Jeremy Piven defends himself against sexual harassment claims

Being held responsible for your actions = "dark times"? He can fuck off, this rhetoric is fucking dangerous Reply

Thread

Link

Right? Ah, yes, the dark times of actually listening to women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If we take that chapter out of context it’s sooo important tho. Allegations spread faster than ever these days and they become facts even if they were completely false. It’s dangerous



But yeah in this context, said by him... fuck him



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, being held accountable is only "dark times" if you're a POS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his choice of words is quite interesting there, he's basically asking people to be kinder to the accused men instead of supporting the victims. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well trump is president so its dark times Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Polygraph? Motherfucker this ain't Maury. Polygraphs mean NOTHING. Reply

Thread

Link

on steve wilkos they're 99% accurate AND admissible in court!



or something like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

polygraphs aren't admissible in court in the USA. if they are in other countries idk. but true courts of law, not ones on TV they aren't admissible. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Steve still comes on? Get off my stage, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Expose them all. Reply

Thread

Link

It's 10:30 a.m. PT. Already today, there've been new developments involving sexual assault & harassment claims against Roy Moore, Louis CK, Jann Wenner, Brett Ratner, and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.



I won't have lunch for another two hours.



We are living in a new time. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) November 10, 2017

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's really trying it Reply

Thread

Link

I actually laughed @ "I am willing to take a polygraph test".



men are always crowing about 'false allegations, innocent until proven guilty' like it doesn't take a lot for someone who was a victim to come forward. They really will protect each other before having a shred of decency. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Imagine A World Without Allegations Reply

Thread

Link

Same old shit. Survivors feel empowered to talk and so the predators start pretending they're all lying and it's a witch hunt. Reply

Thread

Link

We seem to be entering dark times where victims are finally coming forward? Hmm, ok. Reply

Thread

Link

Surprise Jeremy Piven, it's always been dark times for women, you mercury-filled piece of shit. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao @ "mercury-filled" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I think it's time abusers and predators suffer instead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never forget him blaming that on sushi lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i love this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it is dark times for men in power who realize they dont have so much power anymore now eh Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-11-10 08:56 pm (UTC) WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THE MEN??!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

and says we are entering "dark times"



yes this must be a really harrowing time for men right now, and that's what we should be thinking of. the fact that he even said this makes me think he's definitely guilty. Reply

Thread

Link

right? poor fucking men omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A polygraph? tf does he think this is, a movie or a tv show? Reply

Thread

Link

"I hope we can use this moment to begin a constructive dialogue"



Ughhhhhhhhhhhhh Reply

Thread

Link

"Hope all these screeching harpies will quiet down soon so we can mansplain why they shouldn't be so uptight all the time!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link