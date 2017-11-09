Trump official to Leah Remini: We want Scientology's tax-exempt status revoked

This past summer, Lynne Patton, a top official at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, contacted actress Leah Remini to inform her that Trump wants the Church of Scientology's tax-exempt status revoked. Patton even stated that she would work with the IRS (which is illegal) to get it done and that it will happen in the next four years.

Patton contacted Remini through Twitter and then via email. Patton's last spoke to Remini the day James Comey testified before the SIC. Months later, Patton was seen in public with a Scientologist who has risen in the Trump world (that story to come tomorrow).

Remini sent the messages to HuffPo but declined to comment any further.

