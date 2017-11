Jealous. My neighbor down the street has a donkey on his pasture. It's very sweet and comes up to you if you stand at the fence. Reply

Thread

Link





Baby donkeys are the cutest. Reply

Thread

Link

😍😍😍 what a sweetheart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love donkeys so much

poitou donkeys are the prettiest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really showing her ass here Reply

Thread

Link

Hah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also lol'd irl, so thank you for that, because I needed it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Donkeys are very sweet animals. My neighbour's donkey was pretty much like a dog - ate from a bowl, followed her around and reacted to simple commands. Reply

Thread

Link

Donkeys are adorable. Reply

Thread

Link

Remains sexy while doing so. She gives me such chill vibes Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even know what to say. Embrace that hippie life, sis. Reply

Thread

Link

This is the exact kind of behavior I want from Lisa Bonet and I really am pleased that she is not only living up to expectations, but exceeding them. Keep living your best hippie life, gurl! Reply

Thread

Link

donkeys are amazing, i want a donkey Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. In Ireland, I once saw twin donkeys and I think I spent an hour there hanging out with them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

living her best life tbh Reply

Thread

Link

My parents' neighbor has a donkey and it's the sweetest little thing. If you yell to it it'll scamper over to the side of its pen and let you pet it. So cute. Reply

Thread

Link

goals Reply

Thread

Link

There used to be two guys who walked their yaks around town and on campus when I was in college, they were super chill and didn’t mind students casually coming up to pet them Reply

Thread

Link

yaks?? omg I would die Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember being super thrown off the first time I saw them because it was the first time I had ever seen one in person, the guys that walked them were definitely weird though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link