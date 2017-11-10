Ellen Page was outed by Brett Ratner on set, regrets doing Woody Allen film

"Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake." i'm glad she phrased it this way....actors DO have a choice and all that "ohh it's so important/not even an option for up-and-coming actors" is hugely exaggerated imo Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't even get through the whole thing because it's so disturbing. Major kudos to her for calling out Ratner by name.



Also not that it matters because women/girls deserve to be respected no matter what their age, but the sexual harassment Page received starting when she was 16 is particularly gross because she has always had a baby face and looked way younger than her actual age. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed, it's even more disturbing when you think about how she looked so young :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm wondering if it was while she was on Trailer Park Boys. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The opening lines of her post were such a punch in the stomach. I've never liked Brett Ratner anways, but ugh, what a disgusting boor. ANd of course he'd get fucking pissy that she wouldn't wear a stupid "Team Ratner" shirt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember in Hard Candy she was 18, playing a 14 year old, and genuinely could have been playing way younger than that because she's got SUCH a baby face. She has always looked SO young and idk sweet and innocent in general. At 16 she looked like an actual child. So disgusting and i'm sure that fact only made her more of a target for these perverts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly thought she was younger in that film.



Good gods.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wish more people were brave enough to come out and say what she did about Woody Allen. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh :( She used to be one of my favourite actresses, so it makes me sad to hear all this happened to her. Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus, that was a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. downright horrifying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brett should be shot on sight Reply

Thread

Link

*shot in the kneecaps and left to bleed to death Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like this thread



needs the iron maiden poster tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





me this whole thread:

lmao mteme this whole thread: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh :( i love ellen. it was nice to see anna paquin supporting her too. i like what she said about having worked with woody allen Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks for the repost, bb. I don't have the stomach to read through this at the moment, but I'll bookmark it for when I can. Reply

Thread

Link

jfc



come through miss ellen, SKEWER HA Reply

Thread

Link

Ellen worked with Allen in 2012 and Dylan Farrow didn't start talking about her abuse until 2014. Everyone blithely worked with Allen prior to 2014--his abuse wasn't really a topic. I can't remember anyone speaking out about him before 2014, other than Mia. Since then though, no one has an excuse.



Her stories about Ratner are horrifying. To imagine a fragile 16 year-old having to go through that is too much. Reply

Thread

Link

it was known about his relationship with his once stepdaughter, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, ikr? what is this excuse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Some people definitely wrote that off as "this is really weird but she was an adult when they got together and Mia raised her anyway". I don't remember the media nor the general public treating that as seriously as it was when I was growing up and hearing about it from time to time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









so many people think that's not a big deal tho nor a sign of anything. big mouth was spot on with the joke about him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People were definitely talking about Allen before 2014. People were literally talking about him from Day 1! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I knew about Woody way before 2014. Like I remember the rumors from when I was a child. There's no way it wasn't heard of. Especially his inappropriate relationship and marriage to his current wife Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Everyone knew about Woody Allen, there is a reason why he doesn't do a lot of interviews in the US Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but Mia Farrow took him to court for it decades earlier, when dylan was still a child and it was a printed accusation. it was known. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was the early days of the internet but the Woody/Mia split and the Soon-Yi/Dylan stuff got a lot of media attention in the early 90s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My parents never watched Woody Allen movies and always told us he was a gross, disgusting man. His vileness was well known, a lot of people just turned a blind eye. There's no excuses. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this was a very powerful post.



"What I want the most, is for this to result in healing for the victims. For Hollywood to wake up and start taking some responsibility for how we all have played a role in this. I want us to reflect on this endemic issue and how this power dynamic of abuse leads to an enormous amount of suffering. Violence against women is an epidemic in this country and around the world. How is this cascade of immorality and injustice shaping our society? One of the greatest risks to a pregnant woman’s health in the United States is murder. Trans women of color in this country have a life expectancy of thirty-five. Why are we not addressing this as a society? We must remember the consequences of such actions. Mental health issues, suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse, to name a few.



What are we afraid to say and why can’t we say it? Women, particularly the most marginalized, are silenced, while powerful abusers can scream as loudly as they want, lie as much as they want and continue to profit through it all.



This is a long awaited reckoning. It must be. It’s sad that“codes of conduct” have to be enforced to ensure we experience fundamental human decency and respect. Inclusion and representation are the answer. We’ve learned that the status quo perpetuates unfair, victimizing behavior to protect and perpetuate itself. Don’t allow this behavior to be normalized. Don’t compare wrongs or criminal acts by their degrees of severity. Don’t allow yourselves to be numb to the voices of victims coming forward. Don’t stop demanding our civil rights. I am grateful to anyone and everyone who speaks out against abuse and trauma they have suffered. You are breaking the silence. You are revolution." Reply

Thread

Link

this made me cry ngl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow. This was...so well written and so hard hitting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I almost got a tear on that. So well spoken. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was hard to read... Props to her because I'm sure it wasn't easy to write all that down.

Has there been any other actors/actresses that have expressed their regret about working with Allen? Or Polanski, for that matter Reply

Thread

Link

That unknown actor a few weeks back wrote a tweet series about regretting being in the new Woody movie. He got skewered here but idk I appreciated his position and candor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People really chewed him out on here but tbh I respect him cause someone like him could've EASILY slid under the radar since he's only one scene. No one was really gonna come for him asking why he did a Woody Allen film. A no-name with little power and no real foot in Hollywood (and more to lose) in the industry was able to own to his mistake while other A-listers were putting up PR excuses and hiding. Yeah no this guy is more admirable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sam Shepard and Helena Bonham Carter famously complained about working with Woody, but it didn't have anything to do with Soon-yi or Dylan. Sam just thought he was unprofessional during their collaboration and HBC hated doing kissing scenes with him, lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

emma thompson signed the polanski petition and then removed her name after she had a conversation with a university student about it. here + talked about it more in her BBC interview right after the Weinstein scandal happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Liam Nelson worked with him prior to soon yi and when he was talking to gq said the best thing he got out of it was his friendship with Mia farrow which I thought was pointed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't jim broadbent trash allen too, or am I remembering that wrong? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I appreciate she recognized that working for WA is a mistake. More people need to follow suit. You can’t change the past, only come clean and promise to do better. Reply

Thread

Link

Jebus, this poor woman. I'm reading the full piece and there is a lot to unpack. I'd heard a rumor years ago that Ratner was such a bastard on Last Stand, that Jackman used his pull to keep him out of the franchise. it was a common rumor at the time, even though there were no specifics. and yeah it means singer came back though. idk hollywood is a mess. I need Ratner to hang.



I'm glad she's owned working with Woody and while acknowledging that it can take awhile for a woman to find her voice. yes we are responsible for the choices we make, but it can take awhile to learn it's ok to say no, and it's ok to stand up for yourself. that it's ok to rock the boat. i think most women identify with that. Reply

Thread

Link