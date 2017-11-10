Taylor Swift's producer Jack Antonoff: 'I'm drawn to female artists who are brutally honest'

sure ok but where does tswift fit into this narrative of honesty lol Reply

mte Reply

'for every lie I tell them, they tell me three'



ISN'T IT HONEST THAT SHE ADMITS SHE'S LYING?





hmmTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT



Well she honestly thinks she's a victim so I guess it fits in her world. Reply

right?



i was like, "don't worry dude, you'll work with one someday!"



*sips PBR and cackles* Reply

I don't think she's even being honest about Joe. I think she's desperate to convince the public that she can be in a functional relationship. Someone on reddit said his publicist mentioned he's never had a relationship before Taylor. He's just dated here and there but hasn't had a serious girlfriend. Reply

i hope she doesn't settle down with him for the sake of proving a point. as much as i give her grief about her yt feminism, that's not a happy life right there. Reply

He's just dated here and there but hasn't had a serious girlfriend.



lmao and? a lot of people end up getting married to their first serious relationship and isn't he only like 24 or something Reply

getaway car sounds legit like a bleachers song. even some of the lyrics are similar. Reply

thats why its one of the best songs on the album Reply

it’s the only one i could get 100% through on first listen Reply

lol the "shotgun shot in the dark" part immediately reminded me of rollercoaster Reply

styleeeee Reply

someone mentioned it in the original leak post that one song straight up sounds like Ignition (cant remember which one because, all the same). Reply

it's style's budget sister (that's a compliment btw) Reply

"On Swift's album they tapped into how she's tormented by the negative portrayals of herself"





lol I 100% believe it torments her, she's obsessed with herself & getting even. Reply

I still don't understand why she feels that way. She seems to be one of the most privileged and loved popstars when it comes to the media. White media, mostly. I mean, she was caught in a lie last year and people laughed. Okay? Other stars have gone through worse and came back after a break and appeared stronger. Reply

It’s never enough though. You could praise her 100 times and the 1 time you don’t itll be like “????!!!!!!!!!!” Because she’s so used to being adored, so every instance of someone not actively kissing her ass feels unfair as fuck, even if it’s not. Reply

i think she's just extremely thin-skinned? Reply

Some people can't stand any criticism at all. Not even the smallest thing. They hold a grudge, it's just the way they are. Reply

Narcissistic rage is a reaction to narcissistic injury, which is a perceived threat to a narcissist's self-esteem or self-worth. Reply

Maybe that’s why I like her lol. Stars! They’re just like us!!! Reply

some songs from this album sound like from a psychopath’s autobiography. Reply

i really loved st. vincent's album. jack's not that bad of a producer, imo Reply

It makes complete sense him and Lena Dunham are together tbh. Both seem delusional and desperate to be friends with celebrities. And both seem good at networking/ass-kissing their way to the top.



Edited at 2017-11-10 10:48 pm (UTC)

the kind who think "celebrities are just better people!" cripes i've known a few of those. Reply

Sounds about right. They are so pompous. Reply

i don't like the minor key songs she has... Reply

Who is “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” about? I can’t stop playing it. Reply

Part of it is about Kanye, I think the first verse might be about someone else though. Reply

i think she's purposely made stuff up on this album, cause none of the songs quite make enough sense to be about one person lol Reply

the phone call part is about kanye, no one really knows who else. apparently at a secret session she named a friend she realized was using her but nobody has said who it was Reply

i read rumors about it being about jamie king - i hope so because i fucking hate her. lol Reply

Those SSers are fucking insufferable and I'm not even a fan - I'd be full out in mutiny if I was! It must not have been someone they give a fuck about because I feel like if it was Klossy or Lorde or whoever, it would have leaked. Or they are simply just full of a shit. Reply

Her and Ellie Goulding were so close at one point and then Ellie disappeared 👀. I think the song is about mostly Kanye with a bit of katy Reply

I've had it on repeat almost all day I CAN'T STOP Reply

I think verse 2 is more about kanye but the other parts about the song are about how she gave her fans 4th of july part, candids, interviews, etc. but since the kimye thing happened she took it all away because it won't benefit her Reply

really? that one is just awful i deleted it.



easily her worst. Reply

that is one of the worst songs I've ever heard in my life Reply

Kimye, though it's pretty strongly referencing Kanye with nods to both "Real Friends" (word for word) and "Runaway" (the toast part)



It's a shame they never linked up and created something together. It could've been great tbh. Reply

Respiration has zero replay value and it is a bloated dull. Reply

This muthafucka serious with this bullshit right now? Reply

Rick Moranis? Reply

actually i got sucked into a True Blood rewatch, i know, i know, it's terrible, omg. and was channelling lala. It should have just been the Lafayette and Tara show, with Sam guesting. Occasionally. And more Joe with his shirt off and far less talking.



RIP Nelsan Reply

He better stay the hell away from Carly's new album! Most overrated producer of our time tbh Reply

agreed. I love melodrama but the production is so weak Reply

She's been working with him too Reply

“We knew that was going to happen,” he says matter of factly. “I remember saying: this is going to make thinkpieces on thinkpieces on thinkpieces!”

That's funny because, in the real world, what happened was: ppl talked about it for like 3 days and then everyone forgot this song existed. Reply

no wonder he stans carly slae! bless <3 Reply

idc i love him as a producer and im excited to hear what he does with carly on her next album Reply

yeah, I like him a lot too! I think that his work with Taylor is becoming stale though. They need to move on from each other.



PS Sweeter Than Fiction is underrated

lmaoooo i actually love this song Reply

YES Reply

i didn't know he produced this one too its not my fave but i do like it Reply

Omg I forgot about this song! Reply

yeah, he was involved with "you are in love" on 1989 so i can never hate him cause that's one of my favorite songs ever Reply

what?! he's working on carly next album?! GET HIM AWAY FROM POP MUSIC HE'S RUINING EVERYTHING Reply

i literally can't stop listening to getaway car.. i tell myself i'm going to listen to something else after but then it ends and i replay it again. do other songs even exist on this album tbh Reply

yessss the best song she's ever done <3 Reply

it is SO good. i can't find one flaw in it Reply

lies. can't believe you're forgetting about enchanted so easily, tbh Reply

Are there any haylor songs??? Reply

