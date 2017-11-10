Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talks the climate change

Nah, pretty sure we're kind of screwed and future generations should prep for Waterworld/Mad Max nonsense because the biggest polluters dgaf Reply

thinks we can overcome the dangers of climate change as long as we do this together.



That’s a nice thought, but it’s not gonna happen w/o US cooperation and it’s not gonna happen w/ this administration



(CEQ=Council on Environmental Quality)



I don’t even know where to begin with @realdonaldtrump’s CEQ nominee Kathleen Hartnett White—she outright rejects basic science. pic.twitter.com/kjGONbsSVc — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 9, 2017



No surprise here: @realDonaldTrump has nominated a coal lobbyist for a top position @EPA. I need info on his past priorities b/c Americans' health & safety comes before industry. pic.twitter.com/RO2BP2f553 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 9, 2017



No surprise that @EPAScottPruitt cares more about fossil fuel donors than scientific evidence. https://t.co/euUtBObvdj — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 10, 2017



This video has come up on my twitter a number of times, and I haven’t clicked yet. But honestly, the audacity of people who reject climate change is...baffling Reply

She says she doesn’t believe science should dictate policy and says there’s some debate on the warming oceans or some shit like.... Reply

I would have thought as someone who is concerned about the environment and who's been hanging around Peter Dinklage he'd at least be vegetarian :\ Reply

not everyone can be vegetarian. Reply

But he would have the means to lol. And I know people love to bring up health issues but like, 40% of the population do not have health issues that make it difficult for them to be vegetarian or vegan, those people are a small exception to the rule. Reply

I never said he has no means?



I meant that maybe he has health issues he has no desire to speak about :p Reply

Like xtinkerbellax said, that's a small percentage of the population, and if anybody has the resources at their disposal to go vegan or vegetarian and stay healthy, it's celebrities. Reply

rme Reply

he's UNDP Goodwill Ambassador



lol Reply

