Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter of sexual assault

Blatter is a fucking creep. Misogynistic fuckface. So this sadly doesn't even shock me. The part where she talks about players often marrying their coaches and especially with younger players is a really important point. I know it's like that in a lot of sports but I feel like it's especially prevalent in WoSo. All the stuff that came out about Mark Sampson was fucking repulsive and to see so many men not getting why it's wrong was gross. They do not grasp how consent and authority/positions of power intertwine.



Years ago when I was choosing with college team I'd like to play for and almost went to the UNF bc I had been invited to a camp there and liked the facilities, campus, etc. I also thought the coach was great and we got along. Anyways I chose a different school in the end and turned out my freshman year the coach who tried to recruit me there got fired for filming the players while they were running on the beach and shit. Horrifying.



More women need to be in positions of power and in coaching. I know FIFA does not give a fuck about women's football but still. Like, I hope when Jill Ellis inevitably gets canned (semi ot but Canada should have won last night) that Laura Harvey takes over and not another man. Let's not forget coaches like Anson Dorrance are still at UNC and he's seen as an institution even though he and the school have had to settle harassment cases.