Is DCEU Eyeing 'Stranger Things 2' Star Dacre Montgomery to Play Nightwing?

80's Zefron

Red Ranger

The internet is abuzz with buzz for @Comicbook.com has uncovered some now deleted tweets and Instagram posts in which theactor shared a photo of DC Comics characterwith no caption.Could thebe the perfectfor DC? Though One Direction Prince Charming™will play the buggy smuggler'd hero in the 'TV series' (read: streaming) Titans , it seemsdirectormay have his eyes on another prize for his upcoming Nightwing movie Didjust spill the beans? ONTD, you decide!Did he just steal another gig out from under Zachary? [2]