The View interviews attorney Lisa Bloom



Today The View interviews Lisa Bloom. She talks about why she chose to represent Harvey Weinstein as legal counsel. Joy brings up the conflict of interest Lisa had with Weinstein to turn her book about the Trayvon Martin case into a documentary. She admits that her excitement about turning her book into a film clouded her judgement. Lisa regrets being involved with Weinstein's case in any way and she apologizes for her decision to represent him but refuses to decalre why exactly she resigned. Then Sunny pulls out some receipts where Lisa admitted over email that she resigned because of new allegations of sexual assault that she didn't know about. In the second video Sunny asks Lisa how NDA's can be changed to not protect the abuser and instead protect the abused.





Other topics include
-Roy Moore& Louie CK (keep in mind this was before Louie CK released his statement)
-Trumps ex bodyguard testimony












