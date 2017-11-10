Drag Post!!! Alyssa Edwards Showcases Make Up Transformation, + others

i think she's really funny (ie. look how orange you look GIRL) but she sounds like the drag version of homeboy's gonna like...get it Reply

funny hearing this about alyssa since it's usually directed at her drag daughter laganja Reply

Iconic Reply

Truly iconic. I watch this on repeat when I am having a shitty day Reply

it's so weird how drag has become so mainstream among women, but it seems to be only drag that is ultra-feminine most of the time, atleast it seems to be marketed that way Reply

it's always about being unclockable instead of pushing boundaries. but that's good for tv, i guess. Reply

Alyssa looked great in the video. I have such a hard time watching make up tutorials since they put on so much make up, and it looks so terrible while it's going on. but somehow the finished product looks good. Usually. idk it gives me weird anxiety lol



That benefit is awesome too. It feels like we're forgetting the damage done to so many islands thanks to those hurricanes and we know the Monster in Chief don't give a fuck. Reply

Alyssa looks so much like Traci Lords!



But yes I got a little freaked out over all the glue, tape, and all the pressing and layers of powder. Reply

there's an anthem now! (or another one if there already was one) Reply

I really appreciate Alaska investing all of her AS2 prize money into her videos. Reply

Those aren't words Alaska, they're cities. Reply

drag queens that make pop star levels of music videos are the best <3 Reply

I really love that Alyssa went on to become one of the more successful queens.



And the benefit concert sounds amazing Reply

I voted for Peaches to do Troop Beverly Hills next. I'm going to my first Peaches Christ show, and I'm so excited:I voted for Peaches to do Troop Beverly Hills next. Reply

I'm fucking bowing down to you on attending this! Reply

Thanks BB! I'll let you know how it is. I'm juiced for the dance sequence. Reply

I’m still bummed I missed Latrice and Paris is burning 😑



Have fun, bb Reply

Parent

Some hairdresser on YouTube has been doing reviews of past ANTM makeovers and he steals Alyssa’s entire aesthetic, the way he talks the tongue pops, the hair flipping. I’m just like...boy. I called him out on it too but my comment was deleted. Reply

Brad Mondo lmao Reply

Yessss. And he’s not even critiquing he’s just being mean about it.



I guess I just want all my gurus to be like Wayne Goss Reply

He’s so annoying. Also, he defends jeffree star. Reply

The benefit raised $80K!!!! Reply

Oh thanks, I will update the post Reply

Alyssa is amazing. Good for phi phi Reply

my youtube suggestions are literally only drag queen videos and watch what happens live clips.



Im so gay :( Reply

still hate her tho.



that's great that phiphi is doing good for others.still hate her tho. Reply

Alyssa is an odd-looking person. with all due respect. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-11 01:24 am (UTC)

I'm going to need to see her skincare routine too, tbh Reply

