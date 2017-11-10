Rosie O’Donnell and Joy Behar on 'Watch What Happens Live'
- They go deep in 'The View' history (especially Rosie and Elisabeth Hasselbeck's on-screen fight in 2007) from 4:00 - 11:00
- Rosie felt Elisabeth was her friend, and was upset when Elisabeth didn't stick up for her when Rosie was being attacked in the media
- Rosie says 'The View' was incredibly dysfunctional, but Joy refuses to comment because she still works there
- Joy says there's a rumor that Jedediah Bila was let go from 'The View' because she asked Hillary Clinton a hard question, but she said that isn't true, and that they're encouraged to ask hard questions on the show
- Joy discusses working with Meaghan McCain and calls her a "nice kid"
- Andy Cohen and Rosie discuss seeing Bette Midler in 'Hello, Dolly!' and how it made both of them cry
Translation: "Hateful Republican Trash"
FUCK, I'd take Paula everyday over Meghan everyday.
I am glad that The View has FINALLY settled and isn't a constant revolving door of co-hosts.