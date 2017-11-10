Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by U.S. national team doctor
Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman tells @60Minutes she was sexually abused by the U.S. national team doctor, Dr. Larry Nassar: https://t.co/GGemtsnFD6 pic.twitter.com/kXFKK8jJRt— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 10, 2017
Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, the former U.S. women's gymnastics team doctor.
She tells her story to Dr. Jon LaPook for a 60 Minutes report to be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m.
Raisman, 23, says she was first treated by Dr. Nassar when she was 15.
She talks about her experiences in a new book called "Fierce."
source
Edited at 2017-11-10 02:44 pm (UTC)
Good for her. Hope she gets retribution and that asshole gets fired.
"Nassar was arrested on federal child pornography charges in December 2016. According to the FBI, over 37,000 images and videos of child pornography were seized from Nassar's home, including a GoPro video of Nassar allegedly molesting girls in a swimming pool.[ Nasser pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges in July 2017, and is currently in jail awaiting sentencing in December 2017. Nassar still faces 33 charges of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan."
I'm very interested in reading Aly's book.
Self-care advice?
Re: Self-care advice?
Re: Self-care advice?
RE: Self-care advice?
Re: self care - I started meditating regularly for at least 10-15 minutes and idk if it’s a placebo effect, but it has done wonders for my anxiety and racing thoughts.
Re: Self-care advice?
I find that trying to get as many senses as I can relaxed really helps when your mind is in turmoil.
Re: Self-care advice?
Chop off his hands and dick tbh.
God I fucking love her I want to give her a hug.
http://interactives.indystar.com/news/standing/OutOfBalanceSeries/index2.html
Starting with this meticulous documentation of awfulness:
https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2016/08/04/usa-gymnastics-sex-abuse-protected-coaches/85829732/
That article came out right before the Rio Olympics. At the time, I was really worried that the inevitable success of US gymnasts at the games would bury the scandal. I'm relieved major outlets are still reporting on it now.
The USAG deserves to be punished in so, so many ways.
Aly is a hero for her dragging of the USAG and opening up about this (but that's not to say that any abuse survivor who don't come forward publicly are doing anything wrong, because it's never wrong to take care of yourself and do what's right for you when other people and institutions have let you down).