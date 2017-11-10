A DC Comics editor is a serial sexual harasser

I remember hearing about this. Absolutely disgusting.

Meanwhile you have Milo Manara and his sexualized Spider Woman, high alt-right dudebro Nazi Nick Spencer....

All three should be dropped in a cement mixer.

nick spencer is a moron, but he isn't richard spencer

damn its that last name that throws me off....

mfte

There are more men in comics who are predators (some of very young girls) & their names are already circling news organizations as we speak, so buckle up, more are coming out.

is one of them brian wood? i feel like ive heard about others but hes the only one coming to mind.

I don't know about him specifically but Iwill also add that Rich Johnston from Bleeding Cool has been begging people to give up names circulating, people have reported this on Twitter and a few other places, saying "he'd never reveal a source" in the same breath as asking others to reveal sources lmao.

I'm ready for all of these creeps to get called out

i can't believe the dominoes falling in hollywood and television are taking out the creepers in the comic book industry and the video game industry down along with them

Kinda OT but my friend just told me Michael Fassbender beat his girlfriend and pulled her hair while he was driving and shit and Alicia said about it 'We agreed to not discuss the past'. And he settled in court with that woman?

Why is this fucking ignored if true???? Does anyone know the details?

I was horrified when the friend told me what she read about it. J F C

What do you guys know???

The fact that Fassbender abused an ex is brought up in every Fassbender post on here. Minus the Alicia thing. It's the first time I'm reading about her commenting on that.



eta: it's also not a big secret in general. His ex was dragged through the mud by the media, and Fassbender stans tbh, because, as far as I remember, she had a history of abuse claims with another man.



Edited at 2017-11-11 12:46 am (UTC)

idt there has ever been a statement from alicia about that but i'd love to be proven wrong

Alicia said about it 'We agreed to not discuss the past'.



Tell your friend to get out of tumblr. Reply

End his career, tbh!



(Also Dark Metal is a chore to get through tbh)

let's get rid of the scum in all industries, pls

DC should have fired his ass ages ago.

15 comments here but 200+ about taylor swift's shitty album. ok, ontd

I really, really want him gone. He's such scum.

Berganza's been around forever and a day, so it's unfortunate that he's had that much time to do horrible things like this.



Get rid of him.

glad this is getting out. surprised no one from DC i follow is talking about it. i had a manager that would always make horrible comments towards women and they just gave him a slap on the wrist and moved him downstairs. fuck him.

They're probably hoping if they stay quiet it will just go away, IIRC this isn't the first time it's come out about this dude, it was just easy to sweep under the rug.

https://www.bleedingcool.com/2016/04/21/sexual-harassment-allegations-against-superman-editor-eddie-berganza-revived/



"He underwent a number of sanctions and behavioural modification programmes mandated by Warner Bros Human Resources department – with a reputation for their stringency. I understand that initially, he told colleagues that he was a closeted gay man and that these actions had been as a result of overcompensation. But that didn’t last long."



Edited at 2017-11-11 01:59 am (UTC) Greg Rucka only agreed to take over Wonder Woman if it meant Berganza got kicked off as editor of the title bc he didn't want to work with him bc he's a horrible person so DC's always known what's up and so has everyone else. It's BC but there's horrible stuff here too:"He underwent a number of sanctions and behavioural modification programmes mandated by Warner Bros Human Resources department – with a reputation for their stringency. I understand that initially, he told colleagues that he was a closeted gay man and that these actions had been as a result of overcompensation. But that didn’t last long." Reply

