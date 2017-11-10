Drew Barrymore cuts off hair and gets a makeover in response to internet trolls
Slay 'em, girl! #DrewBarrymore made herself feel beautiful with a glam makeover after facing some mean-spirited Internet trolls. https://t.co/Mz3uPgqkdX pic.twitter.com/RY0JJ9gbs8— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 10, 2017
- Drew Barrymore gave herself a makeover and a new haircut after getting insulted by internet trolls.
- She posted a picture on instagram of her holding her pet starfish, comparing it to her new bronze-colored lip duo. Trolls and PETA members called her out and attacked her looks. She posted a picture the following day of herself getting a haircut as a "fuck you" to the haters.
- Says she feels that embracing a new look helped her get in a good mood and feel more positive.
BUT Lady Dynamite Season 2 is coming today (Friday) and I AM PUMPED.
Running her own business, writing, taking care of child, possibly fighting Elizabeth Banks over the direction of how Charlie's Angels should go, etc.
Her Instagram is fine, lol
i was expecting a buzz cut...this is nothing
My skin has been breaking out so bad lately. So I'm gonna try out this set of products:
https://www.sephora.com/product/space-race-fight-acne-P422627?skuId=1973627&icid2=sundayriley_lp_bestsellers_carousel1:p422627
1) wedding appropriate lip stain rec? i love that "just bitten" look but i don't want full on lipstick.
2) best eyelash growth serum? damn they're expensive but i don't really want to do extensions.
3) should i get a facial these next couple of months or do it myself? i have pretty decent products at home but dunno...?
Back to my regular brand now, and it's improving, but slowly.
I forgot Zoe was in it
I want an Ever After reunion. Her, Anjelica, Megan, Dougray, Lee, Melanie, Toby, etc. I'd give everything tbh
I completely forgot she was divorced. I remember her Oprah interview and she was so happy. I hope he wasn't an asshole. Did they ever say why?
And the pic is cute!
it's a cute hairstyle! if you can do it, definitely go for it.