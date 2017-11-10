Shakira cancels first week of her world tour
- she has problems with her vocal cords,
- all cancelled shows would be rearranged,
- fans are angry.
She is dickmatized ever since she married Pique her career is her last priority.
We will always have her amazing, classic early Spanish albums up to Fijación Oral Volumen 1.
but let's not act as if ha english albums (sans SHAKIRA) weren't amazing. and Sale el Sol was great too (except for the rock songs oop)
bye
but i will always have a soft spot for shakira like the spice girls lol
Good thing she gave me Gordita and Amarillo while still being uninspired and dickmatized tho.
I feel bad for the fans, but there's nothing to be done about health issues.
I went to the Sun Comes Out Tour in 2010. Hard to believe that was her last tour. It was amazing! I'm just bitter that I didn't win tickets to see her in January. I don't even want to purchase any. Also, I just realized that I forgot Shakira. existed. Oops.
