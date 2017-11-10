Reputation On Track To Sell 1.3+ Million
Per Hits Daily Double, reputation should sell between 1.3-1.5 million in its first week – more than 1989, Swift's last album.
HITS notes this is before her promo schedule kicks in, so numbers could trend upwards.
This would be Taylor's fourth album in a row to debut with over 1 million, making her the only artist to do so.
As reported earlier today, she has sold over 800,000 through iTunes alone.
Edited at 2017-11-10 11:28 pm (UTC)
well....her singles + promo singles count towards her sales i believe. if she didn't remove them.
Edited at 2017-11-10 11:29 pm (UTC)
Her older stuff was so much better.
what are your faves??
wow
Has there any reliable source reported this or was it just that random journo on Twitter?
Can't wait to see which black artist loses to this album for AOTY in 2019 ☺️
She’s already walking around with his AOTY for to pimp a butterfly