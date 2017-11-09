November 9th, 2017, 10:34 pm shannenb The Orville 1x10 “Firestorm” promo When a fire breaks out on The Orville and a crew member dies, Alara begins to question if she is fit for her job, just as unusual and terrifying things start happening on the shipSource Tagged: seth macfarlane, television - fox, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
Also Seth is so god. damn. charming, it hurts.
This really did remind me of The Naked Now, and a few other things. It's too bad Bortis didn't get to sing My Heart Will Go On though.
But, so, did he and the blue guy actually do it? I mean, awkward, given that the blue guy knew his being in heat was causing Ed and Kelly to falsely be attracted, especially Ed. I know we’re all overwhelmed with every bad man on the planet, so I don’t want to seem ott, but it felt Cosby-coercive, except with pheromones instead of mickey in a drink.
