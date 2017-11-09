Arrow 6x06 "Promises Kept" promo
The CW’s Official Description: OLIVER MAKES A BIG DECISION — As Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) continues to uncover clues about his son’s last few years, Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a big decision. Meanwhile, the Green Arrow (David Ramsey) leads the team into battle against “The Dragon,” a villain who is stealing valuable tech in Star City. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Rebecca Bellotto (#606). Original airdate 11/16/2017.
dinah's stuff was interesting though. i'm glad my girl is getting more story.
and i obv enjoyed the small oliver/felicity felicity/william scenes.
Is that Joe Flopatello? LMAO he would think hes cool for this stuff