Taylor Swift Posts Positive Reviews From the "Mean" Media





also she's apparently sold over 800,000 albums on iTunes alone (he clarified this was US only):



Apple is currently trying to push out Taylor Swift’s #Reputation album to more than 800,000 people on iTunes, I have confirmed, causing their servers to badly lag. It’s highly-anticipated to be the fastest-selling album, ever. First-week sales are expected to reach 2-MILLION. pic.twitter.com/72fPTb3ABd — Zachary Jaydon (@ZacharyJaydon) November 10, 2017







Edited at 2017-11-10 02:33 pm (UTC) i like the album but the rave reviews are kinda surprising to me, it has an 81 on metacritic rn: http://www.metacritic.com/music/reputation/taylor-swift also she's apparently sold over 800,000 albums on iTunes alone (he clarified this was US only): Reply

Thread

Link

If that’s just itunes alone she’ll definitely beat her 1989 record too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus christ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are they surprising? it's not like her whole career wasn't paid for Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and ontd said her team was delusional lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It never doesn’t amaze me how wrong ONTD always is about everything lol Reply

Thread

Link

wasn't ontd stanning 1989? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, but ONTD is also stanning this album, they're just lowkey denying it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wasn’t around for that but they’re low key enjoying this album too even though they hate to admit it. If you like at least 5-8 songs on an album I’d say you enjoy it for the most part but they’re still saying it’s trash despite the tracks they enjoy 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah and they were wrong to! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never thought she would fail, I just wish she would haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I been knew. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte. Don't read the comments anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't even heard the album yet but lmao, this is true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never thought she would fail and i enjoy about 50% of the album. but i always thought she was a petty bitch and i've yet to be wrong about that! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

most people on ONTD were fairly certain the album would sell a lot in the first week and be considered a success. it's not like her being trash would seriously interfere in that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The reviews are way more positive than I expected and some of them seem to be completely at odds with initial impressions of the album being fairly generic sounding. Rolling Stone went as far as saying it was her most "intimate album ever". Reply

Thread

Link

rs is so far up her rectum its scraping her teeth t b h Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lollll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like even if you like her album, I don't know how you could possibly construe this as her most intimate album especially given how she didn't pen any songs by herself as opposed to other albums. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the people i know who have listened to it say it's pretty terrible.



I'll check it out once it's on spotify Reply

Thread

Link

An overproduced mess with infantile lyrics. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s really overproduced but overall I’d say it’s a good/decent album tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree; I do expect more from her, though, and I do actually generally like to love most of her music so I am disappointed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not perfect but idk how can it be perceived as bad in any way lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How the turntables... Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe how positively this is being received. it's her most generic sounding album ever. the songs all blend together. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, there are a few pleasant sounding songs but there's almost no personality there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

king handpicked her reviewers so the fake media would not sabotage her release Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No it doesn't. Ontd's comments blend together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it does tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you just said you don’t even read comments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her terrible, infantile lyrics has not stopped anyone from praising her for being amazing and deep before.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. I keep hearing ' sonically cohesive' and wonder whether it's an euphemism for 'it all sounds the same'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her lyrics are juvenile and are actually perfect for her mentally challenged fans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is your reviews post y'all. Don't need to submit anymore, especially if it's just one review. If it's a megapost of reviews then maybe. Reply

Thread

Link

haha what type of Taylor Swift posts would you like to commission to take their place? this can be our lil pitch meeting! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

None, if you're asking for my opinion :P Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i only know yts who have enjoyed this album so far -



on the bright side. Namie Amuro is SLAYING the Oricon charts with her last album. Reply

Thread

Link

demons began manifesting themselves in my home after this comment.

i dont know who you are but ill be sending prayers and positive energy your way boo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bitch i will haunt you in your hell kitchen ditch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not surprised she's getting good reviews, white ppl love her. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO I knew the media would praise her album. the mainstream media is pure shit, no way they'd meaningfully interfere in the narrative she and her billion dollar marketing campaign are trying to push. Reply

Thread

Link

yeup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to be fair at least one of them called her out on her victim/femme fatale cognitive dissonance Reply

Thread

Link

Fake news 😪 Reply

Thread

Link

idk who's having a better album release date you or her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this morning a coworker was so shocked when I was jamming to her new album... she was like "wait.... I thought you hated Taylor Swift, all you do is bitch about her" hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i am really enjoying this album. i did something bad is a bop. i actually really like this is why we cant have nice things. it would have been a great first single rather than lwymmd. it has a fun chorus. i also really enjoy end game. i dont know i like all the songs which is surprising to me because even on 1989 i dont like ALL the songs. BUT 1989 is still superior because of blank space and style. Reply

Thread

Link

omg



bitches won't credit you tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they both did!! I tracked down the Rolling Stone writer and told her to link my post hahaha she said she read it somewhere else, which I do believe, but the "somewhere else" definitely heard it through us! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Hilary Duff references"



BITCH. Is this what we call stealing now? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link