Reputation On Track To Sell 1.3+ Million

get money, capitalist queen! <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I want people to buy music but not necessarily this Reply

Thread

Link

Is that including streaming? Because if not, she'll sell the 2 million then her people predicted. If not, can I laugh then?



Edited at 2017-11-10 11:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

no streaming. just sales.



well....her singles + promo singles count towards her sales i believe. if she didn't remove them.



Edited at 2017-11-10 11:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah well. She'll definitely sell 2 mil then. Selling out and mediocrity wins.



Her older stuff was so much better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no streaming yet for the album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not on streaming platforms Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't think she is going to allow her album to be streamed yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Selling 1.3 million in a week is nothing to laugh at, especially when everyone claims to hate her. Miley sold less than 60K in a week for comparison. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Never underestimate the power of white mediocrity, I tell ya. Reply

Thread

Link

Only in Trump's America. Reply

Thread

Link

Finally a woman succeeds in this country. I’m starting to like the album more and more as I listen. Reply

Thread

Link

I want her to get hit by a bus Reply

Thread

Link

i like this album but it was her weakest (save for delicate and nyd). i wish she got these kind of sales for red Reply

Thread

Link

Gurl I’m liking it more and more. It’s def a grower. The singles were the weakest on the album as usual. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😩🙏🏽😭 PRAISE BE! i'm so glad u like it too! lmao, i skip all her singles when i listen to this album, ngl (except for ciwyw, sometimes). i think it's a grower as well.

what are your faves?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed. I can’t believe she didn’t release Don’t Blame Me upfront smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NYD is my favorite (of course, it sounds like old Taylor... but the old Taylor is dead, alas). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do you have a link to dl it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Trump supporters are nothing if not committed to their agenda. Reply

Thread

Link

Congratulations to Max Martin for being such a genius ! Reply

Thread

Link

"This would be Taylor's fourth album in a row to debut with over 1 million, making her the only artist to do so."



wow Reply

Thread

Link

So proud of her tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's already the only artist to have three albums debut with 1m+ sales in their first week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well i'm glad it's a woman at least lmao







Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tf i could swear britney had done that but my stan days ended a decade ago so ig im remembering it wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Utada Hikaru sweetie I am so sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gotta give her credit, cuz that's outstanding. down with the men ruling the music scene! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only her which is odd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As reported earlier today, she has sold over 800,000 through iTunes alone

Has there any reliable source reported this or was it just that random journo on Twitter? Reply

Thread

Link

just the journo. i don't believe it anymore since he updated to say it was USA only Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't believe it either. if it had sold 800k in just a few hours on iTunes than the first early read from the industry would already be 2 million+. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not credible. Adele sold 900,000 around this time and ended up with 3.4 million her first week. Taylor is coming nowhere near that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

white mediocrity always wins so who is surprised? lol



Can't wait to see which black artist loses to this album for AOTY in 2019 ☺️ Reply

Thread

Link

Damn by Kendrick



She’s already walking around with his AOTY for to pimp a butterfly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't say this! I love Kendrick Lamar. 😢 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this album wont be eligible for 2019 grammys. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mediocrity doesn't break records sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right? Smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"You get to walk around and be mediocre and you still get rewarded with things.” Reply

Thread

Link

Quoting the self hating omarosa in 2017? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It applies to the White Devil so why not?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link