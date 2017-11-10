Ariana Teases Dangerous Woman Tour Movie

Woman of the Year for me tbh I don't know how Billboard gave it to Selena. Reply

Right? I don't even consider myself a fan, but the fact she organized a benefit concert AND returned to Manchester two weeks after the attack showed more care and bravery than we typically see or possibly would have had ourselves. Reply

Selena?!?! wtf were they thinking? Reply

she must have paid because that's complete bullshit. Reply

watching this for her beauty tbh Reply

i think i have finally let "into you" into my life Reply

It's never too late <3 Reply

A LITTLE LESS CONVERSATION

AND A LITTLE MORE TOUCH MY BODY

CUZ I'M SOOO INTO YOU (into you into you) Reply

Is that Shawn Mendes on your icon? Lmao Reply

yas the canadian prince <3 Reply

highly slept on smh Reply

i'm so sorry Reply

it's a crime it wasn't song of the summer tbh Reply

yas i play this every day Reply

it's incredible Reply

wow BLESS for posting this



I AM LIVING Reply

I love and respect her. I can't even imagine what was filmed during or after the tragic event. As previously said by another user, she should've been Woman of the Year, not Julia Michaels... Reply

It's sad Ariana isn't more popular than she is. This woman can sing Reply

I saw her on tour and her live vocal was insane, even though she can't really sing and dance at the same time. it was different from her recorded vocal too, fuller and better supported. I thought it was pretty clear her studio vocal is a stylistic choice, I wish she would sing on her recordings like she clearly can live. Reply

I love Ari! I know she really likes to watch 'Truth or Dare' so I think she will bring that vibe to her tour movie. I wish she would come back to Snapchat but after she was hacked she wasn't with it anymore. Reply

