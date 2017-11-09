Meryl Streep and Pharrell on the covers of the December issue of Vogue
Watch what happened when December cover star Meryl Streep stopped by the Vogue offices to be interviewed by Anna Wintour
Until the “Lemon” was released last week, it had been seven years since @nerd had put out a song. Despite the influential group’s absence, lead vocalist @Pharrell Williams has remained at the top of his game: He’s written and produced some of the last few years’ most recognizable hits and continues to solidify his imprint on the fashion world working with brands such as @gstarraw, @adidas, and @chanelofficial, to name a few.
Also I really like Lemon by NERD and Rihanna
she's gorgeous. they should delete pharell out of this and it would be fashun.
