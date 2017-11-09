Taylor Swift sings 'New Year's Day' live on ABC + Takes pics with fans at SNL

this is a cute song. i really dont understand this era after listening to the album. it's all over the place Reply

My fave is I Did A Bad Thing or w/e it's called, I loved it lol



I accidentally skipped putting this is why we can't have nice things on my phone so it's the only one I haven't heard

I really like the way her voice slides down in the "Most fun I ever had, and I'd do it over and over and over again if I could" part in the chorus in I Did Something Bad.

same that really made it stand out for me

i did something bad is so good. i don't know why she didn't make it the lead single instead of lwymmd. it has the same "bitchy" attitude she's trying to portray but is a million times better than lwymmd



Edited at 2017-11-10 04:31 am (UTC) Reply

Same! I actually like a good handful of the songs on this album tbh

her voice is just so... hollow? idk that's the only way I can describe it

I doubt she ever got proper voice lessons or learned to sing from the diaphragm or whatever, so she doesn't know how to give her voice any oomph. it's very thin.

I've always found it kind of thin and reedy.

Her voice isn't great but I really liked her 1989 Grammy Museum performances.

her voice is thin and can't do anything, she sounds perpetually like a tween with a guitar

This whole Era is Taylor rehashing Art Angels. Some of the music, the overproduction, the feud with the media, etc. and the music isn't close enough to the how incredibly amazing and a feat of musical production that Art Angels is.



I'm actually so rump ruptured by it all. She's taken a musical feminist statement and shallowly parading the same points while making it all about her when Grimes deserves so much more critical acclaim and had actual points about media scrutiny with women in music

lol what? this reach. cry more tbh

dont u have people's tastes in pedophilia to be remarking upon?

Link

i'm confused as to how these fans know the lyrics to the song when they heard it for the first time that night. also why did taylor say this could be a wedding song when it's nothing close to one



also she said she wrote the lyric "please don't ever become a stranger whose laugh i could recognize anywhere" a few years ago and saved it.. hmmmmmm

mte Reply

Oh, I see what you mean with that lyric.



If I was at a wedding and this song was their first dance there is no way I would be able to hide my side eye.

This is what I came to ask

They probably did multiple takes.

lol that poor fan who already declared this would be her wedding song

the fans knowing all the lyrics of an unreleased song and them singing along is clearly staged...note how they only did it for the first verse/chorus and then came in again in the end. ugh, that damn diabla.

her fans are so extra they know all the lyrics before the album was even out

ha impact etc etc god this song is so fucking boring.

she probably made them listen to it like 40 times and printed out sheets for them to read off of before this taped

lmfao probably! who knows what goes on in the ~circle of trust~

imagine getting irritated over teenage girls and young women singing along to a song by an artist they like lol

She can keep those embarrassing immature lyrics.



Not just on this song but the whole album feels repetitive with the childish lyrics.



Edited at 2017-11-10 04:19 am (UTC) Reply

She uses the same lines/themes so much on this album, it's ridiculous.

yeah, it's not even the music I dislike so much as the repetitive lyrics. like, she's always written about men and love and whatever, but her lyrics and imagery are usually more diverse.

this is ha lana era!!

Kingdoms and crowns, reputation, my baby, brother lover, bad, etc. Over and over.

It's very high school talent show

The lyrics are like an Instagram quote that's been endlessly reblogged

The album is okay if you're cool with it sounding lyrically WAY too Taylor, musically not Taylor at all, and all the songs basically sounding the same.



I do really, really like Getaway Car.

ia I actually love Getaway Car, but everything else is whatever

yeah upon first listen getaway car is the only song i actually like and would listen to again

did she straighten her bangs for those fan photos? since it looks way better

I don't understand these lyrics, it's like a word salad. She rhymed floor with floor lmao.





There's glitter on the floor, after the party.

Girls carrying their shoes down the lobby.

Candle wax and polaroids on the hardwood floor...

You and me, forevermore.



Don't read the last page.

But I stay when it's hard, or it's wrong or we're making mistakes.

I want your midnights.

But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day.



Hold onto the memories,

They will hold onto you

Hold onto the memories,

They will hold onto you



Please don't ever become a stranger

Whose laugh I could recognize everywhere

Please don't ever become a stranger

Whose laugh I could recognize everywhere



Edited at 2017-11-10 04:20 am (UTC) Reply

excuse you! she rhymed the second "floor" with "forevermore"!

quoth the raven nevermore

It's referring to wanting years with someone I think

it's about wanting someone through the good times (glitter; party; midnights) and the bad times (shoes down to the lobby; candle wax and polaroids on the floor; cleaning up bottles on nyd), and being hopeful that they stay together forever (please don't read the last page etc.)

someone from a ss said she said she wrote it about how everyone always wants someone to kiss at midnight on nye but what really matters is the person who stays the next day to clean up the mess left behind

omg she also already used "forevermore" in Welcome to NY. I feel like her songs at this point are becoming like those little kitchen magnets with words on them that u can rearrange, and she just puts random ones together so we're just getting the same song rehashed in different ways

I agree and that's how I feel about the few Ed Sheeran songs I've heard except the one about whatsherface cheating on him with the guy from One Direction. Like they just slap some words together and call it a day.

lol honestly "You and me, forevermore." sounds like what I would've written in a middle school poem when I couldn't think up a good rhyme

I was so excited for Reputation but Jesus Christ, nothing is good. Everything sounds like Taylor is trying to milk a formula that's no longer genuine nor interesting.

When is she going to cover Wagner's Ring Cycle like her hardcore fans really want?

