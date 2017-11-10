'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Killed Someone While Driving Drunk Last Weekend
Melissa Hancock, 25, stars on Lifetime's Little Women: Atlanta.
At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, she drove in the wrong direction on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach and struck a vehicle being driven by 29-year-old Coast Guardsman Daniel Dill head-on. He died from his injuries the next day.
WCAU-TV reported that Dill had been on his way to pick up his wife so that she wouldn't drive after she had been drinking.
Hancock has so far been charged with driving while intoxicated and maiming.
Holy shit!
Also uber/lyft
that's so sad :[ he was being responsible and died, while this woman chose to drive drunk and lived. fuck drunk drivers
I feel terrible for his wife because she may blame herself even though it wasn't her fault at all.
My heart breaks for her.
That’s so sad
Call an Uber. Call a friend. It’s not that hard.
Same