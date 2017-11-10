November 10th, 2017, 12:05 am mario_06 Eminem Dropping WALK ON WATER tomorrow by 12:00 EST!!!!!! Rumour has it that the whole album will drop on 11/12 (Sunday) Em will be performing at the EMAs this Sunday...source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BbTVl1RHIL1/ Tagged: eminem, music / musician (rap and hip-hop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4848 comments Add comment
But I am sure he is going to do well
I was just thinking today that the perfect troll thing for him to do would be this -- because we've known music was coming soon. I just didn't think he'd actually do it.
now the *maximum* troll thing to do would be to pretend like he didn't know taylor was releasing her album this week (or to pretend he's 'not familiar' with her music and make an interviewer explain it to him).
Eeeeeek. Bad pic sis bad pic!
and the contrast between both albums would be hilarious.
okay now I want it to happen