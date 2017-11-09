Patti LaBelle & Brandy Norwood To Appear In Fox's "Star"

Damn the way Shirley went in I was expecting her to sprout wings right there and fly to Jesus herself

Debbie acting like she at church lmao

Patti sang the fuck out wow

My god I love my people so much



I’m shook, I’ve never seen this before Reply

Queen Sawyer was there :) Reply

This is the first time I've seen Brandy's last name lol. I'm shocked. Reply

You never know her last name? Really? Lol did you think she didn't have one

Granted I didn't know until middle school lol



Am I the only one who has never heard of this show? I had no idea it was a hit, let alone existed. Reply

Star is a good show. The main character is messy and I hate her but we all hate watch her scenes lol. She is an....'urban' white girl so you can imagine the foolishness. Reply

'a good show'



now sis Reply

Hmm. I like Brokenhearted more with Wanya tbh. Reply

