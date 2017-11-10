Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are On Good Terms

on good terms apparently as they both still follow each other on instagram



it's so bizarre how we use social media to come up with conclusions. i have a friend who used to stalk her bf's likes and turns out he was flirting with a girl whose selfies he kept liking on IG lol Reply

most people in this day and age flirt via instagram likes, you can know someones whole life based on that dumb shit its so sad. Reply

i have a roommate that is on and off with a shitty dude and she will literally storm into my room to be like OMG HE UNBLOCKED ME ON FACEBOOK WHAT DOES IT MEAN, HE LIKES ME AGAIN??? Reply

Dude how old is she?! Reply

I remember in Jr. High people would come in to teach us about the importance of keeping yourself private when it comes to using the internet.



Times have changed lmao. Even the idea of a "private Facebook account" or a "private Instagram account" is bizarre to me. I have my Facebook for people only I know and is locked to friends-only, but I don't post anything that is actually private, like photos of me with my family, wishing a happy birthday to my dad or something. I am not about to share those private moments lol



Facebook is basically just a phonebook for me; a contacts list. Instgram is where I post work-related stuff or interests. I just don't have my actually private life out there for all to see, and I'm not changing that Reply

I'm ashamed of doing this and it makes me feel even worse because it shows that I'm desperate for someone to like me. But I'm trying to control myself lol. Reply

Her only talent is being cute in a 14 year old way. Reply

hdu she sings live! Reply

It's gotten her insanely far too Reply

and her body is qt idkkkk



Aww, I think she is sooooo beautiful and her style is sometimes gr8 like frosted flakesand her body is qt idkkkk Reply

If I had a better body I would 100% wear the first one except the skirt in a different color, maybe black or pink. Reply

yes those are all very good pics of her. Reply

yeah she's a terrible singer and only a marginally better actress but can't help it, i just like looking at her. Reply

I thought she was super cute when she went through her weight gain faze Reply

Second chance? Haven't they broken up a few times already?

is she holding jesus books? lmao Reply

Selena liked The Weeknd's latest photo on Instagram suggesting all is well with the former couple.





orrrrr suggesting she petty

wut Reply

Bieber looking Aaron Carter-esque. Reply

mans looks like a gopher Reply

Her face looks like she's on prednisone or similar for the kidney, yet she out buying drugs with him. Imagine being so stupid and entitled that your friend GIVES YOU A FUCKING KIDNEY and while you're taking anti rejection drugs and steroids for it you still gamble with your life via addiction. She must be so surrounded by yes men, like 100%.



Go back to rehab, Selena. It's that or the 27 club at this point. Reply

omfg, ur not wrong, tbh Reply

Remember when people on here went hard for Selena and said there was no way she could/would do drugs when she is taking meds for her new kidney and is a good church girl? Then bam! Heckle & Jeckle here went to skid row in broad daylight trying to cop the bad shit. Reply

mmhmm mmhmm mmhmm mmhmm mmhmmmmmmmm shes an idiot Reply

Damn someone DM this comment to Selena rn it's nothing but the truth Reply

i doubt that, given his insta story the other day of a sunset with the "they told me not to fall in love, that shit is pointless" line from "tell your friends" playing. Reply

LOL, ott Reply

ikr? he shouldn't give her the satisfaction of those dramatics. Reply

maybe thats about bella, ya never know Reply

it's too late. the devil is inside her. Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao Reply

I like that instagram follows and likes are how ppl determine if ppl are cool with each other or not Reply

I can't think of whats more annoying than two dummies in love.



Edited at 2017-11-10 11:38 pm (UTC) Reply

they're both millionaires and dress like that Reply

They are such a trash couple. Reply

the best couple of our generation tbh Reply

The new Bobby and Whitney Reply

imagine getting new chance in life and the first thing u do after u woke up is go back to some shitty, dumb guy and buy drugs with him! Reply

lol Reply

