November 9th, 2017, 10:39 pm numara mr. robot 3x06 preview: "eps3.5_kill-pr0cess.inc" Elliot faces off with Mr. Robot; Dom grows tired of red tape; and Tyrell's new plan is memorable. srcme @ sam esmail rn: Tagged: mr. robot (usa), television - usa network, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4444 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-11-10 04:28 am (UTC)
My favorites are: Tyrell being the key/his touch brings Elliot back & Darlene dying. Though I don’t want Darlene to die, I just love how people have sorted it out.
Also poor Angela she really dove head first into this shit now she has to deal with whatever is in the bag
or as close to it as possible w whatever editing tech they used
loving this season so far
Edited at 2017-11-10 05:09 am (UTC)
This last episode was so fucking good. Those single-shot pans and the overlook outside the building... I mean, c'mon!
I wonder if that woman who saw Angela's going to wind up dead. And Elliot called the back-up building to warn them about a bomb from his personal cell phone. I'm guessing it can be traced back to him. The UN vote went through, apparently, but we didn't hear anything about the building exploding like Whiterose had intended when she said she wanted Stage 2 to coincide with the vote. And this promo gave us nothing! I was freeze-framing each shot, trying to pick apart what was happening. Apparently Angela gets telekinesis and throws Elliot against the wall? lol no clue.