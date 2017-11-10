Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are On Good Terms
The former couple is on good terms apparently as they both still follow each other on instagram.
More importantly, Selena liked The Weeknd's latest photo on Instagram suggesting all is well with the former couple.
Meanwhile sources claim that Selena's giving Biebs a second chance this time, because he was her first love, saying, "He will always have a special place in her heart. She's always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right. "
Meanwhile
Selena Gomez a source claims from justin's perspective, "no one ever came close to comparing to Selena. He always thoughts she was the most special and now seems mature enough to realise Selena deserves the best."
Meanwhile
it's so bizarre how we use social media to come up with conclusions. i have a friend who used to stalk her bf's likes and turns out he was flirting with a girl whose selfies he kept liking on IG lol
Times have changed lmao. Even the idea of a "private Facebook account" or a "private Instagram account" is bizarre to me. I have my Facebook for people only I know and is locked to friends-only, but I don't post anything that is actually private, like photos of me with my family, wishing a happy birthday to my dad or something. I am not about to share those private moments lol
Facebook is basically just a phonebook for me; a contacts list. Instgram is where I post work-related stuff or interests. I just don't have my actually private life out there for all to see, and I'm not changing that
and her body is qt idkkkk
orrrrr suggesting she petty
Go back to rehab, Selena. It's that or the 27 club at this point.
