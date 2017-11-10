taeyeon middle finger new

Chinese popstar Kris Wu and Pharell Williams perform duet of the century



"Double 11 Day", written and produced by Pharell himself, is a emotional song about China's biggest shopping day of the year. With deep lyrics such as "You are not alone / You may think you're just home / Something you all should know / You can do wonders / It's shi yi shi yi", this song will help you to feel less lonely on 11.11. (aka Singles' day).

source: Zhejiang TV Official Channel
