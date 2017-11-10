Jeremy Piven defends himself against sexual harassment claims
November 9, 2017
- Jeremy Piven defends himself against sexual harassment claims and says we are entering "dark times"
- this comes after three women (reality TV star Arianne Bellamar, advertising exec Tiffany Bacon Scourby, and Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman) have accused him of sexual assault and harassment
- "The Late Show" recently dropped their interview with Jeremy Piven
But yeah in this context, said by him... fuck him
or something like that
men are always crowing about 'false allegations, innocent until proven guilty' like it doesn't take a lot for someone who was a victim to come forward. They really will protect each other before having a shred of decency.
Edited at 2017-11-10 08:56 pm (UTC)
yes this must be a really harrowing time for men right now, and that's what we should be thinking of. the fact that he even said this makes me think he's definitely guilty.
Ughhhhhhhhhhhhh