Sandra Bullock to star as the amazing Wendy Devis in new biopic!!





-The movie will be called 'Let Her Speak'
-Screenplay by Mario Correa
-Escape Artists is producing
-If you don't already know who Wendy Davis is, she is a queen (who needs to run for Governor bc only men are on the D ticket right now), state representative for Texas and successfully filibustered an anti-abortion bill for 11 hours. The bill would have closed ALL abortion clinics in the state.



SOURCE
Tagged: , , ,