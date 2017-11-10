Ellen Page was outed by Brett Ratner on set, regrets doing Woody Allen film
"He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic" https://t.co/mKAV1lZlOA— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 10, 2017
EDIT: Anna Paquin supports Ellen Page's claims against Bretty Ratne too
I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017
- Ellen Page made a public Facebook page about the homophobic encounters she's had with Brett Ratner and sexual harassment/assault she endured from men in the industry.
- Brett Ratner outed her on set on X-Men Last Stand when she was 18. Told her 'You should fuck her to make her realize she’s gay.' Stated he said many sexist, degrading things to women.
- There was a director fondled her leg under at table at dinner. Was also sexually assaulted by a crew member. Another director also asked her to sleep with a man in his late 20s and to tell them about it — all which happen when she was 16 years old.
- Regrets working with Woody Allen. "I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because 'of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.' Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake."
- Read her full post here.
Source | Source 2
Also not that it matters because women/girls deserve to be respected no matter what their age, but the sexual harassment Page received starting when she was 16 is particularly gross because she has always had a baby face and looked way younger than her actual age.
Her stories about Ratner are horrifying. To imagine a fragile 16 year-old having to go through that is too much.
"What I want the most, is for this to result in healing for the victims. For Hollywood to wake up and start taking some responsibility for how we all have played a role in this. I want us to reflect on this endemic issue and how this power dynamic of abuse leads to an enormous amount of suffering. Violence against women is an epidemic in this country and around the world. How is this cascade of immorality and injustice shaping our society? One of the greatest risks to a pregnant woman’s health in the United States is murder. Trans women of color in this country have a life expectancy of thirty-five. Why are we not addressing this as a society? We must remember the consequences of such actions. Mental health issues, suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse, to name a few.
What are we afraid to say and why can’t we say it? Women, particularly the most marginalized, are silenced, while powerful abusers can scream as loudly as they want, lie as much as they want and continue to profit through it all.
This is a long awaited reckoning. It must be. It’s sad that“codes of conduct” have to be enforced to ensure we experience fundamental human decency and respect. Inclusion and representation are the answer. We’ve learned that the status quo perpetuates unfair, victimizing behavior to protect and perpetuate itself. Don’t allow this behavior to be normalized. Don’t compare wrongs or criminal acts by their degrees of severity. Don’t allow yourselves to be numb to the voices of victims coming forward. Don’t stop demanding our civil rights. I am grateful to anyone and everyone who speaks out against abuse and trauma they have suffered. You are breaking the silence. You are revolution."
Has there been any other actors/actresses that have expressed their regret about working with Allen? Or Polanski, for that matter
I'm glad she's owned working with Woody and while acknowledging that it can take awhile for a woman to find her voice. yes we are responsible for the choices we make, but it can take awhile to learn it's ok to say no, and it's ok to stand up for yourself. that it's ok to rock the boat. i think most women identify with that.
Anna Paquin confirms story on twitter too