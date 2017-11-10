Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out Grazia UK Mag

I think this was probably just a visual aesthetics decision that was poorly thought out. The photo is way more captivating to me, just because of the contrast between her and the light background. Reply

lmfao at this being the FIRST comment

I think that excuse is bullshit but even if that was the case, wouldn't have been better to just ask her if they could make that ~ visual aesthetics decision? or maybe have a black woman in the team who would have known that shit is wrong.

yeah it probably is a shitty excuse, it's good that they owned the fuck up. Sorry if my comment is crappy, I'm not trying to justify or excuse, but maybe explain why the decision was made. I know ignorance isn't innocent, if that isn't too poetic of a phrase to say haha

Well, you had a good run.

Except that they're pretending that they didn't do it?

Agree.



Agree.

Sorry but it just doesn't look good, nothing to do with the texture of the hair either, it could've been a straight ponytail and it would look just as awkward. Just not a very good photo and not very aesthetically pleasing with that hair peaking out from the back of her head like that...

Same.

The unaltered photo doesn't show a good angle for a behind the head curly hair do if its out of focus.



It looks like a blurred ball.



Edited at 2017-11-10 06:23 pm (UTC)

That excuse is bullshit, no way they didn't know. They are backtracking now since they were called out. Lupita remans gorgeous

So Grazia UK has a rogue photoshopper?

many photographers do their own photoshopping before presenting the final selection to the magazine.

.. good point.

Mhmm I'm so sure.



Ia with Lupita.



Reply

Shit this pisses me off so much. I'm still over here at 30, despite knowing better, wondering how much life would be better, how much easier it would be to find someone if my skin was way lighter, my nose smaller. It's obvious they slimmed her pretty nose too. Poor Lupita. Dark skin black women are the most beautiful women in the world to me yet you wouldn't know it by our shitty media. I'm too full of feelings about this and there ain't enough black folks on ontd.

Also my fave pic is the color one with the head tilt. She looks like a calm around the way girl. I love it. Should have been the cover photo.



Also my fave pic is the color one with the head tilt. She looks like a calm around the way girl. I love it. Should have been the cover photo.



Edited at 2017-11-10 02:59 pm (UTC)

yeah these days im always wondering how different my life would be



ia abt the cover too! the emotion it gives off is more novel

I'm tied of this shit, so tired. Colorism in the media, my day-to-day life, man...I live in the (decreasingly) white suburbs and some of the white women act SO shook when they see me out and about with 4c hair, dark skinned, living life and shopping at the same stores they do. I'm depressed everyday but I act carefree because it makes them seethe.

Damn sis, sorry you have to live around that bullshit. Keep rocking everything proudly and let the saltines gag on your greatness!

stunt on them sis

She's a pretty girl. Those pictures are really bad though... what kind of photographers they're hiring? ;/

not only did they photoshop her hair, they also did some wack ass coloring on her nose too

she's flawless and has always looked amazing with close-cropped hair, but if that's not how she's actually wearing her hair right now then it's b.s. to photoshop it to make the texture and style less "black."

but also like ... if you wanted her hair a certain way STYLE IT THAT WAY ON THE SHOOT???

like .. artistic directors plan out everything meticulously; hair, makeup, clothes, shoes, whatever

like why do her hair one way in the photos and then COMPLETELY remove her hair altogether for the cover?



someone ain't doin their job right i just don't get it, i mean how stupid are you to do this #1 but also like ... if you wanted her hair a certain way STYLE IT THAT WAY ON THE SHOOT???like .. artistic directors plan out everything meticulously; hair, makeup, clothes, shoes, whateverlike why do her hair one way in the photos and then COMPLETELY remove her hair altogether for the cover?someone ain't doin their job right

She's not wrong, it's just part of our culture that constantly thinks of ways to improve everything they deem as "wrong" in a woman. WoC being the most vulnerable victims.



After their apology, now they'll approve to photoshop some ribs away.

lol they are such liars saying it was the photographer



yeah, if that was it then why did you put text right where her hair would be?

That response, lol k.

Shame on them.



And her hair looked GORGEOUS in the untouched photo.

Oh, I see, this is a still from the Lancome shoot that Grazia used (posted by the video producer Symone Ridgell on her instagram):







I still can't tell if this is all from the same shoot as the cover but they're using this in their promo.



I hope Lupita comes after Lancome as well!



i'm confused. all the photos/videos posted by Grazia; Toni Blaze, the stylist; and Vernon François, the hair stylist have her hair tight back in a long bun. like this:Oh, I see, this is a still from the Lancome shoot that Grazia used (posted by the video producer Symone Ridgell on her instagram):I still can't tell if this is all from the same shoot as the cover but they're using this in their promo.I hope Lupita comes after Lancome as well!

i downloaded grazia and that top photo is in the magazine, unretouched. and it's all from the same shoot. the cover photo just doesn't go with the rest of the shoot. unretouched, it looks like before they even started compared to the rest of the photos.

it's the same shoot - the angle is slightly different

