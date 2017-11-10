amazing amy

Jeremy Piven defends himself against sexual harassment claims


- this comes after three women (reality TV star Arianne Bellamar, advertising exec Tiffany Bacon Scourby, and Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman) have accused him of sexual assault and harassment
- "The Late Show" recently dropped their interview with Jeremy Piven

