Creator of SKAM Will be in Charge of American Remake

i saw this, lol. i really don't want this to happen even though i love julie. also, i have no idea why she can make this but not more seasons of norsk skam???



please dont tell me the show is set in Austin Reply

Pretty much



SKAM Austin is a drama series for teens, set in Austin, TX. It will be produced by XIX Entertainment, and will air on Facebook Watch in 2018. The show is based on the Norwegian teen series SKAM. Reply

and will air on Facebook Watch



what even is that Reply

oh, wow. never mind my comment then. not only can i not read but i'm screaming reading this. kill me now. WHY TEXAS?????????????????? Reply

I really feel that it should have had a 5th final season with Vilde being the leaad, and the girls graduating but whatever.



I still don't want this too happen, but I'm happy that it's Julie running it, gives me a little hope Reply

and none for girl Chris even tho she was supposed to be a main character too? laaaame. Reply

I really don't know how to feel about this... Reply

bad Reply

You feel like this a mistake and it's not gonna work, because skam is still too heavily attached to the original cast for you to fall in love with anyone else playing the same characters, telling the same or similar story. Reply

same Reply

This actual makes me hopeful! I miss Skam. Reply

wait, is it being set in austin or just being filmed there?



its great that they're trying to get actual young actors and not people nearing 30 it will def not be nearly as good as the original but i will absolutely still watch this lol Reply

the last season of skam ended on such a weird and weak note. i know the fans were becoming unbearable, but idg the choice to end that version and start fresh in the states...



we saw what a mess Skins USA was Reply

1998 to 2001



makes me realise how old I'm becoming. Reply

lol right? 7 fucking grade in 2011 dude Reply

I graduated high school in 2001 Reply

same Reply

mte Reply

lol i was in 6th or 7th grade in 2001 Reply

I was in year nine in 2001. Ugh Reply

It is going to be a remake with the same characters/storylines, or is it gonna be completely new? Reply

I think it's going to be new characters and storylines Reply

Ok but why would it still be called SKAM? This bother me. Reply

its gonna be called shame lmaoo Reply

'no experience required'...idk



I mean they got lucky with the OG cast that they were able to pull of some heavy scenes, so maybe they'll get lucky with these auditions. Reply

This makes me hopeful tbh, hopefully it won't be horrible if Julie's running the show (and hopefully she can fix all the blunders in Sana's season). Reply

so she couldnt have. just idk ... made more original SKAM instead??? Reply

Why can't they just show it here with subtitles ughhhhhh Reply

