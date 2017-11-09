Trump official to Leah Remini: We want Scientology's tax-exempt status revoked

Oh fuck off, you're cut from the same cloth - miss me with this blatant attempt at "good" PR. TheseFuckingPeople.GIF. But Leah, you can stay, Queen! Reply

he doesn't appreciate cults other than his cult-of-personality. Reply

yashar ali is so interesting, he gets so many exclusive celeb/politics crossover scoops and came outta nowhere Reply

I like to have him on my timeline but sometimes his Maggie Haberman stanning is too much lol. He can messy. Reply

mm ya i followed him for a bit but it was too much ia Reply

yes, he is messy. but he has some nice scoops. Reply

his maggie stanning is so creepy. so is his obsession with sean hannity. Reply

Yeah, who the hell is he? He's like the Shady Music Facts of the politics/journalism world. Reply

He was messy AF tweeting about Eric Bolling's son's suicide hours before the family made a statement but I appreciate his good work. Reply

i had never heard about him until a few weeks ago and now his name is all over my twitter timeline and when i read it too quickly i think it's yara shahidi getting these exclusives. Reply

team nobody? Reply

in terms of tr*mp admin vs scientology Reply

lock them in a cage and let them destroy each other Reply

Team Leah & Mike Rinder, TBH. Reply

I'm ready for Tom to shed his human form and do what needs to be done Reply

Same Reply

Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to see David Miscavage, Anne Archer, etc lose everything. Reply

And Anne's horrible son, the Tom Cruise wannabe who badgered that British reporter. What an asshole. Reply

oblig in every scientology post: fuck anne archer, racist bitch.



yeah her demonic son created like, the celebrity center for scientologists I think? Reply

I’m...confused. So they reached out to her because she’s the poster child of Scientology oppression? And now this same aide is hanging out with a Scientologist?



Am I missing more to this scandal than the usual stupidity of this administration and the obvious legal implications? Am I complacent? Numb?



Sigh. Reply

I know this gif is overused but it's the only thing really applicable here Reply

this reminds me! Steve fucking Bannon had an event 2 miles from me today, so we had a sizable demonstration. about halfway thru our protest a garbage truck pulled into the parking lot of the venue. I couldn't help but to shout out "look! it's him!" which sparked a chant of "Bannon's in the truck" Reply

doing the lord's work, tbh Reply

omg ilu Reply

this makes me so happy Reply

Lolololololololol Reply

LOL! That is awesome. Reply

lmao Reply

Watching me some FotB right now. I love her. Reply

isn't not going to happen. and this administration if they did it, would be sure to do it in a horrifying way that had long reaching effects that would be a disaster.



I mean if all religions lost their tax exempt status that would be pretty awesome tbh. Reply

But I could see this admin going after all with tax exempt status, including charities. i mean it's not like that's beyond the monster in chief. Reply

as if christians would allow their churches to lose exemption. Reply

Agreed Reply

Jmo but I think the premise of this is opposite what it seems on the surface.



Mango Mussolini admin doesn’t include any new tax changes for churches or charities. The new tax plan wants to repeal the Johnson Amendment which forbids churches and charities from directly promoting a candidate. The new theocracy wants churches to keep tax exempt status but be allowed to receive money and promote politicians and political causes, which is a horrifying new attack on separation of church and state. And it sounds like the premise to go after Scientology is to prevent them from doing the same, since allegedly they’ve got a lot of wealthy Hollywood types who Mango Mussolini admin would ostensibly believe would promote Dems and Dem causes. It wouldn’t surprise me if they were also secretly trying to do the same for Mosques, eg all religions not Christian. I’ve seen snippets from journalists that there’s talk of expanding the premise to all 501c (tax breaks while also promoting political causes and politicians). For that bullet point to say “it will happen in next 4 years” that’s the ultimate goal of this theocracy-themed admin. Reply

Those Scientologist investigators will find the pee-pee tape. Reply

He rejected the offer. And, "After several minutes outside of Trump's door, which was Schiller's practice as Trump's security chief, he said he left."



🙋🏾Hi. Then what? https://t.co/I7Ya59pSkB — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 9, 2017



knowing his security guy confirmed that setting even took place today has me really thinking the piss tape is real lmao Reply

Team "I hope they both destroy each other" Reply

omg having the CoS go against trump would be delicious. i fully believe they have the means of getting any dirt they want on anyone Reply

ive always wanted to comment on yoyur comments because your level headed and your icon is so cute. but how amazing would it be if they both exposed each other and COS got shut down and 45 got impeached (in a perfect world) Reply

It makes me feel really icky to agree with something Drumpf wants. Reply

lbr it's only because Trump has no use for Scientology. He runs with another bunch of grifters. Actually, several other bunches of grifters -- the GOP, Fox/Breitbart/Infowars, Putin/Russian oligarchs, his own family, etc. Reply

They might start a campaign to destroy Scientology, it will rile up their base and distract press from the Mueller investigation... Reply

No part of me think his intentions are good but I’d still love to see Scientology taken down.



I need that curb your enthusiasm gif because it’s exactly how I feel lol. Reply

Think of it this way: one of them will destroy the other, and no matter what happens, we all win! Reply

Fuckers shouldn't have had a tax-free status to begin with. My country refused Scientology's request to be classified as a religion. Wish the US would get on that shit. Reply

They literally blackmailed their way to tax-exempt status Reply

YAS im here for trump vs scientology

fight to the death until one (or both) is destroyed! plz.!!!! Reply

Can’t wait to see how Scientologists retaliate. Reply

this. they will come for him. Reply

I wonder what Leah has to do for them to kill her, I think threatening their tax exemption might be it... Reply

this got dark, damn. but, i hope nothing happens to her. she's the most famous and vocal anti-scientologist out there Reply

