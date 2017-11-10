The Best Young Adult Fantasy Books This Fall
Children’s Books: Who’s a Hero? Who’s a Villain? It’s Anyone’s Guess in This Fall’s Best Y.A. Fantasy https://t.co/LJm4raItB4— New York Times Books (@nytimesbooks) November 10, 2017
WARCROSS
For the millions who log in every day, Warcross isn’t just a game—it’s a way of life. The obsession started ten years ago and its fan base now spans the globe, some eager to escape from reality and others hoping to make a profit. Struggling to make ends meet, teenage hacker Emika Chen works as a bounty hunter, tracking down Warcross players who bet on the game illegally. But the bounty-hunting world is a competitive one, and survival has not been easy. To make some quick cash, Emika takes a risk and hacks into the opening game of the international Warcross Championships—only to accidentally glitch herself into the action and become an overnight sensation.
RENEGADES
The Renegades are a syndicate of prodigies—humans with extraordinary abilities—who emerged from the ruins of a crumbled society and established peace and order where chaos reigned. As champions of justice, they remain a symbol of hope and courage to everyone...except the villains they once overthrew.
Nova has a reason to hate the Renegades, and she is on a mission for vengeance. As she gets closer to her target, she meets Adrian, a Renegade boy who believes in justice—and in Nova. But Nova's allegiance is to the villains who have the power to end them both.
Wonder Woman: Warbringer
She will become one of the world's greatest heroes: WONDER WOMAN. But first she is Diana, Princess of the Amazons. And her fight is just beginning. . . .
Diana longs to prove herself to her legendary warrior sisters. But when the opportunity finally comes, she throws away her chance at glory and breaks Amazon law—risking exile—to save a mere mortal. Even worse, Alia Keralis is no ordinary girl and with this single brave act, Diana may have doomed the world.
Alia just wanted to escape her overprotective brother with a semester at sea. She doesn't know she is being hunted. When a bomb detonates aboard her ship, Alia is rescued by a mysterious girl of extraordinary strength and forced to confront a horrible truth: Alia is a Warbringer—a direct descendant of the infamous Helen of Troy, fated to bring about an age of bloodshed and misery.
Together, Diana and Alia will face an army of enemies—mortal and divine—determined to either destroy or possess the Warbringer. If they have any hope of saving both their worlds, they will have to stand side by side against the tide of war.
RELEASE
Adam Thorn doesn’t know it yet, but today will change his life.
Between his religious family, a deeply unpleasant ultimatum from his boss, and his own unrequited love for his sort-of ex, Enzo, it seems as though Adam’s life is falling apart. At least he has two people to keep him sane: his new boyfriend (he does love Linus, doesn’t he?) and his best friend, Angela.
But all day long, old memories and new heartaches come crashing together, throwing Adam’s life into chaos. The bindings of his world are coming untied one by one; yet in spite of everything he has to let go, he may also find freedom in the release.
IN OTHER LANDS
Sometimes it’s not the kid you expect who falls through to magicland, sometimes it’s . . . Elliott. He’s grumpy, nerdy, and appalled by both the dearth of technology and the levels of fitness involved in swinging swords around. He’s a little enchanted by the elves and mermaids. Despite his aversion to war, work, and most people (human or otherwise) he finds that two unlikely ideas, friendship and world peace, may actually be possible.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Nalini Singh's Psy-Changeling series - fantasy and a little sci-fi, solid all around
Nalini Singh's Guild Hunters series
Jennifer Ashley's Shifters Unbound series
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/8058609-geist
stormlight archive series by brandon sanderson
the emperor's blades by brian staveley
i'm also going to cheat a little and say the old kingdom series by garth nix. it's technically ya but it doesn't feel ya.
Brandon Sanderson (anything)
Robin Hobb (anything except the Soldier Son trilogy)
Robert Jordan - currently reading Wheel of Time Book 1, really enjoy it so far, took a while to start off, but everything is connecting and I love it?
Juliet Mariller - Shadowfell trilogy
Tolkien LOTR
Marissa Meyer - Lunar Chronicles
If you like high fantasy, I also enjoyed Carey's duology that is basically a retelling of LOTR from the perspective of the ~villains.
Also I loved the Sevenwaters series by Juliet Marillier, if you like a more folktale feel.
Also idk if this is traditionally considered YA but His Dark Materials (protagonists are 11-13 but plenty of adult concepts and POVs)
angela carter, the bloody chamber
indra das, the devourers
robin hobb, assassins apprentice
nisi shawl, everfair
caitlin sweet, the pattern scars
katherine addison, the goblin emperor
martha wells, death of the necromancer
nk jemisin, dream blood
valente, deathless
bujold, paladin of souls
kameron hurley, worldbreaker trilogy
sofia samatar, a stranger in olondria
karen lord, redemption in indigo
jewelle gomez, the gilda stories
I've finished my goodreads challenge but I am 15 books behind what I read last year. I kind of hate it.
Jada Isles owns a dating agency that connects human women with the sexy T’shav aliens. But when she sees her new client’s D*rito-shaped torso, she decides to meet him herself. - http://amzn.to/2i1zrdA
It reminded me of when people were calling Chris Evens dorito in Cap 2.
That's terrible writing. You don't actually use that for a descriptor in a book.
It's gonna be part of a trilogy (Bruce's book comes out in like January?) and Diana is beautifully written.
I want a fantasy series for TV that is done properly. I have up to book 9 in paperback (got them second-hand, hardly paid 10 for all of them), so I'm good for a while. After that, gonna wade through some more of fantasy books/series that I haven't read but the world has.
I honestly can't wait for Brandon Sanderson's Oathbreaker to come out. Nov 14, yo.
If any of you have any fantasy series questions or recs, hit me up. I read a lot of fantasy - good and bad.
I just finished Of Fire and Stars and thought it was pretty good but now I want more lesbian princesses.
Also OP, that icon is fire.
juliet takes a breath is the feminist ya we need
the miseducation of cameron post
huntress is the only good malinda lo novel I've read tbh
the abyss surrounds us is alright as well
there's always mariko tamaki and sara farizan and jaqueline woodson for realistic high school ya
Did anyone else hate Elend so fucking much? My god, he was such an annoying special snowflake, and his relationship with Vin dragged the book down. The series would have been perfect without him
I have Renegades on my Kindle to read because I really loved The Lunar Chronicles. I hope it's as fun of a read.
I want to read Sarah Rees Brennan's books because I saw her at a young adult world building panel and she seems like a charming, articulate, and extroverted person. I hope that exuberance comes off in her books.
And didn't Sarah Rees Brennan write HP fanfic once upon a time (not knocking it)?