Anthony Edwards Says He Was Molested by Producer Gary Goddard as a Child
November 10, 2017
Anthony Edwards has opened up, saying he was molested as a child by director and producer Gary Goddard.
The former “ER” TV star penned an essay saying that the entertainment executive abused him and his friends when he was 12 years old.
He and his group of friends, who viewed Goddard as a father figure, were all abused.
Edwards confronted Goddard as an adult, at which point the older man expressed remorse for his actions.
As hard as hearing all these stories has been the past month, I'm really glad that victims finally feel they have a voice after being silenced for so long.
...I know I shouldn't be, but I'm shocked by the sheer volume of people coming forward with similar stories. It's getting me the fuck down. I hope these past few weeks events/revelations become an enduring catalyst for change.
He's brave for speaking out, god poor guy. ;_;
People have been saying "well, he dropped the lawsuit so it obviously wasn't true". But this statement by Edwards gives those accusations a lot more credibility.
I'm glad he named him, and got help and encourages others to get help. Idk what to say anymore.
Actually, I do have one thing to say, WTF is Gary Goddard still getting work. Oh yeah, Bryan Singer.
Bryan’s days are numbered. There’s no way he is getting out of 2017 without getting what he has coming to him.
Or they weren't. Now they are and I hope it sticks.
Obviously, women are more often the victims of sexual harassment, assault and abuse, and it's incredibly hard for any and all survivors to speak of something so personal, but I think male socialization really contributes to silencing victims and protecting abusers.
i'm so sorry you went through this. and i'm sorry your mother reacted wrongly - but it was probably just out of fear. she can't blame the right people so the first reaction is to say the wrong thing and try and find a place for blame. it's not your fault you couldn't say anything. i'm sorry.