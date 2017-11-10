The View interviews attorney Lisa Bloom

NO. NO. We can't let this woman do the standard PR apology tour. We have receipts of what she did to journalists. We have receipts of what she did to victims she did know about. She can not be forgiven because her own ambition and fame whore needs got in the way. She resigned because she was getting crucified by women's rights groups, not because she gave a fuck about the injustices in Hollywood or rape victims as a whole. Reply

lmao BYE. ronan completely exposed her ass. i don't feel bad for her whatsoever. Reply

Pocket Prince 😭👏👏👏 Reply

fuck her, if you are a lawyer with a reputation from anything outside of being a lawyer, then you are a bad lawyer. Lawyers shouldn't be household names, unless it's for being a good lawyer..... Reply

say crack lawyer again



Edited at 2017-11-10 10:26 pm (UTC) Reply

if you are a lawyer with a reputation*



Fixed! Fixed! Reply

This linked me to the Lemonade album on my iTunes, was it supposed to be Taylor lol. Reply

lmao Reply

hahahah Reply

haha omg <3 Reply

rme



The best thing women can do at this point is only work with other women bc we can't trust men. That's all, thanks. Reply

yeah fuck her Reply

I don't know which is worse - her's or Donna Karan's horrible excuses. Honestly, both of them can go rot. Reply

what kind of a dumbass do you have to be to build your image around women's rights and then take a case like this...



this mustve been her face when the case came up: $_$



she shouldve just stuck w it, theres no redemption for her Reply

I’m just grateful Meghan’s face isn’t in the youtube stills Reply

Eat shit. Kathy deserves better Reply

She admits that her excitement about turning her book into a film clouded her judgement



so money and fame whoring had nothing to with the clouded judgment k Reply

