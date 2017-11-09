Patti LaBelle & Brandy Norwood To Appear In Fox's "Star"
.@MsPattiPatti and Brandy Norwood are the latest musical stars set for multi-episode arcs on @FOXTV’s hit music drama series @STAR https://t.co/x9itg4oUU9— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 9, 2017
If Only You Knew & Brokenhearted sans Wanya still knocks
Here for this
Patti better snatch and not hold back!
RE: Patti better snatch and not hold back!
Debbie acting like she at church lmao
Patti sang the fuck out wow
My god I love my people so much
Re: Patti better snatch and not hold back!
Queen Sawyer was there :)
You never know her last name? Really? Lol did you think she didn't have one
Granted I didn't know until middle school lol
Star is a good show. The main character is messy and I hate her but we all hate watch her scenes lol. She is an....'urban' white girl so you can imagine the foolishness.
now sis