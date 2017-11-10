Ranger: No Helmet

Is DCEU Eyeing 'Stranger Things 2' Star Dacre Montgomery to Play Nightwing?



The internet is abuzz with buzz for 80's Zefron Dacre Montgomery. @Comicbook.com has uncovered some now deleted tweets and Instagram posts in which the Stranger Things 2 actor shared a photo of DC Comics character Dick Grayson/Nightwing with no caption.



Could the Red Ranger be the perfect Dick for DC? Though One Direction Prince Charming™ Brenton Thwaites will play the buggy smuggler'd hero in the 'TV series' (read: streaming) Titans, it seems Lego Movie director Chris McKay may have his eyes on another prize for his upcoming Nightwing movie.

Did budget!Zefron just spill the beans? ONTD, you decide!

Sources: @Comicbook.com. @DacreMontgomery.

#NotMyDick

Did he just steal another gig out from under Zachary? [2] #ZefronRanger #ZefronWing

