Trump official to Leah Remini: We want Scientology's tax-exempt status revoked
This past summer, Lynne Patton, a top official at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, contacted actress Leah Remini to inform her that Trump wants the Church of Scientology's tax-exempt status revoked. Patton even stated that she would work with the IRS (which is illegal) to get it done and that it will happen in the next four years.
Exclusive: A longtime Trump aide told Leah Remini that President Trump believes that the Church of Scientology should have its tax exemption revoked. Lots of details in part one of my story. https://t.co/SYSoy7zAz1— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 10, 2017
Patton contacted Remini through Twitter and then via email. Patton's last spoke to Remini the day James Comey testified before the SIC. Months later, Patton was seen in public with a Scientologist who has risen in the Trump world (that story to come tomorrow).
Remini sent the messages to HuffPo but declined to comment any further.
Source
yeah her demonic son created like, the celebrity center for scientologists I think?
Mango Mussolini admin doesn’t include any new tax changes for churches or charities. The new tax plan wants to repeal the Johnson Amendment which forbids churches and charities from directly promoting a candidate. The new theocracy wants churches to keep tax exempt status but be allowed to receive money and promote politicians and political causes, which is a horrifying new attack on separation of church and state. And it sounds like the premise to go after Scientology is to prevent them from doing the same, since allegedly they’ve got a lot of wealthy Hollywood types who Mango Mussolini admin would ostensibly believe would promote Dems and Dem causes. It wouldn’t surprise me if they were also secretly trying to do the same for Mosques, eg all religions not Christian. I’ve seen snippets from journalists that there’s talk of expanding the premise to all 501c (tax breaks while also promoting political causes and politicians). For that bullet point to say “it will happen in next 4 years” that’s the ultimate goal of this theocracy-themed admin.
