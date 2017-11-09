Celebs tweet about Operation DREAM Act Now!

omg OP so proud of you for being involved in this protest!!! i saw videos from it this afternoon and it was honestly so moving to see the senate building takeover. Reply

It was an amazing feeling. I have been in congressional buildings quite a bit now. And every time, I'm polite and respectful AF, 'cause I'm there to try to sweet talk congresspeople into doing the right thing. But flipping it around and disrupting the hell out of the place? It felt actually pretty righteous!



But the real heroes are the DREAMers who got arrested on purpose. A criminal record can mean deportation or at least make it much harder for them to ever get citizenship. But they're still doing it to help everyone else.

yeah tbh lobbying is not for me because it is very hard for me to look people in the eye as they lie to me. i've only done it at the state level, not congressional.



omg they are so BRAVE. i mean DREAMers have shown how inspirational they are throughout this whole thing, but that is such a huge and scary sacrifice to make with so much uncertainty.

Bless you, Op!



and thanks for opening our eyes. I was not aware so much was at risk for these DREAMers who show up and protest an exclusive government.

Great post and I’m so glad it’s on ontd. Good job protesting, OP. Reply

ty for protesting, op!

also, lmao irl @ "Nash Grier has an excellent thought"

words i never thought i'd read, but here we are

He's saying what I've been saying to people a lot! "No one chooses where they're born". I also say "we need to end birthplace discrimination". Welp, GMTA Reply

Yeah, isn’t he a racist homophobe? Reply

he sure is!

What does texting DREAM to that number do exactly? Reply

I think they ask for your zip code next. Then they'll periodically text you about actions you can take in your area. Like they texted me about this event several days ago, "we're doing this, text yes if you're in". Reply

Oh cool! Thank you.

Oh Wait I just realized you were asking about the Tegan & Sara number.



Once you text that number, it'll send you a text back with a number you can call. When you call that number, a recording will suggest what you can say, and then automatically connect you to your members of congress's office, so you can leave a message of support with them. Reply

Because of the Freedom Caucus, the Republicans NEED Dems in order to get a budget passed. Dems need to use their bargaining power here to get the DREAM act passed. Reply

you can really tell how little ontd cares about undocumented immigrants by the lack of comments on this post Reply

I don’t like to see it’s as people not caring it’s more like people not understating why it’s such a problem Reply

I submitted the current post hours ago but it's getting approved a bit late in the night for the US East Coast so it's going to dim the response rate a bit, I wouldn't take it as a sign of apathy. My post on DACA being rescinded got nearly 400 comments: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107512158.html

This is a normal amount for a post posted this time of the night…



But I'll take people commenting out of guilty/pity, too! :D Reply

Thank you so much for raising your voice for the Dreamers



I’m crying this year really has been stressful but it’s very resssuring to see the protests and my people not giving up!



Edited at 2017-11-10 04:43 am (UTC) Reply

This year has (obviously) been shit in a lot of ways, but I think that has inspired a whole generation of young people to get politically involved. And even older people who never really were politically active are suddenly getting involved and running for local office. Reply

A ton of the protesters there were kids from local schools, DREAMers and non-DREAMers alike, who walked out en masse to come do this! Reply

bless you for this post, and all your hard work OP <3 Reply

ty op! Reply

Sometimes i feel so helpless being in California. I wished there was some way i could help other states Reply

As for helping out other states, do like my post says and text DreamActNow to 877-877! They'll text you with things you might be able to help with.



Also I highly recommend joining ACLU's



Also, Kevin McCarthy, the majority leader is from Cali! Although I know Cali is insanely huge, and it may not be remotely feasible for you to ever be near his district. People in other states (including me) are happy and grateful that California became a so-called "sanctuary" state. Even though, in reality, that law has some concessions that I really don't agree with. But the powers in California still went further than most to protect its immigrants. Californians really did an amazing job to make it happen, and it's up to you guys to make sure the ship stays on course!As for helping out other states, do like my post says and text DreamActNow to 877-877! They'll text you with things you might be able to help with.Also I highly recommend joining ACLU's https://peoplepower.org/ Which will alert you to local events that secure immigrant rights (and voting rights, the next project they're working on). Even if Cali has a "sanctuary law", there are lots of other ways immigrant lives are under threat because of Trump that can be mitigated with local action!Also, Kevin McCarthy, the majority leader is from Cali! Although I know Cali is insanely huge, and it may not be remotely feasible for you to ever be near his district. Reply

Portman is such a piece of shit, lord knows he's going to go against whatever it is that's good, but I'll be doing all I can Reply

Nash Grier is still around?



I’ll call my senators tomorrow



I don’t have a lot of faith in Tillis and Burr



Edited at 2017-11-10 04:58 am (UTC) Reply

Tillis and Burr are so far up their own asses that they can see daylight out the other end. I met a Burr staffer once when I was doing advocacy education and she just went "uh huh" every few seconds and clearly wasn't paying any attention. Reply

OP it's so awesome you were able to participate! I hope congress gets a move on this. Reply

Thank you OP Reply

