Sandra Bullock to star as the amazing Wendy Devis in new biopic!!

feels too soon



so many rad women throughout history without a biopic Reply

she did run for governor in 2014 which was so fucking stupid. she could have continued doing so much good work in the tx senate but no she got talked into running for gov and we lost that really important seat to fucking loony bin tea partier konni burton. THEN she fucking talked leticia van de putte into running with her as lt gov so we lost TWO awesome female senators in the tx lege. thankfully only one of the seats went to a republicunt but i’ll never forgive em for it bc now the senate is trash with TWENTY republicans and 11 dems. Reply

this!!! i've since moved to CA so i'm not as up to date on TX, but are either wendy or leticia involved in politics still? as an aside, i'm trying not to get my hopes up too much for beto, but gosh he's so incredible. Reply

this. she lost horribly because texas hates women and hates democrats apparently. she listened to some bad advice from someone in austin, i'm assuming, because we love her here but statewide, she was widely disliked and had no chance of winning against psycho abbott. sigh.



the tx lege makes me so depressed. and with strauss not seeking reelection, i'm terrified of who is going to be speaker next. he was pretty much the only person in power who wasn't a tea party crazy and kept the bathroom bill from getting to the floor of the house. i'll miss his levelheadedness. Reply

Yeah..... too soon, and a movie about a speech that ended up in nothing? And, honestly, I’m still amazed that Sandra has fooled people into thinking she can act. Reply

I still can't believe she won an Oscar for that Lifetime movie. Reply

I want more Sandra Bullock romcoms Reply

she can, she's just been in some shitty movies. Reply

Um she looks nothing like Wendy and she doesn’t look good as a blond. Reply

Sandra, Roselyn Sanchez and Eva Longoria look like sisters Reply

i met wendy once and she was insanely cool and sweet. one of the smartest people i've met, too Reply

If we're doing biopics on female politicians, I want a Shirley Chisholm one. Also Frances Perkins. Reply

