The View interviews attorney Lisa Bloom
Today The View interviews Lisa Bloom. She talks about why she chose to represent Harvey Weinstein as legal counsel. Joy brings up the conflict of interest Lisa had with Weinstein to turn her book about the Trayvon Martin case into a documentary. She admits that her excitement about turning her book into a film clouded her judgement. Lisa regrets being involved with Weinstein's case in any way and she apologizes for her decision to represent him but refuses to decalre why exactly she resigned. Then Sunny pulls out some receipts where Lisa admitted over email that she resigned because of new allegations of sexual assault that she didn't know about. In the second video Sunny asks Lisa how NDA's can be changed to not protect the abuser and instead protect the abused.
Other topics include
-Roy Moore& Louie CK (keep in mind this was before Louie CK released his statement)
-Trumps ex bodyguard testimony
SOURCE 1 2 3 4
The best thing women can do at this point is only work with other women bc we can't trust men. That's all, thanks.
🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍
this mustve been her face when the case came up: $_$
she shouldve just stuck w it, theres no redemption for her
Eat shit. Kathy deserves better
so money and fame whoring had nothing to with the clouded judgment k