Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out Grazia UK Mag

Grazia UK edited photos of Lupita to remove and smooth out her natural hair. The actress took to Instagram to call them out for perpetuating white eurocentric beauty standards and stand up for herself and for black women who are constantly made to feel they aren't beautiful because of their hair styles,  texture, and complexion. She shared original photos from the shoot to show the drastic differences that were made to her appearance without her consent.



  • lupitanyongoAs I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh

The magazine claims the photographer edited the photo without any direction from Grazia, but nonetheless apologized for overlooking the error.



Grazia UK still has the image as their profile photo on Twitter:


