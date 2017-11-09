Erika Jayne

Diamonds aren't a girls best friend, Revenge is! Camille Grammer gets more money from Kelsey G.




-Camille Grammer has been recently granted 50% of Kelsey Grammers 401k account balance as of June 2010, the date that they separated.

-Kelsey encouraged Camille to join the RHOBH when it premiered and then cheated and separated from her during filming of the shows 1st season.

-Camille got $30 million in their divorce due to having no prenup and half of their properties.







Source: 1 2 3
