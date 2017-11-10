Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by U.S. national team doctor

Is it the same doctor as Mckayla Maroney?



Edited at 2017-11-10 02:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah. He abused a lot of girls. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think reports say him abused about 100 gymnasts over like a 20 year period. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s amazing how this snowball effect has taken hold and everyone feels confident enough to speak out against these malicious acts against them.



Good for her. Hope she gets retribution and that asshole gets fired. Reply

Thread

Link

As horrible as all these stories have been to read, it's also been amazing. The survivors who have spoken out have been sharing their strength and have all built an environment where people can speak out and feel like they will be trusted. (To a point because there are still trashbag people out there being assholes.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly! It’s great as awful as it is to read. That’s why I try not to read too many of these stories in a day. It’s disheartening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fired?



"Nassar was arrested on federal child pornography charges in December 2016. According to the FBI, over 37,000 images and videos of child pornography were seized from Nassar's home, including a GoPro video of Nassar allegedly molesting girls in a swimming pool.[ Nasser pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges in July 2017, and is currently in jail awaiting sentencing in December 2017. Nassar still faces 33 charges of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

:-( This is terrible. My heart hurts for all these little girls who experienced this. Fuck that doctor. I hope he rots.



I'm very interested in reading Aly's book. Reply

Thread

Link

All abusers belong in hell, but people who abuse children belong in an extra hellish hell Reply

Thread

Link

I just started seeing a clinical psychologist. In the session she needed to know my entire history basically and so some heavy stuff was mentioned including my sexual assault experience. She did warn me that I would be more lethargic and irritable than usual but yeah it's brought up some intense emotions for things I hadn't thought about in a while. And then weird creepy coincidence the perpetrators just got married so it's just on my mind, I dunno I wasn't expecting to see their wedding photos in my news feed from classmates. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm horrible at self care bc my version is just to sleep or lie in bed a lot. I know how you're feeling though, I just saw a new psychologist and abuse came up and I was so overwhelmed after the appointment I had no idea how to feel. It triggered my ED into action again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry to hear that. Yeah I think I'll try having a long nap and see if I feel more refreshed afterwards. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I’m sorry, bb. Hope you find some peace soon.



Re: self care - I started meditating regularly for at least 10-15 minutes and idk if it’s a placebo effect, but it has done wonders for my anxiety and racing thoughts. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like to take a hot, relaxing bath, then wrap myself up in blankets with a mug of tea, light a candle with a scent I find calming (preferably one that reminds me of something nice) and watch an upbeat tv show or movie.



I find that trying to get as many senses as I can relaxed really helps when your mind is in turmoil. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i second the bubble bath, i like to use an essential oil diffuser with lavender oil (you can look up different oils, they're related to different things like calming, sleeping etc.), then put on a fluffy dressing gown and fluffy slippers and watch brooklyn 99 on the tv with my favourite block of chocolate <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh kill him Reply

Thread

Link

This is terrible. Aly and the other girls had to already go through so much shit with people criticizing their bodies because they were so strong and muscular and then for her to be dealing with this quietly. All they wanted to do was compete. Reply

Thread

Link

Chop off his hands and dick tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Disgusting. I hope he gets maimed soon and lives out the rest of his days in agony. Reply

Thread

Link

This explains even more why she's been on a rampage about him and @ USAG. She's going to take USAG down guys. It's gonna be the United States of Raisman Gymnastics by the time she's done with them.



God I fucking love her I want to give her a hug. Reply

Thread

Link

USAG DISGUSTS me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're vile af and need torn down and rebuilt from the ground up. They've just been putting band aids over the spots that have publicly been brought up. No. They need a full fledged fucking remake. And Aly fucking Raisman is going to be on the top of all of it, inspiring people and marking the time USA gymnastics actually fucking started changing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good. I hope she sets all of them on fire. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope she does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sports federations are so disgusting. They present athletes with talent and strength to the world and behind the scenes they evade and enable abusers. And when children are involved in sports they need extra protection. I have always felt like gymnastics, skating or other female dominated sports are just breeding grounds for predators. It’s sick. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good! Take them down, Aly! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

USA Gymnastics had to have known right? Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder how much legal trouble they're in. Like, he's obviously toast -- but enabling child abuse also seems like it could be criminal (but for whom?). Civil cases seem almost certain, at least. But IDK the laws here...or how USAG was structured to know who's liable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Penny got "fired", but was given a like 1.5 million severance package or something. It caused a lot of rage on the gymternet bc like...this dude was head of USAG and he knew what the fuck was going on. But he was paid for it. Aly spoke a lot about it back in August. She's been on a full blown rampage for a few months now trying to expose USAG but I'm willing to bet they've been bullying her so half of what she's wanted to say hasn't come out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so proud of all these women talking about what they've been through Reply

Thread

Link

He’s worked with them for about 20 years. There’s no way they didn’t know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these poor women. what a horrific experience. it's so heartbreaking to read about all this Reply

Thread

Link

dieee Reply

Thread

Link





http://interactives.indystar.com/news/standing/OutOfBalanceSeries/index2.html



Starting with this meticulous documentation of awfulness:



https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2016/08/04/usa-gymnastics-sex-abuse-protected-coaches/85829732/



That article came out right before the Rio Olympics. At the time, I was really worried that the inevitable success of US gymnasts at the games would bury the scandal. I'm relieved major outlets are still reporting on it now.



The USAG deserves to be punished in so, so many ways.



Aly is a hero for her dragging of the USAG and opening up about this (but that's not to say that any abuse survivor who don't come forward publicly are doing anything wrong, because it's never wrong to take care of yourself and do what's right for you when other people and institutions have let you down). The Indianapolis Star's did an entire project exposing USA Gymnastics' coverup of sexual abuse:Starting with this meticulous documentation of awfulness:That article came out right before the Rio Olympics. At the time, I was really worried that the inevitable success of US gymnasts at the games would bury the scandal. I'm relieved major outlets are still reporting on it now.The USAG deserves to be punished in so, so many ways.Aly is a hero for her dragging of the USAG and opening up about this (but that's not to say that any abuse survivor who don't come forward publicly are doing anything wrong, because it's never wrong to take care of yourself and do what's right for you when other people and institutions have let you down). Reply

Thread

Link