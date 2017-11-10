Anthony Edwards Says He Was Molested by Producer Gary Goddard as a Child

Damn, that's awful. Good for him for having the courage to speak out about it.



As hard as hearing all these stories has been the past month, I'm really glad that victims finally feel they have a voice after being silenced for so long.



Very impactful statement. And very brave of him to come forward!



...I know I shouldn't be, but I'm shocked by the sheer volume of people coming forward with similar stories. It's getting me the fuck down. I hope these past few weeks events/revelations become an enduring catalyst for change. Reply

same here. Reply

Anthony seems like good people. I’m glad he was able to confront the asshole who did that to him Reply

Continue to have those dominos falling. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Nope.



He's brave for speaking out, god poor guy. ;_;



He's brave for speaking out, god poor guy. ;_;

so horrible and heartbreaking. Reply

Holy hell. Reply

damn, good of him to come forward Reply

I just looked this up and realized that Goddard is the same guy who was accused along with Bryan Singer last year of going after underage boys in that lawsuit that was eventually dropped.



People have been saying "well, he dropped the lawsuit so it obviously wasn't true". But this statement by Edwards gives those accusations a lot more credibility. Reply

omfg D: Reply

i think that's exactly why he's doing it. partly to help survivors, but he's also low key implicating Singer. Reply

i feel like the lawsuit was dropped only because of the impending charges of extortion that were about to be brought upon michael egan. i think there's still a lot of merit and credibility to the claims presented. Reply

12... god. he's 55 now. so long to be living in fear. hope he gets some peace Reply

Christ. I just want to cry.



I'm glad he named him, and got help and encourages others to get help. Idk what to say anymore.



Actually, I do have one thing to say, WTF is Gary Goddard still getting work. Oh yeah, Bryan Singer. Reply

I was just going to say. He’s buddy buddy with Singer so I’m not surprised.



Bryan’s days are numbered. There’s no way he is getting out of 2017 without getting what he has coming to him. Reply

god I hope so. He has to. He just has to. I know there are rumors of pieces in the works at a few major publications. i used to give singer the benefit of the doubt that while he liked them young, that they were probably legal. then came the documentary. then came a whole lot of his friends being outted as abusers. and just so many things. and the goddard thing. it's like jesus, these pieces of shit really think they are untouchable and have zero shame. Singer has to go down, and soon. and i really need the fucking LAPD to wake up and shake the prosecutors on some of this shit. people are willing to talk. they just aren't being heard.



Or they weren't. Now they are and I hope it sticks. Reply

How many friends, how many others besides them...Brave for him to speak up. Reply

I'm really proud of Anthony and other men coming out and telling their stories.



Obviously, women are more often the victims of sexual harassment, assault and abuse, and it's incredibly hard for any and all survivors to speak of something so personal, but I think male socialization really contributes to silencing victims and protecting abusers. Reply

from 8 years old till 13 I had 5 different men come up to me at the urinal and try to touch me.i told my mom this the other week and she said why didn't I say something then I said I was scared id get in trouble :( Reply

I'm sorry that happened to you. :( Reply

see, this shit is why i brought my sons into the restroom with me until they were about 10 and why - to this day, even though my youngest is 15 and "old enough" i make them go to the bathroom in public together. trust nobody ever. idgaf how often ppl roll their eyes and tell me to loosen the apron strings or calm the fuck down or whatever.



i'm so sorry you went through this. and i'm sorry your mother reacted wrongly - but it was probably just out of fear. she can't blame the right people so the first reaction is to say the wrong thing and try and find a place for blame. it's not your fault you couldn't say anything. i'm sorry. Reply

:( so, so awful. im glad he felt safe to speak up. Reply

