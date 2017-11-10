Celebrities Tweet and React to Taylor Swift's Reputation

LOL, op, how's it feel being first in a taylor post? Reply

"Sooo @taylorswift's new album is just absolutely EVERYTHING. I love every song, Every lyric, Every production decision. So inspired. So proud. My friend is the SHIT! Go buy #reputation"

he's so embarrassing he's so embarrassing Reply

Trying way too hard for a pop album. Reply

You're right, Todrick. Taylor is shit. Reply

This isn't a Taylor post this is a motherfuckin' stewie_e post, GDI! Reply

lol way to bury that Harry Styles tweet Reply

wait lmao it's from his actual 22nd birthday...? two years ago...? Reply

HE'S ONLY 23???? Reply

It's November 2017 sis.. Reply

Taylor's comment on Ed Sheeran's Instagram post - "You pausing it at 13 seconds is one of the reasons we're in this friendship for LIFE 😂👏😁" pic.twitter.com/ExxAlWedqo — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 10, 2017



aw, that's cute Reply

This is a hate crime. Reply

he made it farther than most tbh! Reply

i'm sorry but i just randomly remembered that one comment someone posted here that ed's feature will be the closest he will ever get to an end game with taylor Reply

lmao op the harry one Reply

MTE OMG Reply

lollllll Reply

I had to double check that one, and then saw who the OP was.



BLESSSSSSSSSSSS.



OP is doing the Lord's work.



I actually like this album and I’m relieved. I need pop music in my life!!! Reply

Oh my god....what have they done to you? Reply

I didn’t get a check from the squad. It didn’t clear today. No Mr. Mueller I didn’t get a dime. 😳 Reply

Who earned their friendship cheques.



Speaking of friendship did Tay Tay ditch ha squad? Reply

I think either she ditched most of them cause she found her one true love Toe, or they ditched her last summer. Reply

it sounds like they did... one of her songs mentioned friends abandoning her or something? maybe I'm thinking of the "fair-weather friends" comment in that poem she wrote recently.



She does seem like one of those girls that ditches their friends for a guy. I'll never forget the picture she shared for Karlie's bday, what a fucking asshole. Reply

tbh I feel like most of them ditched her when they realized being her friend is a full time job, and they had careers or lives of their own and couldn't drop everything to cater to her whenever she asked. Reply

After listening to her album, it sounds like she did. Reply

Those are all people I would expect to be in love with this mess Reply

lmao I just made a post about the media picking up my ONTD original!! (and taylor instagram story)



why'd your post get deleted?? Reply

it got deleted and IDK why!! Reply

sis what's goin on with u Reply

Wait what happened, I've been busy and haven't been keeping up in the drama. Reply

They’re all lying, objectively this album is nonsense Reply

This is the first time I can honestly say I don't like a single one of the songs on her album. Fearless had 2. Speak now had 1. Red had a bunch. 1989 had 2.



Honestly this might be the first time I've ever disliked an entire album from any artist. Reply

lol ikr i downloaded it a bit ago and i couldn't make it all the way through a single song. i'm so confused by all these good reviews, it's the worst music i've heard in a long time. Reply

Hype. That’s why Music reviews should have had a full week to digest the songs before reviewing. I bet half these critics would redo half their scores given. Reply

I’ve probably only heard 75% of the album (whatever the radio was playing while I was as work today), but yeah, nothing stands out. All the songs ONTD claimed to be the best did nothing for me. They genuinely all sounded the same.



And I’ve always liked at least a handful of her songs in the past. Reply

"The lyrics are so thoughtful & genius."





Where? Reply

None 🤮 Reply

i love "this is why we can't have nice things", "getaway car", "call it what you want", "i did something bad" and "end game"! Reply

its still not on apple music or spotify? wtf Reply

she delayed it by a week. you have to buy it or dl the leak. Reply

I *think* somebody can gift it to you if they've got a digital copy, so just ask around. Reply

