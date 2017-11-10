XTINA VAGPIT

Reputation On Track To Sell 1.3+ Million



Per Hits Daily Double, reputation should sell between 1.3-1.5 million in its first week – more than 1989, Swift's last album.

HITS notes this is before her promo schedule kicks in, so numbers could trend upwards.

This would be Taylor's fourth album in a row to debut with over 1 million, making her the only artist to do so.

As reported earlier today, she has sold over 800,000 through iTunes alone.

