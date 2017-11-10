Grey's Anatomy 14x08 Winter Finale Promo - Out of Nowhere
I don't mean to step on the toes of klutzy_girl or babarsuhail but I just finished the 300th episode and I'm bursting to talk about it!!!
A hacker compromises the hospital’s computer system, causing monitors, phones, labs and patient files to all go down. As technology fails them, Bailey attempts to keep the peace but chaos erupts and the doctors are forced to get creative in their methods to treat the patients
Opinions on the 300th episode? I thought the music was a great tribute to songs from important Grey's moments over the seasons. I got a bit choked up at the very end with that cameo in the gallery. There are a lot of problems I have, making DeLuca the new McDreamy isn't one of them...I'd love more of him! How qt was adolescent Zola?! And her Maggie interaction ♥ . I even kind of liked George, Cristina and Izzie 2.0, it was a nice tribute. The thing that bugged me the most was...[Spoiler (click to open)]Meredith winning the Harper Avery. It was a nice full circle moment...but didn't Cristina leave because she couldn't win a Harper Avery at an Avery funded hospital!? Now they don't care anymore??? Or because Harper is dead Catherine can award it to them without conflict of interest? Idgi and ugh. Also while I don't mind DeLuca becoming more prominent idc about new interns. I just hope they were there for this ep to show how far Mer/Alex have come. BUT I LOVED Bailey calling out Ben for his commitment issues. He's a grown up. Get it fucking together mate.
(sorry to be boring, we actually discussed a case about this exact issue in contract law class last year)
arizona's mark impression slayed me. i wish there had been more acknowledgement of lexie beyond that one reference from jackson. but the music really brought a lil tear to my eye lol. i'm gonna be watching this show until the end days i'm p sure
i LOVED the focus on mark and ellis. less so for derek. i still think meredith deserves a great love who supports her as much as she supports him.
i feel like deluca's sister is just a sexual prop. she has no real story that i can recall and is just there to show characters being naughty? i mean i enjoy having another openly bi character...i just wish she was more 3-d.
still shipping owen/death. i miss japril. they made sense and were qt despite being annoying.
not enough lexie.
i can't quit this show either
I cried when Mer won the Harper Avery lol. She’s come so far and she definitely deserved it. I wish they would have had Derek and Lexie in the gallery with Ellis. I would have died. Then how they ended the episode with Mer and Alex in the tunnel and Cristina calling them was perfect.
Damn you Seattle-grace-mercy-west-sloane-grey-wha
I miss my girl Cristina
Otherwise I liked it a lot. So many references. I liked Alex talking about Izzie and how he imagines her happy and fulfilled. I thought that was really sweet, really showing that Alex truly loved her because even though they're not together, he only wants the best for her.
Why is Owen Hunt even there? Like, what does he add? He brings down every character he's paired with. Amelia is already tons better after having broken up with him.
I liked the pic of Mark, Arizona and Callie. Back when Callie was only kind of an asshole before her final few seasons ruined her.
The thing I don't get about Owen is that clearly the writers know what they're doing. Owen is consistently written as condescending, violent, and hugely controlling, especially to women, and has been written like that since his introduction. Yet there's no move to have that corrected or anything.
However shit does go down when the lab's computer system goes down☹😢
The hospital tech team will manipulate all the programs so they work together but it's not one program.
The only thing I can think of is if IT notices something funny on one program they'll shut everything down except phones and internet, but even then everyone has a back up plan for when that happens
the music <3
the ellis cameo was perfect.
and i agree with others here being annoyed with andrew and the intern with no chemistry, like, it's so forced and i literally couldn't care less omg. sam looks exactly like this one girl i know and it's creepy tbh
i don't blame bailey for being mad
i love that the cast seems so loving and close and like one big family, it gives me so much life ugh
i wish teddy was a regular again tbh queen