jfc

Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter of sexual assault




- assault happened at 2013 Fifa’s Ballon d’Or awards,

- he grabbed her ass,

- Blatter's spokesman responded and called allegation ‘ridiculous’.

source: twitter

tumblr_nznztnrbWW1spjo4xo1_500.gif
