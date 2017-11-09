Sandra Bullock to star as the amazing Wendy Devis in new biopic!!
Sandra Bullock will star as filibustering senator Wendy Davis in 'Let Her Speak' https://t.co/poD934laMl pic.twitter.com/cjIR17f2Gj— Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2017
-The movie will be called 'Let Her Speak'
-Screenplay by Mario Correa
-Escape Artists is producing
-If you don't already know who Wendy Davis is, she is a queen (who needs to run for Governor bc only men are on the D ticket right now), state representative for Texas and successfully filibustered an anti-abortion bill for 11 hours. The bill would have closed ALL abortion clinics in the state.
SOURCE
so many rad women throughout history without a biopic
the tx lege makes me so depressed. and with strauss not seeking reelection, i'm terrified of who is going to be speaker next. he was pretty much the only person in power who wasn't a tea party crazy and kept the bathroom bill from getting to the floor of the house. i'll miss his levelheadedness.
