Grey's Anatomy 14x08 Winter Finale Promo - Out of Nowhere

Didnt watch but they shouldve brought back the OGs. I want to see Izzie again.

I want to see Izzie again. I feel like their is so much unfinished business. Like did she use her and Alex's embryos to start a family?

if they're divorced (which iirc they are) she wouldn't be allowed to legally. most likely. unless it was in their contract that if they broke up she could still use them. which is highly unlikely.



(sorry to be boring, we actually discussed a case about this exact issue in contract law class last year)

i definitely teared up and i wasn't expecting to. i like deluca well enough when he's paired with established cast members but i am not nearly emotionally invested in him enough for him to carry a storyline with this new intern who he has no chemistry with.



arizona's mark impression slayed me. i wish there had been more acknowledgement of lexie beyond that one reference from jackson. but the music really brought a lil tear to my eye lol. i'm gonna be watching this show until the end days i'm p sure

same on EVERYTHING. i am not mad for the story to focus on someone else for awhile. i am sick of jolex and despise maggie/jackson. i don't see any chemistry w/deluca and sam, but i def wouldn't mind an expansion of deluca in general. i feel like this is a plot device to prevent him from getting w/maggie again. i really liked them? i don't need a new crop of interns to focus on, i really hope the lot of them don't stick around for the whole season. hopefully sam goes away soon too.



i LOVED the focus on mark and ellis. less so for derek. i still think meredith deserves a great love who supports her as much as she supports him.



i feel like deluca's sister is just a sexual prop. she has no real story that i can recall and is just there to show characters being naughty? i mean i enjoy having another openly bi character...i just wish she was more 3-d.



still shipping owen/death. i miss japril. they made sense and were qt despite being annoying.



not enough lexie.





i can't quit this show either

I shipped Owen/death also.

i just started watching and omg the old throwback intro.....MY HEART omg

I started crying since that moment.

THAT made me really happy. i didn't realise how much i missed the original credits. i remember how they adjusted them when addison became a regular. gah, now i need to do a rewatch.......and ofc it isn't on uk netflix.

I can't wait for season 22 when we see Zola's intern year

lol bc i believe it will happen

can't wait tbh.

This show has been bugging me lately but I really loved last night's episode. I'm glad they made a point to mention everyone they've lost and pay tribute to them. I especially loved the parallels between the Cristina, Izzie, and George clones and the original characters. I miss them all so much.



I cried when Mer won the Harper Avery lol. She's come so far and she definitely deserved it. I wish they would have had Derek and Lexie in the gallery with Ellis. I would have died. Then how they ended the episode with Mer and Alex in the tunnel and Cristina calling them was perfect.

ok ontd, you broke me. I will go back to this show once again.

Damn you Seattle-grace-mercy-west-sloane-grey-wha tever hospital, damn you!



I cried like a baby this episode it was well done but I still wish they brought the actors back

I miss my girl Cristina

I miss my girl Cristina Reply

i did love the frequent mentions of her. i miss her sfm. i can't wait for sandra oh's new show

Made me want to go back and watch an old episode with the original cast. Was lovely. Sometimes it felt like there were so many people who've left they had to shoehorn in references to, but I'm glad they did it.

ita. i was really glad they focused on mark. i def feel like they didn't get enough time to do lexie and she was just a drop-in name

i haven't watched since Derek died, but can't stay away from reading what happens! Questions if someone doesn't mind explaining- what are Ben's commitment issues? Are him and Bailey still married?! Is this how they are going to write him off to the spin off? I'm so curious about that. Also, Deluca as Meredith's new love interest? i liked when he first appeared so i think i could get on board with that. Ugh, i really have to catch up!!

Ben went from being an anesthesiologist to wanting to be a surgeon to now wanting to be a fireman. Shonda's got a boner for Jason George so I think she wants him to lead this spin off.

Thanks! Lol, that is so unrealistic? Just keep him on Greys and give him a bigger role?

DeLuca isn't Meredith's new love interest. His love interest is a new intern that he dated a few years ago. I guess OP called him the new McDreamy because him dating an intern is a parallel to Derek/Meredith.

I loved most of it except Meredith winning the Harper Avery. Cristina not being able to win while at Grey Sloan was a HUGE plot point but now they've just completely forgot it? That's dumb as fucking hell.



Otherwise I liked it a lot. So many references. I liked Alex talking about Izzie and how he imagines her happy and fulfilled. I thought that was really sweet, really showing that Alex truly loved her because even though they're not together, he only wants the best for her.



Why is Owen Hunt even there? Like, what does he add? He brings down every character he's paired with. Amelia is already tons better after having broken up with him.



I liked the pic of Mark, Arizona and Callie. Back when Callie was only kind of an asshole before her final few seasons ruined her. Reply

my favourite ship is owen/death.

MINE TOO.



The thing I don't get about Owen is that clearly the writers know what they're doing. Owen is consistently written as condescending, violent, and hugely controlling, especially to women, and has been written like that since his introduction. Yet there's no move to have that corrected or anything. Reply

As a lab tech I call bullshit on this show I can't quit. The lab is called The Black Box for a reason.

However shit does go down when the lab's computer system goes down☹😢 Reply

idk anything about hospital inner workings. but it would make sense to not have them on the same network?

Exactly. As far as I know there isn't a computer program that the lab can use to enter results and do our instrumentation things AND for the doctors/ nurses/ allied health to use to put in orders, progress notes, communication notes, view lab and imaging results, and pharmacy things.

The hospital tech team will manipulate all the programs so they work together but it's not one program.

The only thing I can think of is if IT notices something funny on one program they'll shut everything down except phones and internet, but even then everyone has a back up plan for when that happens Reply

Some article almost tricked me into watching because they said Izzie was coming back. I was so fucking pissed. GET OVER IT SHONDA! If you can let the violent bigot come back you can let Izzie come back.

does she want to come back? idk? shonda called her katie in her ga 300 blog. maybe they've patched it up>

that was really cute and sweet, ugh, my heart. i love meredith so much. the scene with zola and maggie made me cry a biT, fck



the music <3



the ellis cameo was perfect.



and i agree with others here being annoyed with andrew and the intern with no chemistry, like, it's so forced and i literally couldn't care less omg. sam looks exactly like this one girl i know and it's creepy tbh



i don't blame bailey for being mad



i love that the cast seems so loving and close and like one big family, it gives me so much life ugh



i wish teddy was a regular again tbh queen Reply

the interns are also so unbearably corny lol

i rly hope they're gone next ep. i don't want new interns. i want more of the already huge cast

same but sis they're not going anywhere lmao i feel like thats obvious especially with the sam/deluca thing

