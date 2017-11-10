why is this dropping the exact time as taylor's lol... Reply

Thread

Link

Emzy dont give a fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He really is dedicated to fighting white supremacy! Reply

Thread

Link

Em coming to snatch everyone bald Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao this troll coming for Taylors numbers, let me perch. #teamnobody Reply

Thread

Link

I'm shrieking at the timing his team knows the implications of what they're doing. Reply

Thread

Link

Snatch Taylor's numbers, Marshall Reply

Thread

Link

If the world joined forces to stream and buy this album they’d snatch #1 from Taylor lmao Reply

Thread

Link

This is Sophie's choice tbh bc I don't care for either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew, lol. you want the world to support this domestic abuser? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know he *donates* to charity and tells Trump to go to hell right? That means his slate is wiped clean and this is continued slanderrrrr Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'd rather we give tmylm a boost imo! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can you imagine if he beat Taylor?! The tears from her fans would cause us all to drown. Reply

Thread

Link

he probably wont though just because she seems to be rigging her sales... :(



But I am sure he is going to do well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s definitely crushing her sales. ONTD always underestimates Eminem but gets salty when he snatches their faves lace fronts Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am excited! Reply

Thread

Link

assuming the rumor about the album is true --



I was just thinking today that the perfect troll thing for him to do would be this -- because we've known music was coming soon. I just didn't think he'd actually do it.



now the *maximum* troll thing to do would be to pretend like he didn't know taylor was releasing her album this week (or to pretend he's 'not familiar' with her music and make an interviewer explain it to him). Reply

Thread

Link

Eeeeeek. Bad pic sis bad pic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What? Oh my god, not him as well? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh if there are a lot of trump tracks, even if the numbers don’t beat Taylor, it will still be talked about more lmao



and the contrast between both albums would be hilarious.



okay now I want it to happen Reply

Thread

Link

This is interesting. I'm not interested in the music tho Reply

Thread

Link