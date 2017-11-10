Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by U.S. national team doctor



Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, the former U.S. women's gymnastics team doctor.
She tells her story to Dr. Jon LaPook for a 60 Minutes report to be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. 
Raisman, 23, says she was first treated by Dr. Nassar when she was 15.
She talks about her experiences in a new book called "Fierce."

source
Tagged: , ,