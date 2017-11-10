Chinese popstar Kris Wu and Pharell Williams perform duet of the century

omfg when they started going "中國! china" i lost it i only made it like 40 seconds into this



i suddenly appreciate sheep, its a lyrical masterpiece compared to this

>peach

>peach

oh, right. he didnt write it

I almost choked on my own laughs watching this video like the wtf

lmaooo my bb angel.

lmao at his mic not working.



lmao at those shorts and his knobbly little knees.



lmao at the "CHINA!" line. Reply

this was embarrassing...

OP you are a fucking star because this is just the type of comedy ONTD needs right now and you delivered

what is this frujignkrgf



what is this frujignkrgf

i wanna see luhan and migos collab

omg stop im imagining "lu" w/ a bunch of adlibs and its killing me

umm first zayn ft kim junymeon.

zayn is gonna outsing him >;(

I didn't know I needed this but I do and now I wait anxiously for it.

pharrell sis. you're not broke enough to be doing this.

Pharrell looks so dead inside while he's singing this. I was tempted to mute it and just watch him die. (I love Pharrell, but what is this bland as lentils nonsense.)

Whet

this bop tho



this bop tho

I'm going to be singing it's shi yi shi yi all day now

it fuckin SUCKS but the nostalgia that huts me every time i see kris makes me sick

if you can believe

and organize like the bees

you can do it, you'll see

there's strength in numbers

...It's shi yi shi yi



uhhhhhhhhhhh I'm just gonna go listen to Deserve...........

four minutes of heaven i'm sayin

the fact that hes so successful but excels at nothing is fascinating

