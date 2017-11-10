FX cuts ties with Louis C.K., who has now been dropped by his management company and publicist.

Men facing consequences??? Maybe 2017 isn’t entirely garbage after all!! Reply

2017 coming for ur faves, nobody is safe. Reply

DEW ITT Reply

chants it over and over Reply

top it all off with trump plz Reply

I think I read something about Chinese astrology saying 2017 will be a year of redemption or something? Reply

dayum. i'm pleased networks & production companies are feeling the ~heat and starting to make big moves. Reply

Eat shit Louis. Reply

Satan Sudeikis was one of my absolute favourites. Reply

L O fucking L Reply

dropped by his management? wish he'd be dropped from a high-rise. Reply

Glad I never got into any of his shows. Bye, bitch. Reply

How fabulous! Reply

yass kill his career Reply

who knew trump's america would bring upon us such justice Reply

I wonder what the legal side of this is, since you know there are companies out a lot of money. I wonder if an insurance policy covers all this, or they're going to sue him to recover the production costs? Reply

Oops I always thought that was him on Veep Reply

I'll keep repeating it: fuck all those people and their farcical bullshit. Their publicist and their manager knew what he was up to and yet they didn't gaf. Reply

Right. This shit has been "known" before people went on record recently. TPTB and his team aided and protected him for ages. Reply

I think women in the NY Times article even said that his manager threatened them. Reply

