Celebrities Tweet and React to Taylor Swift's Reputation


iTunes servers worldwide are shook, UPS© reputation trucks are delivering at max capacity, Target's nationwide are trying to keep reputation kiosks fully stocked to no such luck and haters are pounding their keyboard keys searching for the nearest leak to hate-listen. Yes it's Fall and Taylor Swift has officially released a new album. And it's not just swifties enjoying the new album, some celebrities have taken to social media to spread the word:












edsheeran: Reputation by @taylorswift out now. Proud to be a part of this one, check it out x




But we were dancing / Dancing with our hands tied, hands tied / Yeah, we were dancing

ONTD, favorite song off Breathe In. Breathe Out. reputation?

Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10
  • Current Music: Taylor Swift - Dancing With Our Hands Tied
Tagged: , , , , , , ,