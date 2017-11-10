Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out Grazia UK Mag
Grazia UK edited photos of Lupita to remove and smooth out her natural hair. The actress took to Instagram to call them out for perpetuating white eurocentric beauty standards and stand up for herself and for black women who are constantly made to feel they aren't beautiful because of their hair styles, texture, and complexion. She shared original photos from the shoot to show the drastic differences that were made to her appearance without her consent.
- As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh
The magazine claims the photographer edited the photo without any direction from Grazia, but nonetheless apologized for overlooking the error.
Grazia UK still has the image as their profile photo on Twitter:
Sorry but it just doesn't look good, nothing to do with the texture of the hair either, it could've been a straight ponytail and it would look just as awkward. Just not a very good photo and not very aesthetically pleasing with that hair peaking out from the back of her head like that...
The unaltered photo doesn't show a good angle for a behind the head curly hair do if its out of focus.
It looks like a blurred ball.
Ia with Lupita.
Also my fave pic is the color one with the head tilt. She looks like a calm around the way girl. I love it. Should have been the cover photo.
ia abt the cover too! the emotion it gives off is more novel
but also like ... if you wanted her hair a certain way STYLE IT THAT WAY ON THE SHOOT???
like .. artistic directors plan out everything meticulously; hair, makeup, clothes, shoes, whatever
like why do her hair one way in the photos and then COMPLETELY remove her hair altogether for the cover?
someone ain't doin their job right
After their apology, now they'll approve to photoshop some ribs away.
yeah, if that was it then why did you put text right where her hair would be?
And her hair looked GORGEOUS in the untouched photo.
Oh, I see, this is a still from the Lancome shoot that Grazia used (posted by the video producer Symone Ridgell on her instagram):
I still can't tell if this is all from the same shoot as the cover but they're using this in their promo.
I hope Lupita comes after Lancome as well!
