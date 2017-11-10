Drag Post!!! Alyssa Edwards Showcases Make Up Transformation, + others


  • Alyssa Edwards let's us see her putting on her daytime Pride make up look!



  • Bebe Zahara Benet is releasing an EP titled "Kisses and Feathers" November 17th!



  • Phi Phi O'Hara, perhaps the most hated contestant in Drag Race history, decided to follow his philanthropic impulses to gather Drag Race alumni to support Puerto Rico's relief efforts by staging a benefit "Queens United/Reinas Unidas: A Drag Show for Puerto Rico" November 6th at First Avenue, a nightclub in Minneapolis

  • He was concerned and worried because his husband is Puerto Rican and his husband's family, with whom he lost touch with, still lives on the island

  • Queens immediately agreed to perform at the benefit, Phi Phi has great friendships with all of them and is thankful they stepped up to help

  • First time in all of Drag Race history that 30 past queens assembled to perform and take pictures on the same night

  • The benefit raised $80,000

  • Will be embarking on a Christmas show tour with 10 other Drag Race alumni


    • Source:
    1,2,3
    Tagged: , ,