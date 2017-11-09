Taylor Swift sings 'New Year's Day' live on ABC + Takes pics with fans at SNL
Here’s a #TGIT treat - The World Premiere Performance of @taylorswift13's new song, New Year’s Day! pic.twitter.com/A8dhtD9kgp— ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) November 10, 2017
I LOVE THIS WOMAN pic.twitter.com/SKqR0pGRFq— Carín (cuhh-rin!) (@wanderingswifty) November 10, 2017
IM FUXKING ACREAMIN pic.twitter.com/r9b3uIhOtl— Kelly (@andwerunnn) November 10, 2017
sweetest person in the world, thank you for making my dreams come true, I LOVE YOU @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/yzDszzg5Uy— Rachel (@momentbefore) November 10, 2017
I JUST MET TAYLOR SWIFT AND SHE GAVE ME THE BIGGEST HUG pic.twitter.com/fDUs8l21cX— marci jamz 🏳️🌈 (@kxtemckinnon) November 10, 2017
Do you clean up bottles with your angel boyfriend, ontd? Please remember to recycle!
I accidentally skipped putting this is why we can't have nice things on my phone so it's the only one I haven't heard
I'm actually so rump ruptured by it all. She's taken a musical feminist statement and shallowly parading the same points while making it all about her when Grimes deserves so much more critical acclaim and had actual points about media scrutiny with women in music
also she said she wrote the lyric "please don't ever become a stranger whose laugh i could recognize anywhere" a few years ago and saved it.. hmmmmmm
If I was at a wedding and this song was their first dance there is no way I would be able to hide my side eye.
ha impact etc etc god this song is so fucking boring.
Not just on this song but the whole album feels repetitive with the childish lyrics.
brotherlover, bad, etc. Over and over.
I do really, really like Getaway Car.
There's glitter on the floor, after the party.
Girls carrying their shoes down the lobby.
Candle wax and polaroids on the hardwood floor...
You and me, forevermore.
Don't read the last page.
But I stay when it's hard, or it's wrong or we're making mistakes.
I want your midnights.
But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day.
Hold onto the memories,
They will hold onto you
Hold onto the memories,
They will hold onto you
Please don't ever become a stranger
Whose laugh I could recognize everywhere
Please don't ever become a stranger
Whose laugh I could recognize everywhere
