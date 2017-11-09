Celebs tweet about Operation DREAM Act Now!
My videos of the Senate building takeover, video 1 shows you how quiet it is normally when we were doing our silent protest:
Then like Jenny from the Block we got loud!
Celebrities took note and helped amplify our voices!
Let OG Sulu tell you how to help if you live in most US states, just call the number 3 times to leave your name, zip code and message:
If you live in Maine, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania or Nevada, Kendrick Sampson (Vampire Diaries, HTGAWM) has some senators for you to target:
I stand with @UNITEDWEDREAM and our Dreamers in support of a #CleanDreamAct. Call your members of Congress and urge them to pass the #DreamActNow.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 9, 2017
(202) 224-3121 pic.twitter.com/MG6TTq4PxM
800,000 DREAMer's are depending on congress to past the #DreamActNow. We won't stop until it's passed! (Pic via @ACLU) pic.twitter.com/Cizlxef62k— Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) November 9, 2017
And if you live in the following states, Tegan and Sara has a handy tool for you:
Heads up! Check the photo below. Do you live in one of those states listed? If so. #DefendDreamers by texting DREAM to 38383 to call on Congress to support the #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/lexKjrkF74— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 9, 2017
Nash Grier has an excellent thought:
We don't choose where we're born but we should definitely be able to choose where we go #DefendDreamers #DreamActNow https://t.co/pFT1V70Gep— Nash Grier (@Nashgrier) November 9, 2017
Alyssa, of course:
800,000 DREAMer's are depending on congress to past the #DreamActNow. We won't stop until it's passed!— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2017
Piper Perabo:
#DREAMActNOW https://t.co/cRPbQvJz53— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) November 9, 2017
Misha Collins, who's actually Kendrick's castmate (Kendrick was in 2 eps of Supernatural), echoes Kendrick's post:
Americans are dreamers, & Dreamers are Americans. Period. Help them get a clean #DreamActNow! https://t.co/RmAquUXpkp https://t.co/V3fBxxhQpp— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) November 9, 2017
MC Hammer:
#education #DreamActNow #Df17 @Iam360WISE https://t.co/QbgwZNlsRx— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) November 9, 2017
Source of videos: my phone
Source: United site, George tweet, Kendrick tweet, Tegan & Sara tweet, Nash tweet, Alyssa tweet, Piper tweet, Misha tweet, Hammer tweet
But the real heroes are the DREAMers who got arrested on purpose. A criminal record can mean deportation or at least make it much harder for them to ever get citizenship. But they're still doing it to help everyone else.
omg they are so BRAVE. i mean DREAMers have shown how inspirational they are throughout this whole thing, but that is such a huge and scary sacrifice to make with so much uncertainty.
and thanks for opening our eyes. I was not aware so much was at risk for these DREAMers who show up and protest an exclusive government.
also, lmao irl @ "Nash Grier has an excellent thought"
words i never thought i'd read, but here we are
Once you text that number, it'll send you a text back with a number you can call. When you call that number, a recording will suggest what you can say, and then automatically connect you to your members of congress's office, so you can leave a message of support with them.
I submitted the current post hours ago but it's getting approved a bit late in the night for the US East Coast so it's going to dim the response rate a bit, I wouldn't take it as a sign of apathy.
But I'll take people commenting out of guilty/pity, too! :D
I’m crying this year really has been stressful but it’s very resssuring to see the protests and my people not giving up!
Edited at 2017-11-10 04:43 am (UTC)
As for helping out other states, do like my post says and text DreamActNow to 877-877! They'll text you with things you might be able to help with.
Also I highly recommend joining ACLU's https://peoplepower.org/ Which will alert you to local events that secure immigrant rights (and voting rights, the next project they're working on). Even if Cali has a "sanctuary law", there are lots of other ways immigrant lives are under threat because of Trump that can be mitigated with local action!
Also, Kevin McCarthy, the majority leader is from Cali! Although I know Cali is insanely huge, and it may not be remotely feasible for you to ever be near his district.
I’ll call my senators tomorrow
I don’t have a lot of faith in Tillis and Burr
Edited at 2017-11-10 04:58 am (UTC)