I want more movies like devil wears prada Reply

same, I love movies about women in the workplace Reply

yes yes yes Reply

2 hacks, one room. Reply

keep it Reply

lmfao mte Reply

he is not in jail, he gets to live his best life in France because he fucking fled from justice and yet these people feel sorry for him because he's an ~artiste~ Reply

it's hilarious just how blissfully unaware celebs are, they don't even seem to realize how incoherent their actions are when you consider their bullshit speeches. Reply

lol @ these two fraudulent power hos filming their hollow conversation in a conde nast office. werq Reply

I. Don't. Believe. You Reply

I love listening to her speak. The tone of her voice and her mannerisms always lull me into a daze Reply

who, Meryl or Anna?

because if it's Meryl, same Reply

Anna Wintour.



inspired Meryl Streep's greatest role. iconique. Reply

Click, click, click Reply

Two terrible people tbh. Anna Wintour much more so than Streep. I hate Wintour's psychotic personality is seen as traits of a successful women. It is not. Reply

Damn, I just now realize how much respect I've lost for her in the last weeks. I just don't care for this damage controle. She - with all her outstanding power as THE respected actress in Hollywood for longer than any other actress before her - enabled Weinstein, Polanski, Allen and who knows whom else through her support.



Edited at 2017-11-10 09:50 pm (UTC) Reply

for some reason I thought she had spoken out against Allen, but I googled it and nope. The only really famous person I can think of to speak against Allen (besides Ellen Page now and Jessica Chastain recently saying she won't work with him or Polanski) is Susan Sarandon. Reply

When I see this all I see is Miranda Priestly who is iconic. Reply

wish meryl wasn't such a disappointment Reply

anna looks like what i picture a worm would look like if they turned into a person. Reply

just sisters doing it for themselves Reply

