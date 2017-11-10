Sky Ferreira announces new music coming soon

"I have "news" about some upcoming shows I'm playing. I have never been neglectful of my work.It has been painful & frusterating. I can't properly put out my full album until I'm completely better. I am releasing new music very soon though. I have lots of exciting things coming up so please stop harassing me & spewing false vitriol my way.There are a few factors that are out of my control at the moment. I have consistently worked despite whatever state my health was in. I can't have this sick "fog" looming over my entire album I've fought & worked very hard on making sure this album gets made the way it needs to be.I have been at my wits end... I know I didn't work & fight this hard and this LONG to just put out something premature or for my health to somehow compromise me being able to tour/ promote it or whatever to the fullest capacity. I need to be completely HEALTHY in order to do so.I don't have a team of people behind me. I do it all myself & it requires everything. I am getting better & I appreciate everything from everyone. I promise whatever I will put out will always be 1000000000000 all I can give & honest.Thanks xx"