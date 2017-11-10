david

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are On Good Terms

The former couple is on good terms apparently as they both still follow each other on instagram.
selena-justin-back-together-e1509670432390
More importantly, Selena liked The Weeknd's latest photo on Instagram suggesting all is well with the former couple.

Meanwhile sources claim that Selena's giving Biebs a second chance this time, because he was her first love, saying, "He will always have a special place in her heart. She's always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right. "

Meanwhile Selena Gomez a source claims from justin's perspective, "no one ever came close to comparing to Selena. He always thoughts she was the most special and now seems mature enough to realise Selena deserves the best."

SourceSourceSource
Tagged: , ,