Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talks the climate change
6 listopada 2017
- he's UNDP Goodwill Ambassador,
- did a project on climate change in Greenland with GoogleMaps,
- visited Maldives with UN,
- wants countries taking part in the United Nations climate change conference to come together to protect those who face the highest risk (island nations),
- thinks we can overcome the dangers of climate change as long as we do this together.
source: twitter
That’s a nice thought, but it’s not gonna happen w/o US cooperation and it’s not gonna happen w/ this administration
(CEQ=Council on Environmental Quality)
Edited at 2017-11-10 02:46 pm (UTC)
I meant that maybe he has health issues he has no desire to speak about :p
lol
