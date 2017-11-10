Ariana Teases Dangerous Woman Tour Movie
Ariana Grande is rumored to have a #DangerousWomanTour Movie coming soon after she posted this on her Instagram story! pic.twitter.com/lLU22A9GCn— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 10, 2017
After wrapping her Dangerous Woman Tour a few months ago, Ariana posted an Instagram story that says "we been workin n thinkin of y'all nonstop #DWT 🎥," leading fans to believe that a film version of the concert will be coming soon.
Source
if this is just a collection of alfredo's shitty iphone vlogs i stg...
Right? I don't even consider myself a fan, but the fact she organized a benefit concert AND returned to Manchester two weeks after the attack showed more care and bravery than we typically see or possibly would have had ourselves.
AND A LITTLE MORE TOUCH MY BODY
CUZ I'M SOOO INTO YOU (into you into you)
I AM LIVING
I love Ari! I know she really likes to watch 'Truth or Dare' so I think she will bring that vibe to her tour movie. I wish she would come back to Snapchat but after she was hacked she wasn't with it anymore.