Creator of SKAM Will be in Charge of American Remake
From creator Julie Andem's official instagram account. As a reminder, the American remake will "air" on Facebook
julieandem:[...] When Skam started my plan was to make three seasons and then hand it over to a new writer/director. But when season 3 was done, I couldn’t give it away. It didn’t feel right. So I made one last season. I know many of you are still sad it ended, but I am positive it was the right decision. [...] Maybe at some point in time we will go back to Skam and meet all the characters once again. But not now.
[...] even though teens from all over the world started watching Skam, every choice we made in the show was to serve teens in Norway. At some point it became impossible not to notice the need amongst teens everywhere. The need to open up and discuss topics like mental illness, sexual harassment and sexual orientation. This is why NRK sold the show for remakes.
I have decided to showrun and direct the American version of Skam. I didn’t want to give it to someone else. It will be a challenge to try to make it in a different culture, in a different language, to a much larger and diverse audience, but I promise that I will put all of my effort and heart in to it. And I am going to need your help. Because Skam is not my show. All of us own Skam. It is not just a drama series, it’s an event and a community that all of you are a part of and contribute to. So please help me. Let's show teens everywhere that they are not alone.
Read the rest of her statement at the source
Edited at 2017-11-10 10:45 pm (UTC)
SKAM Austin is a drama series for teens, set in Austin, TX. It will be produced by XIX Entertainment, and will air on Facebook Watch in 2018. The show is based on the Norwegian teen series SKAM.
what even is that
I still don't want this too happen, but I'm happy that it's Julie running it, gives me a little hope
its great that they're trying to get actual young actors and not people nearing 30 it will def not be nearly as good as the original but i will absolutely still watch this lol
we saw what a mess Skins USA was
makes me realise how old I'm becoming.
I mean they got lucky with the OG cast that they were able to pull of some heavy scenes, so maybe they'll get lucky with these auditions.