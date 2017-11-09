Diamonds aren't a girls best friend, Revenge is! Camille Grammer gets more money from Kelsey G.

$30 million!?



30 Million, 3 houses, and 50% of his 401k, girl truly got paid for having to put up with that old saggy dick for all those years.

Saggy small* dick.

An icon

Whoa sis, clean house!

I've heard nothing but terrible things about Kelsey Grammer

I feel like if this HW trend keeps up we might be hearing things sooner or later...

I keep waiting for Jill Zarin, Alex McCord and Brandy Glanville to expose Andy Cohen

She deserved more for being married to THAT and having THAT humiliate her.

Didn't she help him build his his finances back up? She truly earned that money.

Yep and helped him beat his drug habit.

Yeah she totally salvaged his ass, he was a mess before they met.

Remember when he wanted to keep their son full time but for her to keep their daughter? Cool guy

this is fictional and only slightly related lol but I was watching i am sam the other day and this rich rude couple were talking to a divorce lawyer and the lawyer was like "so...neither one of you wants custody of your child?" how awful!

RHOC and NJ are terrible this season

OC has been great since they went to Iceland tbh and NJ has been the best its been since like S5 which isnt saying much but Marge is GREATNESS.

OC was good last week and than it went back to shit.

OC is good. NJ is only good when Danielle brings the mess. I'm still waiting for that old Teresa to come out this season

Get it sis.

The way she found out was having an affair made my blood boil.



- then him only wanting custody of his son and not their daughter



YAAAAAASSSSS CAMILLLE, earn that money.

What's the scoop on the affair?

iirc, she went to check in to a hotel and she was told that 'mrs grammer' had already checked in

He had an affair with a flight attendant (now his wife), had Camille join RHOBH to distract her, Camille went to NYC to support Kelsey in a play or something and went to their NYC home where I think the guy at the desk didn't know that she was THE Mrs.Grammer and outed that Kelsey was sharing the place with his new gf thinking the gf was his wife.

Camille recounted that she went to visit Kelsey's place in New York. She introduced herself as "Mrs. Grammer" to the security guard so she could be let in. But the security guard replied "Mrs. Grammer is already here." I'm not sure how she didn't charge at them.



Camille deserves it. Margaret Josephs is my favourite new housewife. She plugged some charity on a podcast. The charity helps planned parenthood and talked about how women's rights were in danger.

RHOA season premiere was terrible. Very scripted and everyone was annoying af. The shitty taglines are befitting

I can't at all the focus they gave NeNe. And I can't handle Sherees HORRIBLE looks this season. What were those interview looks! And her promo pics looks! And NeNes old ass looks!

Sheree is my fave but that white blonde wig was tragic

I love the show Fraiser, but fuck a Kelsey! Take aaaallll that money gurl!

Get money, Camille.

When does RHOBH come back?? Reply

The Dec. 9th I think?

This bitch!





Refuses to talk to Camille or even say her name....and he didnt even get his new wife to sign a pre-nup.

Wow! I hadn't seen that before. In one breath the kids are polite and lovely and in the next they've obviously been told bad things. Ugh.

Edited at 2017-11-10 09:19 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-10 09:19 am (UTC) Reply

Reading Kelsey's weird history with women, I really think he's bipolar or has some kind of mental illness. It makes no sense for him to keep getting engaged and married to every woman he meets, then suddenly losing interest. And with no prenups.

Maybe because his whole family died, idk.



Maybe because his whole family died, idk. Reply

