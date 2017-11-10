Celebrities Tweet and React to Taylor Swift's Reputation
iTunes servers worldwide are shook, UPS© reputation trucks are delivering at max capacity, Target's nationwide are trying to keep reputation kiosks fully stocked to no such luck and haters are pounding their keyboard keys searching for the nearest leak to hate-listen. Yes it's Fall and Taylor Swift has officially released a new album. And it's not just swifties enjoying the new album, some celebrities have taken to social media to spread the word:
Y'all... @taylorswift13 's new album is so good. The lyrics are so thoughtful & genius. She wins awards for a reason ❤❤❤ I'm jammin— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) November 10, 2017
Slay Tay. #Reputation— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) November 10, 2017
Sooo @taylorswift's new album is just absolutely EVERYTHING. I love every song, Every lyric, Every production decision. So inspired. So proud. My friend is the SHIT! Go buy #reputation— Todrick Hall (@todrick) November 10, 2017
okay but this taylor swift album is going hard so far— jacob whitesides (@JacobWhitesides) November 10, 2017
Only bought this dress so you could take it off - take it off off offfff— Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) November 10, 2017
Every step of the way! So proud of you taylorswift 🖤 #Reputation Out Now 🔥🔥🔥 @ Nashville, Tennessee https://t.co/sODHsUJOUv— Lily Aldridge (@LilyAldridge) November 10, 2017
I told you. #Reputation is a monster.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 10, 2017
give me dress all day everyday....dress dress dress dress yes yes yes yes @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/0RfSI1QHpY— lanzo (@babyhaim) November 10, 2017
I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 1, 2016
edsheeran: Reputation by @taylorswift out now. Proud to be a part of this one, check it out x
But we were dancing / Dancing with our hands tied, hands tied / Yeah, we were dancing
ONTD, favorite song off
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10
he's so embarrassing
BLESSSSSSSSSSSS.
OP is doing the Lord's work.
Oh my god....what have they done to you?
Speaking of friendship did Tay Tay ditch ha squad?
Edited at 2017-11-10 11:49 pm (UTC)
Those are all people I would expect to be in love with this mess
Honestly this might be the first time I've ever disliked an entire album from any artist.
And I’ve always liked at least a handful of her songs in the past.
Where?