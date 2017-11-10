xabi

Do feminists have a right to drag Taylor for her fake feminism?



- feminists say every person can be a feminist but then don't want include anti-abortion women or women who don't speak out on certain issues,

- Taylor is more mature than most stars her age because she can make 'different Taylors' talk with each other in her video,

- she's a feminist because she supported Women's March with a tweet and took the radio host to the court before #metoo,

- whatever Swift decides to talk about (or doesn't talk about) shouldn't be important, she should be left to do ass she pleases.

- feminists should accept all the women with their individual ways and support them.

Source: twitter
