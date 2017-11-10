yessir-y

Jean Grey Rises in the Year Hollywood Men Fall

As announced in September this year, Jean Grey's resurrection, which comes 14 years after her death, will finish off 2017 with Marvel's highly anticipated series, Phoenix: Resurrection. Lotus whom?

But what was revealed just yesterday was X-Men: Red—sister book to X-Men: Blue and X-Men: Gold—which will be lead by Jean Grey herself!



X-Men: Red will make its debut February of next year.

Come through, Marvel's arguably most powerful being! Who happens to be a woman! Who happens to rise like the Phoenix in the year of the Death of Mens' Careers in Hollywood!
