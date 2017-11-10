Do feminists have a right to drag Taylor for her fake feminism?
Perspective: Feminist attacks on Taylor Swift reveal something very ugly about the movement https://t.co/vSv1E6bHNU— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2017
- feminists say every person can be a feminist but then don't want include anti-abortion women or women who don't speak out on certain issues,
- Taylor is more mature than most stars her age because she can make 'different Taylors' talk with each other in her video,
- she's a feminist because she supported Women's March with a tweet and took the radio host to the court before #metoo,
- whatever Swift decides to talk about (or doesn't talk about) shouldn't be important, she should be left to do ass she pleases.
- feminists should accept all the women with their individual ways and support them.
a woman who is pro life isnt pro woman. full stop. and feminist critique of female pop stars expands to all pop and it's good to do so and examine our lens
Because males are focused on getting money & power and they don't care who is a "bad guy".
I have seen male commenters defending Louis CK ALL DAY today.
All they want is to ensure keeping the systematic oppression of women.
The point is: Right now is not the fucking time to criticize women!
Women are being criticized for breathing the wrong way 24/7 already.
Taylor has donated thousands to charities and victims of abuse.
Yet no one cares because she doesn't have a dick you want to ride.
feminism is not an all-inclusive movement. to maintain its actual purpose it needs to be exclusive.
taylor swift is not a feminist -- she has no understanding of the term and mistakenly applies it to her bullshit antics in order to further advance her selfish agenda, which is maintaining her victim persona and accruing obscene amounts of personal wealth above all other things and at the expense of anyone who gets in the way. she's a taylor swiftinist.
Taylor can be who she wants and do what she wants but anyone male or female can call her out on how she likes to have it both ways. PAY ATTENTION TO ME except LEAVE ME ALONE YOU'RE MEAN.
She does the most at doing the least but I covet her bank account 💰 💰 💰
Also denying a woman's right to an abortion goes against feminism, so why should I embrace them, they don't want to be associated with feminists any way.
on one hand, she is extremely business smart and doesn't take shit. Which is empowering for a woman whether you want to admit it or not
But on the other hand, she is extremely problematic in that she plays the victim and knows how to manipulate people and the media.
she certainly isn't black and white and is a complicated person (imo) which is probably why she is successful. Doesn't mean she is a good person but she has some admirable traits (to some extent).
Perfectly said.