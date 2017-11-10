Grey's Anatomy 14x08 Winter Finale Promo - Out of Nowhere

I don't mean to step on the toes of klutzy_girl or babarsuhail but I just finished the 300th episode and I'm bursting to talk about it!!!


A hacker compromises the hospital’s computer system, causing monitors, phones, labs and patient files to all go down. As technology fails them, Bailey attempts to keep the peace but chaos erupts and the doctors are forced to get creative in their methods to treat the patients

Opinions on the 300th episode? I thought the music was a great tribute to songs from important Grey's moments over the seasons. I got a bit choked up at the very end with that cameo in the gallery. There are a lot of problems I have, making DeLuca the new McDreamy isn't one of them...I'd love more of him! How qt was adolescent Zola?! And her Maggie interaction ♥ . I even kind of liked George, Cristina and Izzie 2.0, it was a nice tribute. The thing that bugged me the most was...[Spoiler (click to open)]Meredith winning the Harper Avery. It was a nice full circle moment...but didn't Cristina leave because she couldn't win a Harper Avery at an Avery funded hospital!? Now they don't care anymore??? Or because Harper is dead Catherine can award it to them without conflict of interest? Idgi and ugh. Also while I don't mind DeLuca becoming more prominent idc about new interns. I just hope they were there for this ep to show how far Mer/Alex have come. BUT I LOVED Bailey calling out Ben for his commitment issues. He's a grown up. Get it fucking together mate.
