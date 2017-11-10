my boo

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talks the climate change




- he's UNDP Goodwill Ambassador,

- did a project on climate change in Greenland with GoogleMaps,

- visited Maldives with UN,

- wants countries taking part in the United Nations climate change conference to come together to protect those who face the highest risk (island nations),

- thinks we can overcome the dangers of climate change as long as we do this together.

source: twitter

Tagged: ,