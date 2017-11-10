Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter of sexual assault
Hope Solo accuses Sepp Blatter of sexual assault at awards ceremony. Story by @david_conn and Nelson Marques https://t.co/ArVE9uTTJl— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) 10 listopada 2017
- assault happened at 2013 Fifa’s Ballon d’Or awards,
- he grabbed her ass,
- Blatter's spokesman responded and called allegation ‘ridiculous’.
source: twitter
hell you know the rest.
Edited at 2017-11-10 09:53 pm (UTC)
Years ago when I was choosing with college team I'd like to play for and almost went to the UNF bc I had been invited to a camp there and liked the facilities, campus, etc. I also thought the coach was great and we got along. Anyways I chose a different school in the end and turned out my freshman year the coach who tried to recruit me there got fired for filming the players while they were running on the beach and shit. Horrifying.
More women need to be in positions of power and in coaching. I know FIFA does not give a fuck about women's football but still. Like, I hope when Jill Ellis inevitably gets canned (semi ot but Canada should have won last night) that Laura Harvey takes over and not another man. Let's not forget coaches like Anson Dorrance are still at UNC and he's seen as an institution even though he and the school have had to settle harassment cases.
I was just video chatting with my sister who is a teacher and has no free time to read news, let alone ONTD, so I was illuminating her about all the garbage men going down and we were basically having a lil party over it
Why wont these old sickening white dudes not die????
Edited at 2017-11-10 10:08 pm (UTC)
she should have turned around and punched him in the face.
Burn in hell, asshole