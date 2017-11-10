Ritsuko Akagi

Drew Barrymore cuts off hair and gets a makeover in response to internet trolls



  • Drew Barrymore gave herself a makeover and a new haircut after getting insulted by internet trolls.

  • She posted a picture on instagram of her holding her pet starfish, comparing it to her new bronze-colored lip duo. Trolls and PETA members called her out and attacked her looks. She posted a picture the following day of herself getting a haircut as a "fuck you" to the haters.

  • Says she feels that embracing a new look helped her get in a good mood and feel more positive.



