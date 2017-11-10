Sky Ferreira announces new music coming soon
November 4, 2017
"I have "news" about some upcoming shows I'm playing. I have never been neglectful of my work. I am recovering from being misdiagnosed multiple times & ill for the last few years. It has been painful & frusterating. I can't properly put out my full album until I'm completely better. I am releasing new music very soon though. I have lots of exciting things coming up so please stop harassing me & spewing false vitriol my way.
There are a few factors that are out of my control at the moment. I have consistently worked despite whatever state my health was in. I can't have this sick "fog" looming over my entire album I've fought & worked very hard on making sure this album gets made the way it needs to be. Pretty much every cock block obstacle has dragged this all out. I'm now overcoming the biggest (hopefully last) one yet & I would appreciate some support & a little more patience too. I have been at my wits end... I know I didn't work & fight this hard and this LONG to just put out something premature or for my health to somehow compromise me being able to tour/ promote it or whatever to the fullest capacity. I need to be completely HEALTHY in order to do so.
I don't have a team of people behind me. I do it all myself & it requires everything. I am getting better & I appreciate everything from everyone. I promise whatever I will put out will always be 1000000000000 all I can give & honest. Despite my physical health, I'm really happy & satisfied with my life and the stuff I've been making. I am excited to share it with you. NEW MUSIC extremely soon (a video too) & a few other projects I've been working on. Thanks xx"
but I'm excited to hear it, #justice4nighttimemytime
not about her illness obvs i believe that but her music is in a perpetual state of "coming soon"
i won't believe it until it's in my ears/hands/nourishing my life w its flawlessness etc
I'll believe it when I see it though haha. I really don't understand why her label isn't pushing her harder, NTMT was a critical hit even though they fucked around so much with the release, and she recorded it so quickly even though she had been active for years and years.
label execs continue to be idiots