'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Killed Someone While Driving Drunk Last Weekend



Melissa Hancock, 25, stars on Lifetime's Little Women: Atlanta.

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, she drove in the wrong direction on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach and struck a vehicle being driven by 29-year-old Coast Guardsman Daniel Dill head-on. He died from his injuries the next day.

WCAU-TV reported that Dill had been on his way to pick up his wife so that she wouldn't drive after she had been drinking.

Hancock has so far been charged with driving while intoxicated and maiming.

