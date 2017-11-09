how's this season so far? Reply

I love it so fucking much. It's so great! Reply

yayy, omg! i'm so glad bc i love it but i haven't had time to catch up yet 😩 Reply

sooooo good. you can tell sam amped this season up in terms of tension as a fuck u to all the flops who said last season was boring Reply

amazing Reply

305 was so fucking TENSE I LOVED EVERY SECOND OF IT Reply

that episode was so nerve-racking but also FUN. I loved seeing more of Elliot interacting with his coworkers lol. It went by so fast though, it legit felt like the episode was like 15 minutes long instead of 45 minutes. Reply

mte, when it ended, i was like, wtf, it got cut off? cause it thought it had been only like 30 mins Reply

Now I know why they were advertising it as not having commercial interruptions. Emmys!!! Reply

I like that Sam confirmed that’s Tyrell was in love with Elliot & Mr. Robot. Though I still see some people jumping through hoops trying to say not really. Reply

same, lol. so transparent Reply

nnn tyrell literally said he loved him last season like what is there to deny atp 🤔 Reply

when did he confirmed tyrell was in love with both of them? Reply

why is he in love with them ...? Reply

same LMAO. like he literally said he loves him and he's bisexual so idk why they're trying to spin it some way it's not. hilarious. Reply

according to my brother reddit thinks that elliot made it inside the building while angela was sleuthing around. apparently he's the blob running in the background:

that does look like him Reply

Fuck, good eye! Reply

looks like it Reply

Thissss Reply

My sister who has never watched it but watched last night with me said the same thing Reply

angela is so compelling, i live for those long, quiet shots of her Reply

I’m so addicted to reading theories this season. I love all of them even if they are ridiculous.



My favorites are: Tyrell being the key/his touch brings Elliot back & Darlene dying. Though I don’t want Darlene to die, I just love how people have sorted it out. Reply

this episode was so good and intense, i was on the edge of my seat the whole time Reply

That guy eating the sandwich cracks me up



Also poor Angela she really dove head first into this shit now she has to deal with whatever is in the bag Reply

The sandwich eating guy! I like how he's always eating a sandwich and in a clean-room suit so we know exactly who he is. Reply

such an amazing episode, best show on tv, rami deserves another emmy, etc. Reply

A Mr. Robot post with an Alyssa Edwards GIF? OP, QuitPlayingGamesWithMyHeart.mp3 Reply

mte Reply

i can't believe this weeks ep was all one take

or as close to it as possible w whatever editing tech they used



loving this season so far Reply

Just finished ep 01 and literally said wtf out loud when Darth Angela revealed all. I plan to catch up over the next few days but I’m hoping it isn’t like last season which was up and down in terms of quality. Reply

it's all pretty consistently awesome. Definitely better than S2 Reply

One of the best episodes I’ve seen, along with Tyrell’s episode. This season is amazing. I wish I had an irl friend to watch with. My husband dgaf and can’t theorize at all lmao.



Edited at 2017-11-10 05:09 am (UTC)

