Jean Grey Rises in the Year Hollywood Men Fall

get rid of young jean and the original team. theyre beyond useless at this point. Reply

Thread

Link

Suddenly I'm ready to get back into X-Men Reply

Thread

Link

https://www.bleedingcool.com/2017/11/09/eddie-berganza-dc-comics-buzzfeed-publishing-article/



yassss finally yassss finally Reply

Thread

Link

Hot damn!! I'm hft. I'm buying dem comics Reply

Thread

Link

lol i dont even follow comics and i know this bih dies and comes back more than kenny from south park Reply

Thread

Link

If you only count the times she was actually supposed to be dead, as opposed to coming back in the same story, she's only died twice; the Dark Phoenix saga and at the end of Grant Morrison's run. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the new costume sucks.



I wish they used the xmen forever costume.



jean DOES NOT NEED ARMOR Reply

Thread

Link

Agree with the costume! This new one is just the early 90’s version with added bulkness. The 90’s costumes might be the most iconic for the x-men, but it doesn’t mean they were the prettiest. 2 thumbs up for the x-men forever costume! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit, has it really been that long since Actual Jean died? Reply

Thread

Link

Yassss! Rise (again) my queen of resurrection!



I always felt they did Adult Jean dirty, killing her off again and letting Scott live. Now it's the opposite and it's giving me life! Also if teen Jean is still around that will mean both Jeans are now leading an X-team. Reply

Thread

Link

yasssssss queen Reply

Thread

Link

The X-men movies did her so dirty. Reply

Thread

Link

"Jean Grey's vision of the world"? Ya girl's been dead for decades! Does she even know what's been going on? They have leadership roles to spare like this but Rachel Summers stays following along after all these years? This is worse than Kitty "Yeah I bailed for a while to go play space princess with the GotG but I'm back now to ~lead my people~" Pryde. I guess...



Reply

Thread

Link

for that bull shit that was A VS X few years back lol Reply

Thread

Link

do characters ever stay dead in comic books? Reply

Thread

Link

Nothing ever stays anything in comic books tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aren’t Phoenix and Iceman Omega Mutants?



Also i read Rogue will be classified as Omega by Marvel soon. Which makes sense Reply

Thread

Link