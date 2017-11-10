Ellen Page was outed by Brett Ratner on set, regrets doing Woody Allen film



EDIT: Anna Paquin supports Ellen Page's claims against Bretty Ratne too





- Ellen Page made a public Facebook page about the homophobic encounters she's had with Brett Ratner and sexual harassment/assault she endured from men in the industry.
- Brett Ratner outed her on set on X-Men Last Stand when she was 18. Told her 'You should fuck her to make her realize she’s gay.' Stated he said many sexist, degrading things to women.
- There was a director fondled her leg under at table at dinner. Was also sexually assaulted by a crew member. Another director also asked her to sleep with a man in his late 20s and to tell them about it — all which happen when she was 16 years old.
- Regrets working with Woody Allen. "I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because 'of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.' Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake."
- Read her full post here.

Source | Source 2
