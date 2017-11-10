Anthony Edwards Says He Was Molested by Producer Gary Goddard as a Child



Anthony Edwards has opened up, saying he was molested as a child by director and producer Gary Goddard.
The former “ER” TV star penned an essay saying that the entertainment executive abused him and his friends when he was 12 years old.
He and his group of friends, who viewed Goddard as a father figure, were all abused. 
Edwards confronted Goddard as an adult, at which point the older man expressed remorse for his actions.

source

Read the full essay at the source !!!
Tagged: ,