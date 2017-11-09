Meryl Streep and Pharrell on the covers of the December issue of Vogue

She wants that Oscar!



Also I really like Lemon by NERD and Rihanna Reply

Meryl's got that Touched by an Angel light going on. Reply

who is that lady? his wife?

she's gorgeous. they should delete pharell out of this and it would be fashun. Reply

That's Imaan Hammam, she's a model Reply

p sure that's imaan, which makes me side eye that her name isn't enlarged on their cover Reply

I came to ask that question. She is stunning. Reply

Meryl Africa and NuBlack Pharrell.......... Reply

I like that they actually let her wrinkles show. Reply

That Meryl cover is awful. It looks like they poorly superimposed her head from another photo onto her body. Reply

how tf is gigi "shapes!" hadid part of this lineup Reply

My guess is that she is listed for the same reason Imaan Hammam is on the Pharrell cover. There's probably another cover with her and Michael B. Jordan or something. Reply

Meryl looks...strange. That second cover should just be Imaan. Reply

that's not a great pic of meryl, I mean she looks fine but the pic as a whole is so BORING Reply

I just wanna moisturize her face on that cover, it looks so dry :( Reply

Imaan is absolutely stunning. Reply

imaan looking great as usual, what else is new!! Reply

Meryl is a shitty person so I do not feel bad for laughing at that cover. She looks terrible. Reply

that looks like meryl playing meryl lol Reply

dead Reply

