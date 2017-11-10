A DC Comics editor is a serial sexual harasser
DC Comics editor Eddie Berganza has forcefully kissed, groped, and harassed women through his years at the company.
Those women he harassed (as well as others) went to DC HR to report Berganza but nothing came of it. Berganza instead was promoted to executive editor, in charge of all creative decisions along with the Editor-in-Chief. These women no longer work at any mainstream comic publisher.
In 2012, Berganza forcibly tried to kiss the girlfriend of a writer who works at DC. When comic site Bleeding Cool got word and published a blind item about the incident, Berganza took time off and was demoted to group editor.
A former employee say the continued talk around him is a witch hunt and that Berganza took rehabilitating himself seriously, citing that no incidents have occured since (that we know of).
Berganza is currently in charge of the Superman line, including the current Batman-centered event Metal. He did not respond to a requests for comment. A rep from DC states that the company is committed to a harassment-free workplace.
im glad this is finally getting some major headlines. people been knowing this guys a pig for years. its high time he fucks off for good.
I remember hearing about this. Absolutely disgusting.
Why is this fucking ignored if true???? Does anyone know the details?
I was horrified when the friend told me what she read about it. J F C
What do you guys know???
eta: it's also not a big secret in general. His ex was dragged through the mud by the media, and Fassbender stans tbh, because, as far as I remember, she had a history of abuse claims with another man.
Get rid of him.
https://www.bleedingcool.com/2016/04/21/sexual-harassment-allegations-against-superman-editor-eddie-berganza-revived/
"He underwent a number of sanctions and behavioural modification programmes mandated by Warner Bros Human Resources department – with a reputation for their stringency. I understand that initially, he told colleagues that he was a closeted gay man and that these actions had been as a result of overcompensation. But that didn’t last long."
