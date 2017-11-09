I thought tonight was gonna be hella awkward, but I ended up loving it. It was The Naked Now with only half the cringe.



Also Seth is so god. damn. charming, it hurts.

And this...like he’s not afraid to have a big old Sound of Music poster in his office next to a chair where he can admire it all day



Reply

I hope they don't kill off that medic that was in this last episode. He was cute.



This really did remind me of The Naked Now, and a few other things. It's too bad Bortis didn't get to sing My Heart Will Go On though.

oops, forgot this was on today. gonna have to come back to this tmrw because i'm too exhausted to watch rn.

I like this show and on the surface it was playful and amusing.



But, so, did he and the blue guy actually do it? I mean, awkward, given that the blue guy knew his being in heat was causing Ed and Kelly to falsely be attracted, especially Ed. I know we’re all overwhelmed with every bad man on the planet, so I don’t want to seem ott, but it felt Cosby-coercive, except with pheromones instead of mickey in a drink.



🤔

I'm fairly sure Ed and whatshisface did have sex. The alien guy was naked on the bed and Ed came out of the bathroom wearing a robe and towel on his head like he just got out of the shower...

dropping by to say i love this show so much and can't wait to watch this ep later.

Alara was on fire going around and solving the mystery. I do hate that Ed, Kelly and Claire all had sex while under the influence. Obviously Yahfet didn't know but Rob Lowe was trash for taking advantage of people like that. I wish there had been real consequences there.

Yeah I didn't like how it just...ended. If it were a serialized show we'd get to see the consequence or fallout next week but it's episodic so we won't.

I did not like this one. The pheromone stuff was sketchy and not handled well at all.

It's weird because I feel like this show has all the potential to be very good, but every episode it never quite gets there. Maybe it will hit its stride in the second season.

