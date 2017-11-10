Taylor Swift Posts Positive Reviews From the "Mean" Media
"Thank You ❤"— SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) November 10, 2017
Taylor Swift posted some reviews about #Reputation on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/SgL7Elp7Q4
Taylor Swift, who is over the media and want's the music to speak for itself, posted multiple positive reviews on her instagram today. No word on if the negative reviews are fake news.
Source
also she's apparently sold over 800,000 albums on iTunes alone (he clarified this was US only):
Edited at 2017-11-10 02:33 pm (UTC)
I'll check it out once it's on spotify
on the bright side. Namie Amuro is SLAYING the Oricon charts with her last album.
i dont know who you are but ill be sending prayers and positive energy your way boo.
bitches won't credit you tho
BITCH. Is this what we call stealing now?