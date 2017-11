this is a serious question: who asked for this?? like...im so confused Reply

No one did but networks are greedy and there are still millions of people in America willing to embarrass themselves on tv so it makes sense



Literally no one! ABC is just thirsty for The Voice's numbers and is too lazy to find an original concept.

I'm just here to keep getting my life to that audition video. Don't mind me, carry on.

The first time I saw it I laughed until I cried for like 20 minutes. The frequent cuts the judges reactions put me right over the edge

He could see they were getting uncomfortable and he still kept going. Everything from the song choice to the voice cracking was so disrespectful, lmaooo.

And the fact that he knew no other verses! The voice cracking lmfao

SMFH

i've kinda missed it tbh. :( i dont like any of the other singing shows.

Can't wait. I prefer this format, to something like The Voice, with it's battle rounds. I just want to know how they are going to do Hollywood week.

The twitter post doesn't even have much comments or retweets, no one cares about this show in 2017. What a waste of millions of dollars.

I watched AI for years, but dropped it long before it ended and I have no plans to watch it again. I also watched The Voice, up until last season (which I never finished) because I just don't have the time anymore and had to prioritize what I wanted to watch and The Voice was the first thing I dropped.

I feel like The Voice is only fun up until the Battle rounds/knock outs. Then it's not as fun anymore and I lose interest.

