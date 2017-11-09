Guess who I met last night

she's so pretty! hope you had fun, op! Reply

LMAO, I love you, OP. He needs to know his place, GDI! Reply

so jealous of you OP but happy for you <3



did she say anything about charlie? Reply

nah Reply

aww well she is now officially confirmed awesome super nice celebrity! Reply

i worked at this bn, on that floor, for a couple of years after graduation so this post is giving me ptsd flashbacks. helping w the author events was a nightmare Reply

Lmao! I also worked on the 4th floor of that B&N for like 5 years a LONG ass time ago hahaha. I’m getting the same flashbacks. Reply

I'm glad you got to meet her again! Krysten is such a treasure :')



and lbr The Defenders would have been better if queen BB-8 was in it than Iron Flop. Reply

so cool op! i support u fully in ur bb8 positioning choices Reply

LMAO ily bb. I should have gone with you :/



But I'll still treasure my memories of meeting her at the JJ premiere haha <3 Reply

I'm pressed cuz apparently I just found out the Punisher premiere was yesterday welp Reply

Oh shit, I was there too, OP! I was in the third row and peaced out by like 7:20 (because I was jetlagged and tired af, lol), but she was definitely super-qt and I love how much she wanted to meet everyone. <333 So cool you had extra stuff to sign! Have you started the book yet? Reply

Bruh I was in the fourth row... Reply

ahahaha holy shit, an unintentional ONTD party! Were you there early enough to hear those dudes talking on and on about their convention/photo op adventures and which original Power Rangers are the nicest and all that? That audience turned into Comic-Con Jr. rill quick. Reply

I saw her once at California Adventure but it was before she had a marvel deal and during when Don’t Trust The B was airing but I never watched it, I just knew I vaguely recognized who she was and was pressed she got to skip the line for the Cars ride



That’s all I have to contribute to this post lol but also I’ve heard good things about her book Reply

I love ha! Reply

lmao I'm glad you had a great experience OP!!! Reply

Ask her where the fuck the new season of Jessica Jones is. Reply

It's prob dropping Jan/Feb. Reply

A Defenders MetroCard, say what now! I didn't even know that was a thing! Reply

Not many people did! I got mine from Grand Central, you have to ask the MTA employees in the window if they have any and they can swap your reg metro card for one. Reply

I have two, the booths in Union Square are FULL of them. They were supposed to be limited edition but I guess since there's so many booths in US there's still some left... Reply

Happy for you OP



Love you Reply

I'm jealous! <3



When and where did you meet her the first time? Reply

