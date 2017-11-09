JinSoul

Kpop Post: Lovelyz,VICTON,Gugudan

Lovelyz- Twinkle teaser


VICTON-Remember Me


Gugudan-Chococo (dafuck?)


Red Velvet- Perfect Velvet Highlight Clip (Their second album will be a velvet side, so expect some lowkey slow italo disco bops)


Quality



Did EXID and OEC saved Kpop this year?

