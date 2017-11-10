Rosie O’Donnell and Joy Behar on 'Watch What Happens Live'

"Nice Kid"

As a young Muslim kid at that time, I always appreciated Rosie for speaking out and questioning the war in Iraq. Even today, when I watch that clip and other clips of her defending Muslims and the civilians in Iraq, I get teary eyed. Man, that meant so much to me as a kid. Reply

I agree. I remember when she argued with Whoopi when the whole Cosby story was released and she was so on point. Reply

I’m really glad you were able to hear that as a kid Reply

I just found out Joy is 75... I feel so confused. HOW???? I would have guessed maybe like... 60, at most. Reply

omg she looks great Reply

Damn, slè Reply

Seriously? Damn, I would not have guessed that Reply

I miss Jed. Still shitty we are stuck with Meghan. Reply

Jed was a bit much sometimes, but I'd take her over Paula and/or Meghan any day. Meghan is just like a brick with no personality. Reply

Jed > Paula > Meghan.



FUCK, I'd take Paula everyday over Meghan everyday. Reply

I've never heard anyone say that before Reply

Well Jed's not a true believer like Meghan. She reads as more of an Ann Coulter type who is doing this for attention and financial gain. Which in some ways is even worse. The true believers on the conservative side are so simple and easily manipulated by their party - they lack critical thinking to such a terrifying degree that I wonder if they would be liberal/progressive if they were just raise by actually decent human beings. Meghan reads as delusional; Jed probably knows better but chooses to support things that will send the world into oblivion as long as she can prosper through it all. Still both vile and need to go far away.....like to another planet. Reply

I hate/hated Jed but I prefer her only because she could laugh, smile, enjoy herself at least...like Meghan cant crack a smile, she's totally devoid of any personality. Its like, if their both gonna parrot untrue Fox News points at me, I'd prefer the person who has a demonstrable personality at least Reply

The full episode was great! I also reccomend her latest Howard Stern (I know....) interview, where she says she rejected the lead in a Woody Allen movie in the late 90s because she "doesn't work with pedophiles" Reply

I love Rosie and Joy! Also, Koosh ball! Major throwback Reply

I want Rosie back on The View tbh. But all of that bts that she gave us was giving me life, would make such a great tv show if written correctly.



I am glad that The View has FINALLY settled and isn't a constant revolving door of co-hosts. Reply

I NEED to read Joy's diary from season 10! I bet it's juicy as fuck! Reply

what is your dream view lineup? i would want rosie, meredith viera, lisa ling, sara and sunny. Reply

Rosie, Joy, Meredith, Lisa, Sunny, Nicole Wallace w/Sara as the fill in host when someone is absent. Reply

Omg now I want Rosie to pen a dark hbo comedy based on The View Reply

random but i think the greying of rosie's hair really works for her tbh. i like when ppl don't automatically start dyeing the greys out once it starts showing majorly. Reply

That was the best wwhl episode in awhile. I miss Rosie on the view 😭 Reply

OMG I wrote the same thing lol . It was such a great episode but I think it's because Rosie and Joy hijacked the show. Reply

WOW! This is probably the best WWHL ever. Amazing shit went down on this episode. Loved it. Reply

ive always liked rosie Reply

