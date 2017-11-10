Jean Grey Rises in the Year Hollywood Men Fall
As announced in September this year, Jean Grey's resurrection, which comes 14 years after her death, will finish off 2017 with Marvel's highly anticipated series, Phoenix: Resurrection. Lotus whom?
But what was revealed just yesterday was X-Men: Red—sister book to X-Men: Blue and X-Men: Gold—which will be lead by Jean Grey herself!
X-Men: Red will make its debut February of next year.
Sources: Jean Grey Throughout the Years, Newsarama Twitter, Marvel Twitter (original P:R announcement)
Come through, Marvel's arguably most powerful being! Who happens to be a woman! Who happens to rise like the Phoenix in the year of the Death of Mens' Careers in Hollywood!
But what was revealed just yesterday was X-Men: Red—sister book to X-Men: Blue and X-Men: Gold—which will be lead by Jean Grey herself!
X-Men: Red will make its debut February of next year.
Sources: Jean Grey Throughout the Years, Newsarama Twitter, Marvel Twitter (original P:R announcement)
Come through, Marvel's arguably most powerful being! Who happens to be a woman! Who happens to rise like the Phoenix in the year of the Death of Mens' Careers in Hollywood!
yassss finally
I wish they used the xmen forever costume.
jean DOES NOT NEED ARMOR
I always felt they did Adult Jean dirty, killing her off again and letting Scott live. Now it's the opposite and it's giving me life! Also if teen Jean is still around that will mean both Jeans are now leading an X-team.
she needs to come back all super power ful and kill all of the avengers
Also i read Rogue will be classified as Omega by Marvel soon. Which makes sense
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS.
FINALLYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
YYYY