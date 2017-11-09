Patti LaBelle & Brandy Norwood To Appear In Fox's "Star"



  • Powerhouse vocalist & Soul music legend Patti LaBelle & Moesha will both have multi-episode arcs on the upcoming season of "Star"

  • LaBelle will play Queen Latifah's mother Christine and Brandy will play her younger sister Cassie

  • No word yet if Ray J will also join the show working the craft services table


    • If Only You Knew & Brokenhearted sans Wanya still knocks
    Source:
    1
    Tagged: , , , ,