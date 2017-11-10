FX cuts ties with Louis C.K., who has now been dropped by his management company and publicist.
FX Networks and FX Productions statement on dropping Louis C.K. in wake of the allegations, he will no longer work on #BetterThings, #Baskets, #OneMississippi and #TheCops https://t.co/xTUbhKdQym pic.twitter.com/DWzEMeb7gj— Jackie Strause (@jackiedstrause) November 10, 2017
#FX cuts ties with Louis C.K., who has now been dropped by his management company and publicist. Story here: https://t.co/hB2bZFIWvX https://t.co/tW2FAMjP6a— Jackie Strause (@jackiedstrause) November 10, 2017
As of today, I no longer represent Louis C.K.— Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) November 10, 2017
TBS suspends production on Louis C.K. animated comedy #TheCops https://t.co/BS5cfQDhEG pic.twitter.com/xTnli03Zlk— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 10, 2017
TBS has suspended production indefinitely on The Cops, an animated series from C.K., that was set to debut in 2018.
Came in for this exact tweet! These men actually facing consequences is amazing.