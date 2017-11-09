rosario per

Guess who I met last night

guessn who





reveal

I met Krysten Ritter last night! She was at the Union Square Barnes & Noble to promote her book and I had to go and meet her again!

bbb



Since she came in last (she was legit in interviews about her book all day), she was only able to answer 3 of the audience questions so she'd have enough time to sign everyone's copy her book. I also got my Defenders metro card (click for bigger pic) signed by her (she's holding it in the above photos) and she legit side eyed me for covering Finn Jones with a BB-8 sticker lmao. Apparently, they're rare cuz she didn't even know there were Defenders metro cards and she wanted one after she saw mine. She accidentally signed over Mike Colter's face and when I pointed that out she was like "oh fuck I did".

sideeye
^^footage of her side eyeing me (had to crop myself out cuz my hair was a mess)

I meant to do some investigative journalism and ask her about the rumored Don't Trust the B in Apt 23 holiday special but I forgot everything when she looked at me cuz she's so pretty, like damn.



source: me, + my vid on youtube
Tagged: