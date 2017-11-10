Do feminists have a right to drag Taylor for her fake feminism?

I haven't read the article but this... makes no goddamn sense Reply

yeah, bc the author is a right wing nutjob. no one should be reading this and shame on this site for giving her clicks, tbh Reply

Jfc enough about Taylor Swift already, damn. Reply

This! I'm never gonna make it through a new era of her bs Reply

K well being pro-forced-birth is literally antithetical to feminism sooooo Reply

~True feminists ~ are basically mythological creatures. every self identified feminist i have met has been as transparently bitchy/jealous/competitive when it comes to other women as anyone else. i mean, look @ ontd Reply

isn't washington post super conservative? Reply

I thought it was banned? Reply

tweets are allowed regardless Reply

Definitely not. It's an editorial though and the woman who wrote it is a conservative. Reply

No, but this chick is, lol Reply

No, that's The Washington times Reply

Noooooo Reply

https://twitter.com/k_yoder



Her bio: @newsbusters associate culture editor. @theMRC Joe & Betty Anderlik Fellow. @CatholicVote columnist. Published by @FoxNewsOpinion. @UVA grad. Opinions = mine. No, but I went to the author's Twitter and she is:Her bio: Reply

Absolutely not. Reply

oh fuck this lol



a woman who is pro life isnt pro woman. full stop. and feminist critique of female pop stars expands to all pop and it's good to do so and examine our lens Reply

this is all that needs to be said, lmao. Reply

omg lol Reply

lmfaooo catholic.. foxnews. Reply

She should write a story about the Catholic Church still protecting pedophile priests by transferring them to developing countries to abuse more vulnerable children.



welp, there it is Reply

She has a punchable face Reply

omg of course her wonderbread ass would Reply

Have you ever seen a website where men are bashing celebrity men or calling them "dicks" for not speaking out about social issues? Nope.



Because males are focused on getting money & power and they don't care who is a "bad guy".



I have seen male commenters defending Louis CK ALL DAY today.



All they want is to ensure keeping the systematic oppression of women.



The point is: Right now is not the fucking time to criticize women!



Women are being criticized for breathing the wrong way 24/7 already.



Taylor has donated thousands to charities and victims of abuse.



Yet no one cares because she doesn't have a dick you want to ride.



Edited at 2017-11-10 06:48 am (UTC)

sis your white dick obsession is showing Reply

lmao Reply

Who this? Identify yourself! Reply

This ultra sharpened gif is doing his face no justice omg. He looks ancient. Reply

i dont like having to see this potato face but ia with the sentiment Reply

is this a poem from one of taylors magazines Reply

reputation getting more critically acclaimed by the media than sacRED?? hmmmmm maybe conservative billionaires need to fire more journalists and shut down more publications Reply

(My piece is coming out tomorrow but REPUTATION is the most fascinating and ambitious major pop album in 2-3 years) — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) November 10, 2017



Seriously tho Reply

Lemonade was certainly more successful but as a total deconstruction of a superstar's persona and sound, REPUTATION is just riveting https://t.co/8qXj0480ly — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) November 10, 2017 Now I know he’s delusional Reply

sis that's billboard they always stan taylor

BUT im not gonna be sad if jason lipshutz gets laid off.... cause even 1989 was more fascinating and that was only 3 years ago... Reply

ambitious??? half of it sounds the same and she barely put effort into the lyrics lol Reply

lmaoooo Reply

I read EW review, they were sorta all over the place with their write up but then gave it a ... B Reply

anyone who says "any person can be a feminist" is full of shit. feminism is for FEMALE people who care about and want to advance the rights of other female people everywhere. men can be allies, but true male allies are few and far between.



feminism is not an all-inclusive movement. to maintain its actual purpose it needs to be exclusive.



taylor swift is not a feminist -- she has no understanding of the term and mistakenly applies it to her bullshit antics in order to further advance her selfish agenda, which is maintaining her victim persona and accruing obscene amounts of personal wealth above all other things and at the expense of anyone who gets in the way. she's a taylor swiftinist. Reply

just because you want something to be true doesn't mean it is. anyone who believes in gender equality can be a feminist. Reply

nah. just because you call it something (feminism) doesn't mean that's what it is. Reply

Agreed - and it also doesn’t mean “no woman should be criticised ever”. Reply

this is such a funny change from the "DO U BELIEVE MEN AND WOMEN SHUD BE EQUAL IF YES THEN CONGRATS UR A FEMINIST" party line of just a few years ago Reply

Totally agree. Feminism isn’t about unexamined “choices made while female” or even about “equality”. It’s about the liberation of female humans from patriarchy. Shit like this article is exactly what happens when we say feminism is individual / feminism is about living your truth as a woman or whatever. No - words have meanings. Reply

Didn’t click don’t care



Taylor can be who she wants and do what she wants but anyone male or female can call her out on how she likes to have it both ways. PAY ATTENTION TO ME except LEAVE ME ALONE YOU'RE MEAN.



She does the most at doing the least but I covet her bank account 💰 💰 💰 Reply

So sick of this notion that feminism means women cannot call out other woman. That's not how it works.



Also denying a woman's right to an abortion goes against feminism, so why should I embrace them, they don't want to be associated with feminists any way. Reply

I don’t think abortion based on sex, race, or disability is feminist. Reply

The freedom to have an abortion is feminist, regardless of the reasons why. Reply

im conflicted with Taylor



on one hand, she is extremely business smart and doesn't take shit. Which is empowering for a woman whether you want to admit it or not



But on the other hand, she is extremely problematic in that she plays the victim and knows how to manipulate people and the media.



she certainly isn't black and white and is a complicated person (imo) which is probably why she is successful. Doesn't mean she is a good person but she has some admirable traits (to some extent). Reply

