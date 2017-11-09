Megyn Kelly Compares Working at Fox News Under Roger Ailes to 'Being in North Korea'
Megyn Kelly Compares Working at Fox News Under Roger Ailes to 'Being in North Korea' https://t.co/jjWHpigmuk— People (@people) November 10, 2017
Megyn Kelly on former Boss Roger Ailes, former CEO of Fox News:“I thought my hard work had been recognized. I thought this was a career trajectory kind of moment. Instead I’m looking at a dirty old man who wants to get in my pants.”
The flop anchor added: “It’s disgusting, it’s dejecting, it’s maddening and so now you have to ask yourself what you’re going to do about it,” she said. “Are you going to reject this man, upon whom your very future at the company in my case depends, and in all likelihood in the industry? In my case, and in the Harvey Weinstein victims’ cases, their influence is beyond the company. It’s industry-wide. If they want to sink you, you will be sunk.”
“Early on in my tenure at Fox when I was being harassed by Ailes, I didn’t know a lot of people,” she said. “I didn’t have a lot of female friends like I did 13 years later. I did have a couple and so I would sort of stick the toe in the water with the women I knew because [Ailes] was the king. I mean, it was like being in North Korea and trying to criticize Kim Jong Un.”
source= https://twitter.com/people/status/928784461285724160
Edited at 2017-11-10 02:19 am (UTC)
i mean her situation sounds by all means awful, but its ignorant at best to say it was like north korea.
Ms, "Jesus and Santa are white"
I don’t like her politics but I’m glad she brought down Aisles. Fox is the worst in terms of being a haven for sexual harassment atmosphere.
and he talked abt how roger ailes met nixon on a late night talk show
and how nixon brought ailes out of show business and into politics, working on campaigns over the following decades and eventually creating fox news
what a world we might be living in if they never crossed paths, if fox news never existed
god