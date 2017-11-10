I think she should retire



She is dickmatized ever since she married Pique her career is her last priority.



We will always have her amazing, classic early Spanish albums up to Fijación Oral Volumen 1.

i agree that she should retire



but let's not act as if ha english albums (sans SHAKIRA) weren't amazing. and Sale el Sol was great too (except for the rock songs oop)



bye



Edited at 2017-11-10 10:58 pm (UTC)

:( I feel like the only stan who loves SHAKIRA lol

shakira used to be my queen I used to love her just as much as i love gaga or even more, like she was my number one. but after her self titled i got turned off, then she took a loooooonnngg break and I moved on (gaga and bey took her place and now cardi b) and now she released el dorado which i feel is soooo uninspired. and i feel like music don't excite her anymore after she had kids. I just moved on lol



but i will always have a soft spot for shakira like the spice girls lol

I love like two songs (Empire, Broken Record) and can enjoy others when I remember they exist, but yeah... Lol.

She Wolf haters are still in the closet

I'd be okay if she was honest with her fans and said she's going on an indefinite break. She still has great songs in her (this last album gave me great ones) but she's in no place to put out an album that's not half-assed. Just do a new Unplugged, wait until your kids are 10 and then write some good songs and make a comeback.



Good thing she gave me Gordita and Amarillo while still being uninspired and dickmatized tho.

she can't sing for shit tbh

She used to be able to up before her crossover, so these are lies.

lmao

when are they gonna induct this influential QUEEN into the RRHOF



Edited at 2017-11-11 03:12 am (UTC)

Adele taught her

That's probably the shock of everyone finding out about her offshore tax evasion.



Iwasrootingforyou.gif

did she and pique split? because there was that article but then he posted about her on IG so what is the truth?

they're still together

I hope she's ok.

I guess she likes to avoid touring as much as she likes avoiding taxes, huh?

Hmm but she lipsyncs most songs on her shows anyway.

I'm torn between hoping Madrid takes place and hoping it gets postponed because I haven't gotten paid yet and I have to pay for my transportation.



I feel bad for the fans, but there's nothing to be done about health issues.

I love the gazelle-singing queen as much as the next, but I just don't see her caring as much about her music or career these days. I think she had 4 songs that were already released before the album, and SHE was the invited guest singer. I think El Dorado was so half-assed. I liked She Wolf and some of Sale el Sol, but I could hear the keyboard ballads and not so much the organic piano sounds like in Fijacion Oral/Oral Fixation. Her love songs for Antonio de la Rua (I am aware he is an asshole) were so beautifully written. She was more political and more genuine and creative in her music (Octavo Dia and Timor), but after she gained more status and fame, I do think that she may have been told to follow the status quo and to not speak out as much as she previously did. She hasn't even promoted her recent album. The effort just doesn't seem to be there. I also get that she is an aging women artist, so I can understand that it can be more challenging for her to get more airplays. I just dislike that the recipe/treatment for that is to collaborate with the younger artists who are "in." She is so talented, but I want her to do her best and to be authentic, without being pressured to do anything under a certain deadline. She also has a life of her own, so I respect her doing whatever she wants.



I went to the Sun Comes Out Tour in 2010. Hard to believe that was her last tour. It was amazing! I'm just bitter that I didn't win tickets to see her in January. I don't even want to purchase any. Also, I just realized that I forgot Shakira. existed. Oops.



Edited at 2017-11-11 01:47 am (UTC)

