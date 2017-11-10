The Best Young Adult Fantasy Books This Fall

can anyone rec me good non-YA fantasy books? Reply

I'm reading the Black Tides of Heaven by J. Y. Yang. It's good so far. Reply

Yes! I’m only half way through but I love it. Reply

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/8058609-geist

The Book of the Order series, by Philippa Ballantine, I read it some time ago and I loved it, totally underrated. The first book is Geist Reply

uprooted by naomi novik



stormlight archive series by brandon sanderson



the emperor's blades by brian staveley



i'm also going to cheat a little and say the old kingdom series by garth nix. it's technically ya but it doesn't feel ya. Reply

I've been digging the Kushiel series by Jacqueline Carey, Guy Gavriel Kay's historical fantasies, Lois McMaster Bujold's Chalion series and Discworld for fantasy this year! and definitely seconding the Stormlight books by Brandon Sanderson Reply

robin hobb's assassin's apprentice Reply

Gonna come in here with some of my faves:



Brandon Sanderson (anything)

Robin Hobb (anything except the Soldier Son trilogy)

Robert Jordan - currently reading Wheel of Time Book 1, really enjoy it so far, took a while to start off, but everything is connecting and I love it?

Juliet Mariller - Shadowfell trilogy

Tolkien LOTR

Marissa Meyer - Lunar Chronicles Reply

Seconding the rec for the Kushiel's Legacy series by Jacqueline Carey, if you like good world-building and fantasy that, like GoT, is more political intrigue and such than high fantasy magic (though more magic is introduced a bit in later books, also like GoT).



If you like high fantasy, I also enjoyed Carey's duology that is basically a retelling of LOTR from the perspective of the ~villains.



Also I loved the Sevenwaters series by Juliet Marillier, if you like a more folktale feel. Reply

Discworld ofc, especially the Witches and Death books out of those



Also idk if this is traditionally considered YA but His Dark Materials (protagonists are 11-13 but plenty of adult concepts and POVs) Reply

nalo hopkinson, sister mine

angela carter, the bloody chamber

indra das, the devourers

robin hobb, assassins apprentice

nisi shawl, everfair

caitlin sweet, the pattern scars

katherine addison, the goblin emperor

martha wells, death of the necromancer

nk jemisin, dream blood

valente, deathless

bujold, paladin of souls

kameron hurley, worldbreaker trilogy

sofia samatar, a stranger in olondria

karen lord, redemption in indigo

jewelle gomez, the gilda stories Reply

Also - Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell. Goes double if you like historical fantasy lol. Reply

I really need to pick up speed on my to-read list. Reply

I can't get into YA fantasy. It lacks what an adult plot would be able to do.



I've finished my goodreads challenge but I am 15 books behind what I read last year. I kind of hate it. Reply

i usually like ya fantasy but i felt this way when i was reading three dark crowns. 2 books in and i still don't really feel like it's lived up to what it could be. Reply

Agreed. I care more about Jules than any of the queens. She's the rightful queen, in my mind. Reply

It reminded me of when people were calling Chris Evens dorito in Cap 2. I was looking at the free books on Amazon today and found this gem:It reminded me of when people were calling Chris Evens dorito in Cap 2.

Lmao you KNOW that character is just Chris Evans.



That's terrible writing. You don't actually use that for a descriptor in a book. Reply

Lmao not another self insert. Reply

has anyone read WW: Warbringer? is it good? Reply

i haven't but leigh's stuff is usually great Reply

I loved it, tbh.



It's gonna be part of a trilogy (Bruce's book comes out in like January?) and Diana is beautifully written. Reply

It was okay. I don't plan on picking up the rest of the books that come out after it, if that tells you anything. Reply

i'm currently reading warcross and i'm enjoying it. it would be better if it was new adult or whatever that genre is where the characters were in their 20s. it would make more sense but it's still good Reply

Renegades looks good. In other Lands does, too. I'm so hesitant to buy anything over ten bucks these days because reading has become such a chore for me. To keep myself in the practice, I read a lot of romance novels so that I'm actually reading something other than fan fiction. I'll probably think about buying one or the other once I finish up one of the Shannara books I'm reading. Reply

I'm interested in Renegades and Warcross tbh. Reply

Told myself to finally start Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series. I bitched about it in the beginning because it reminded me of Raymond Feist's lackluster series and now, shit is all coming together and the action is ramping up and I'm here for it.



I want a fantasy series for TV that is done properly. I have up to book 9 in paperback (got them second-hand, hardly paid 10 for all of them), so I'm good for a while. After that, gonna wade through some more of fantasy books/series that I haven't read but the world has.



I honestly can't wait for Brandon Sanderson's Oathbreaker to come out. Nov 14, yo.



If any of you have any fantasy series questions or recs, hit me up. I read a lot of fantasy - good and bad. Reply

I'm on book 11 of WoT and I haven't picked it up in months. I think it's half delaying because I don't want it to be over, and half I think Rand and his harem of wives suuuuck as a concept. And the only characters I care about disappear for entire books. I'll get there in the end. Reply

Can anyone recommend some good LGBT YA?

I just finished Of Fire and Stars and thought it was pretty good but now I want more lesbian princesses.

Also OP, that icon is fire. Reply

Huntress by Malinda Lo is pretty good! Reply

the raven and the reindeer is a fantastic lesbian snow queen retelling

juliet takes a breath is the feminist ya we need

the miseducation of cameron post

huntress is the only good malinda lo novel I've read tbh

the abyss surrounds us is alright as well

there's always mariko tamaki and sara farizan and jaqueline woodson for realistic high school ya Reply

I enjoyed Clancy of the Undertow Reply

i've recommended this before but Everything Leads To You by Nina Lacour Reply

I've just finished the Mistborn trilogy, now I'm reading the Alloy of Law.

Did anyone else hate Elend so fucking much? My god, he was such an annoying special snowflake, and his relationship with Vin dragged the book down. The series would have been perfect without him

lol I only barely tolerated their ~she's not like other girls romance in the first book and him ~spoilers~ becoming a Mistborn rly hurt my soul. he had potential as an interesting character but god yeah he was such a snowflake, that didn't help :/ Reply

Him becoming mistborn was just the worst, I was rme so hard Reply

I've been taking a break from young adult fantasy with the Codex Alera series. I don't normally care for high fantasy but from the first four books, I'm pretty much hooked (even if I think each book could stand to be 150 pages shorter).



I have Renegades on my Kindle to read because I really loved The Lunar Chronicles. I hope it's as fun of a read.



I want to read Sarah Rees Brennan's books because I saw her at a young adult world building panel and she seems like a charming, articulate, and extroverted person. I hope that exuberance comes off in her books.







I just started reading After the Cure by Deirdre Gould and so far I'm actually really enjoying it. Reply

Marie Lu's Legend was sooo bad.



And didn't Sarah Rees Brennan write HP fanfic once upon a time (not knocking it)? Reply

