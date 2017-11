Her voice sounds just like Oh Land. Reply

I feel like I've been listening to this exact same song since 2010. Reply

i recently discovered this bop



I love this song! Reply

This is cute Reply

I'm still in love with Plot Twist. Reply

song of the year for me tbh. Reply

at first i didn't like it, but now ilh



plot twist is great Reply

I appreciate this. Reply

I didn't like this song at first but after listening to it a couple of times I've warmed up to it. I'm excited for her album, I love her EP. Reply

I dig it. Don't love it, but much more pleasant sounding to rinse my bleeding ears from the abrasive beats on Reputation Reply

I love every single song she's released but this is definitely my least favorite so far Reply

