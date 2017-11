This is real artistry. WOW! Vertical videos?? Ground breaking



Camila is iconiq



Edited at 2017-11-10 09:43 pm (UTC)

What a time to be alive. Reply

lmfao dead Reply

ok i c the irony in this reply Reply

its a no from me. Reply

getting really desperate for that BB it's already discounted on iTunesgetting really desperate for that BB #1 Reply

she got to no2 without all that but ok Reply

I blame Snapchat. And Selena Gomez. We all possess the ability to turn our phones sideways.



Also what's up with her Burlington Coat Factory styling? Reply

ikr??? i don't get it Reply

It's just BURLINGTON now. /commercial Reply

Is it? I didn't know they rebrands d Reply

So.... why not just make this another video instead of a stupid vertical video? it's clearly not shot on a phone like Selena's lazy ass vertical video was. God pop stars of this era suck. Reply

also da fuck is with people asking for this to happen??? what is THE POINT Reply

No Reply

vertical videos are embarrassing, omg Reply

at least its less awkward than selena's... Reply

Poor video recording practices are music videos now? Reply

Vertical videos... Reply

lmao great gif. the why's kept coming! Reply

Mte Reply

I thought it would be something more to vertical videos but no, it really just is a vertical camera. K Reply

I can’t believe she’s outpeaked Demi and Selena, and tied with Ariana already... main pop girl status incoming Reply

i can't stand her but this song is a bop and it sounds different than the songs on the radio atm Reply

Yeppers. i don't like her but the one thing that this song has going for it is that it sounds distinctly different than the rest of current pop radio. Reply

I don’t think she will be a main pop girl tbh Reply

