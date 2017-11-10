Katy Perry allegedly isn't a cannibal who attends Hollywood parties where guests dine on human flesh
No, Katy Perry Is Not A Cannibal Who Attends Hollywood Parties Where Guests Dine On Human Flesh https://t.co/JJcBrCn4V1 pic.twitter.com/ycDspJRHOQ— Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) November 1, 2017
Gossip Cop fact-checked a story that claimed popstar Katy Perry admitted to cannibalism in an interview on French radio:
“There is a group of old Hollywood guys who have an annual dinner party where the main dish is human… Each year a new host is selected for the following year by drawing straws.”
“It is the new host’s responsibility to provide the main course, and it has to be human. If he can’t find a suitable person to serve as the meal… the host will be eaten instead!”
Gossip Cop did a thorough investigation and they couldn't find any evidence of this interview existing on the internet.
SOURCE