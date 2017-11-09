Megyn Kelly Compares Working at Fox News Under Roger Ailes to 'Being in North Korea'

not a good comparison by any means, but that is terrifying and tragic. Reply

...........and? I'm trying to figure out what to be outraged about. Let us know op cause the week is almost over and I haven't reached my outrage quota yet.



Edited at 2017-11-10 02:19 am (UTC)

because if she criticized roger ailes she would lose her job, not get sent to a labor camp where she would have quite literally have been worked to death.



i mean her situation sounds by all means awful, but its ignorant at best to say it was like north korea. Reply

I mean, she's obviously being hyperbolic with her analogy. I don't think this is an example of her ignorance Reply

i don't think hyperbole should be extended to downplaying the suffering of other people, it was a poor choice of words. Reply

sounds pretty awful and i feel for her on the sexism she experienced, but thats an ignorant comparison. not surprising coming from megyn kelly though. Reply

every time I see a Megyn Kelly Today thumbnail on youtube I think "can't wait for THAT to be cancelled" haha Reply

Okay, what she went through is obviously wrong and not okay, but it's nothing like being in North Korea. Reply

should have asked white santa for help Reply

"Just because it makes you feel uncomfortable doesn't mean it has to change. You know, I mean, Jesus was a white man too, but, you know, it's like — we have — he was a historical figure, that's a verifiable fact, as is Santa. I just want the kids at home to know that." Reply

Mte Reply

Horrible analogy but otherwise she's done a good job explaining why it's so hard for survivors to speak up. Fox News was probably one of the most miserable work environments out there. Reply

not a great comparison, but everyone uses hyperbole. i'm sure she'll get dragged in this post, when Ailes dead rotting ass should, as well as Murdock, O'Reilly and everyone else who knew and fostered such an environment at Faux News. Reply

I'm not saying we need to pretend we love every woman who speaks out against harassment/abuse but calling her a flop in the same sentence where you quote her speaking out - nagl. Reply

she gets to become the spokeswoman for the harassed women of fox news while the world forgets she willingly and gleefully race baited to become famous. it's horrible that ailes was a slimy sexual harasser but let's also not forget megyn called a swimsuit clad black girl who was bodyslammed by a cop "no saint either". Reply

honestly it's a valiant effort to try to be accepted by the sane. Reply

Fuck off bitch.



Ms, "Jesus and Santa are white" Reply

She’s not wrong. Citizens in NK aren’t allowed to criticize their dictator. She’s not saying it’s like being in a death camp, it’s the totality of having no free voice, no free will, on the matter.



I don’t like her politics but I’m glad she brought down Aisles. Fox is the worst in terms of being a haven for sexual harassment atmosphere. Reply

Fuck Fox News, fuck Roger Ailes, and fuck Megyn Kelly. Reply

Wow she made an inflammatory remark as click bait... Reply

North Korea is a wonderful place to live. Best country on the planet. Reputation now available on iTunes (album of the year) Reply

i was watching lawrence o'donnell's appearance on colbert where he was promo'ing his new book abt the 1968 election



and he talked abt how roger ailes met nixon on a late night talk show

and how nixon brought ailes out of show business and into politics, working on campaigns over the following decades and eventually creating fox news



what a world we might be living in if they never crossed paths, if fox news never existed



god Reply

I’ve always believed Nixon was the beginning of the Republican fuckery but Sarah Pailin was responsible for all the clownery we see from the GOP. She became megaphone for these idiots, bigots and racists. Reply

oh god i forgot she existed. she and the rise of all the tea party nonsense really moved the republicans into the party of conspiracy/idiocy/fear. Reply

yup, the history of ailes is horrible Reply

So fuckin tired of westerners speaking on the conditions of an oppressive regime and using said regime as a benchmark for all things horrible without acknowledging the fact that their government is directly responsible 🙄 Reply

yo sorry to go OT but what is your icon from? Reply

not the person you're asking but it's from The Handmaiden (2016) my fave lesbian movie of the past decade at least, makes me emotional af, plz go watch Reply

