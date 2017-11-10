James Reynolds sings on Reputation and other Taylor Swift news.

getaway car is the best song on the album, FACT. Reply

agreed! I was bopping to that one on repeat in the car this morning. Reply

100% it’s so good Reply

Agreed 💯 Reply

It's cute, but I feel like I've heard it before. Like, it's already overplayed for me :/ idk Reply

it's style 2.0 Reply

the album is growing on me but I still think its overproduced. come though youtube cover artists!



Edited at 2017-11-10 02:36 pm (UTC) Reply

8.1 but did anyone notice the whole based on 6 critics? Shouldn't they wait to cheer when the hundreds of critics left get their say? User Score also dropped to 6.1, ouch. Reply

6.1? lmao, imagine if it goes that low in several days Reply

It's gone back and forth from 8 to 6 for awhile. I have a feeling her stans have several accounts to rate but who is shocked? Either way, metacritic score will likely drop too based on past trends but we'll see. Reply

metacritic only counts certain outlets, most albums only get a total of 15-25 reviews counted. it's probably gonna drop but its a good indicator that the final score will still be positive Reply

The Chicago Tribune did not give it a good review. It’s critical of how she’s left her fans for the big money: http://www.chicagotribune.com/entertainment/music/sc-ent-taylor-swift-album-review-1110-story,amp.html Reply

lol if this over-produced garbage goes on to be her most critically acclaimed album... Reply

Then I am pretty sure she's bought reviews tbh. Reply

delicate is my fave, followed by getaway car



james is such a cute name for a bb girl



ETA I wonder if Nice Things was meant to be the lead single but maybe she decided she wanted something darker? It's very WANEGBT/shake it off. and I think it would have had the same impact culturally with the lyrics but would've had more radio staying power. I don't think she can release it now after lwymmd bc the public will/is fatigued by her "feud" with kimye



Edited at 2017-11-10 02:41 pm (UTC) Reply

it's definitely the next single Reply

My iPhone won’t download the songs that were already released despite having the album on preorder. They disappeared? I don’t know how to get them back. Reply

Taylor wants you to re-purchase them. No refund on the other order, just re-buy. Reply

Wtf. I’m don’t want to repurchase three songs. There’s gotta be a way to get these songs back into my library. Reply

lmao





Taylor brings out the OTT responses from everyone.



Edited at 2017-11-10 04:26 pm (UTC) Reply

iTunes is having issues b/c of the number of people downloading her album, i restarted my phone and it worked but you can contact apple support Reply

It did that to me too. Go to the iTunes Store app, click more at the bottom right > purchased > music > recent purchases



It should allow you to download the ones you don’t have on your phone. Reply

The best songs are I did something bad and delicate



Tbh nothing about the "she needed a reason to leave Calvin!" theory makes sense to me. Why did her reason have to be another man? Just...huh?? Reply

I did she very badly did not want to be alone so Tom was convenient, which is certainly not unique to Taylor. Reply

Sorry I will never understand people who will only leave relationships when they have the next person already lined up waiting in the wings. That's unhealthy as fuck. If you want to leave your partner, leave him. You don't need another person to be your "reason". Reply

yeah it's dumb but i don't think she meant that line literally. it's more like when something isn't working and you're not really ready to let it go and you're just kind of waiting for that 'reason'. her having feelings for another man gave her that reason to finally just leave him. Reply

a lot of people feel like they can't leave a relationship unless there's a "good enough" reason.

i stayed in a dead relationship for YEARS because it was "fine" and there was nothing pushing me to leave.

some people need a reason. they need the guy to be a dick, or they need a giant problem, or they need to start being attracted to someone else.



sounds like the relationship with calvin was Just Fine and she felt like she couldn't leave without a big push. and tom was that push.



what doesn't make sense about that? Reply

stealing cameltoee's thunder op Reply

i think it's a decent album tbh she def released the worst songs on it so i'm expecting her to release that dumb nice things song too Reply

I’m immature so I like “These Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”. Reply

When I heard it for the first time and she laughs it was so unexpected to me that I actually started cracking up as well. Reply

same lol i wasn't expecting that cackle out of her Reply

lol same here Reply

When I saw the title I thought oh for fuck's sake... and then I heard it and was like, oh, I take it all back, I like it. Reply

Omg yeah. I'm crazy so I really like it Reply

me too! I really like the flow of the second verse and the mindtwist you part, though I don't love the lyrics. also love the bridge! Reply

I figured it was either James or Jamie King's kid.



I pre-ordered from itunes for me and picked up a physical copy from Target for my daughter this morning. Haven't listened to any more than the 4 singles already released yet, but I'm running tonight so I'll be able to listen in full then. Reply

I like the album. I don’t love it like I did 1989 but I won’t kick it off my phone. She can keep This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things Reply

Okay, at first it was really hard to tell the songs apart from one another, but after listening to it a few times I guess it is cohesive. I like End Game minus the stupid “reputation ehhhh” shouting, that’s dumb. Something Bad & Blame Me are fun. Getaways Car and Dress are my two favorites! Hands Ties & Nice Things are really fun, and NY is sweet. All in all I guess I like it. /thoughts Reply

Anyone else mad at how much they like end game lol but I need her to never perform it live Reply

It’s a BOP



BIG REPUTATION BIG REPUTATION OOOH YOU AND ME WE GOT BIG REPUTATIONS AAAAHHH Reply

I know! I see people hating on that part but it’s so fun to me?



I’m done with her as a person but she keeps making me come back stanning for her albums 😑 Reply

It's fun to sing along to



Edited at 2017-11-10 04:25 pm (UTC) Reply

That chanting part is the best part of the song for sure Reply

I was immediately pressed. And the part everyone hates is the part that made me love it ngl. Reply

idgaf it's a bop. it immediately stood out to me, and it's the only one i've listened to on its own, not just as a listen through of the album lol Reply

