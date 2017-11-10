Is DCEU Eyeing 'Stranger Things 2' Star Dacre Montgomery to Play Nightwing?
ICYMI: Is #StrangerThings2 star @dacremontgomery playing #Nightwing?https://t.co/zhrCrpifIC pic.twitter.com/OJT8aIXOhr— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) November 5, 2017
The internet is abuzz with buzz for
Could the Red Ranger be the perfect Dick for DC? Though One Direction Prince Charming™ Brenton Thwaites will play the buggy smuggler'd hero in the 'TV series' (read: streaming) Titans, it seems Lego Movie director Chris McKay may have his eyes on another prize for his upcoming Nightwing movie.
Did budget!Zefron just spill the beans? ONTD, you decide!
Sources: @Comicbook.com. @DacreMontgomery.
Did he just steal another gig out from under Zachary? [2] #ZefronRanger #ZefronWing
Mte. The only thing Snyder did right was....not putting him in this universe.
No. God no. I want Steven Yeun. Or Patrick Flueger.
I heard Jason Blossom from Riverdale is also eyeing the role. Why
