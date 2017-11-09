Kpop Post: Lovelyz,VICTON,Gugudan
Lovelyz- Twinkle teaser
VICTON-Remember Me
Gugudan-Chococo (dafuck?)
Red Velvet- Perfect Velvet Highlight Clip (Their second album will be a velvet side, so expect some lowkey slow italo disco bops)
Quality
Did EXID and OEC saved Kpop this year?
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/tzDRgZd3lUc
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/uLvr9Q-iJcs
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/vLVSf_yI_r8
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/c0iIaZYCBJ0
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/p3CVH5xAou4
I listen to ddd approx 8 million times a day it's just THAT song 🗣
the instrumental at the beginning of that gugudan song sounded interesting but the rest of the song is terrible. i dont see it for them tbh sejeong deserves better smh
I'm excited for new RV
STILL ON DAT DDD
I love Hani's natural/lower register like in the bridge, I wish they'd have her sing in her actual range more often, it's what made Night Rather Than Day so wonderful!