Taylor Swift's producer Jack Antonoff: 'I'm drawn to female artists who are brutally honest'



-On Look What You Made Me Do: “We knew that was going to happen,” he said  “I remember saying: this is going to make thinkpieces on thinkpieces on thinkpieces!”
-On Lorde's album: they explored loneliness and rejection.
On Swift's album they tapped into how she's tormented by the negative portrayals of herself and with Annie Clark (St Vincent), he explored difficult relationships, one with a now-homeless friend and another with pill-popping lover.
-Annie said he changed her outlook on life. "Irony is emotional death."

are you brutally honest, ONTD?

