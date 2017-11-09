Guess who I met last night
I met Krysten Ritter last night! She was at the Union Square Barnes & Noble to promote her book and I had to go and meet her again!
Since she came in last (she was legit in interviews about her book all day), she was only able to answer 3 of the audience questions so she'd have enough time to sign everyone's copy her book. I also got my Defenders metro card (click for bigger pic) signed by her (she's holding it in the above photos) and she legit side eyed me for covering Finn Jones with a BB-8 sticker lmao. Apparently, they're rare cuz she didn't even know there were Defenders metro cards and she wanted one after she saw mine. She accidentally signed over Mike Colter's face and when I pointed that out she was like "oh fuck I did".
^^footage of her side eyeing me (had to crop myself out cuz my hair was a mess)
I meant to do some investigative journalism and ask her about the rumored Don't Trust the B in Apt 23 holiday special but I forgot everything when she looked at me cuz she's so pretty, like damn.
source: me, + my vid on youtube
did she say anything about charlie?
and lbr The Defenders would have been better if queen BB-8 was in it than Iron Flop.
But I'll still treasure my memories of meeting her at the JJ premiere haha <3
That’s all I have to contribute to this post lol but also I’ve heard good things about her book
Love you
When and where did you meet her the first time?